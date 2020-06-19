Spicy Quesadilla Sauce
This homemade spicy quesadilla sauce is very good! Best if allowed to sit before using. Keep refrigerated.
Used my canned pickled peppers (which includes peppers other than just jalapeños) and thought this turned out very well. You can adjust the "heat" by the amount of peppers and pepper juice you use, so go ahead and be conservative when you mix up because you always can add more if you want to kick up the spiciness. In addition to quesadillas, I think this would be a great sauce for a big old fat grilled hamburger...at least I know it will be in this house! Janet, thanks for sharing your recipe, we enjoyed it.
Hands down, THEE best sauce ever!!!! Perfect for quesadillas. I actually use this sauce for many other things as well as burgers , tacos, you name it!!! Phenomenal taste! I follow the recipe to a T and it’s perfect!!!
Very good, this makes alot. We have used it on other things as well.
Needed a quick and easy quesadilla sauce and this one was quick, easy, and tasty. My family of 5 approves and we will definitely be using again!
This sauce is very good and has a nice kick to it but also sweet. Good stuff!
This is a very good sauce.
An awesome finishing sauce for any Mexican meal! Tacos, quesadillas and tonight, for me - fajitas! Super easy and great flavor! Didn’t change a thing and we fought over the final scoop! Thanks for sharing this recipe!! We will make more often!
