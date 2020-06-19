Best Strawberry Lemonade Ever

I had a massive hankering for lemonade this week & stumbled upon this recipe. It's very tasty. In my opinion it just needs a little more strawberry! Next time I make it I plan on adding some blueberries & raspberries to get a mixed berry flavour!
The flavors in this recipe could have been stronger. I barely tasted any strawberry or lemon flavor, despite using ripe berries from the farmers market and fresh-squeezed lemons. I do want to try it again with more lemon juice and strawberries.
