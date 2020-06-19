Best Strawberry Lemonade Ever

12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Strawberry lemonade is a very refreshing drink and this is my version of the best one ever! So refreshing on a hot summer day! Serve chilled.

By Noemi - No way is she a

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix strawberries and 1/4 cup sugar together in a bowl; set aside for juices to release from strawberries, 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan; add 3/4 cup sugar. Cook and stir sugar mixture until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and cool simple syrup to room temperature.

  • Stir simple syrup, 6 cups water, lemon juice, and ice together in a pitcher. Add sweetened strawberries and stir.

Cook's Note:

I always mix the ice and simple syrup together first and give it a good stir so that the syrup is nice and cold before I add the remaining ingredients.

Remove seeds from lemon juice, but leave pulp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022