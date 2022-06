Spicy Quesadilla Sauce

Used my canned pickled peppers (which includes peppers other than just jalapeños) and thought this turned out very well. You can adjust the "heat" by the amount of peppers and pepper juice you use, so go ahead and be conservative when you mix up because you always can add more if you want to kick up the spiciness. In addition to quesadillas, I think this would be a great sauce for a big old fat grilled hamburger...at least I know it will be in this house! Janet, thanks for sharing your recipe, we enjoyed it.

