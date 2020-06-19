Spicy Quesadilla Sauce

13 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This homemade spicy quesadilla sauce is very good! Best if allowed to sit before using. Keep refrigerated.

By janet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, jalapeño peppers, 3 tablespoons of pickling juice from peppers, sugar, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and salt together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 to 6 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 126.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/18/2022