Chicken Spectacular
A very good casserole that makes a lot. This dish also freezes well, so it's great to make ahead and warm up later!
A very good casserole that makes a lot. This dish also freezes well, so it's great to make ahead and warm up later!
This was terrific. I did make some changes though. I omitted green beans, but added mushrooms, about a 1/4 tsp of curry, some white rice with the wild rice, and some chopped celery (just one stalk). This was the best casserole I have ever had! Even my kids loved it!Read More
OK - a bit bland. Need to experiment with some seasonings.Read More
This was terrific. I did make some changes though. I omitted green beans, but added mushrooms, about a 1/4 tsp of curry, some white rice with the wild rice, and some chopped celery (just one stalk). This was the best casserole I have ever had! Even my kids loved it!
This is delicious. Had to tweak it a bit as I didn't have all the ingredients (& I don't use canned vegetables so I cooked fresh green beans). I need to thin it out so I used some Half & Half and seasoned it with garlic powder, paprika and Seasonal. Used a mixture of wild and regular rice. This is a great casserole for company - make the night before and just pop in the oven.
How aptly named, Jodi! This truly is spectacular. I didn't need to change a thing. Its flavorful and the presentation is very pretty on a plate. It would be wonderful for a ladies luncheon. My family loved this, and I will be making it often! My experimental nature would like to try a bit of garlic powder in this dish with some toasted sliced almonds to garnish the top of each serving.
This was delicious. I bought Uncle Ben's wild rice in a box, and used the seasoning packet. I followed the cooking time and amount of water specified on the rice box. For convenience, I bought Louis Rich "oven style" cooked chicken breast. It's already cooked and cubed, and I just had to measure it out. Expensive way to do it, but great if you're short on time, and it's delicious chicken. I made this dish for someone who doesn't care for water chestnuts, but they are chopped small, so it's the crunchiness that stands out, not the taste. They really added to the dish, and I would not omit them.
This was an excellent casserole. I used cooked, frozen French beans and sauteed fresh mushrooms. Other than that, I followed the recipe. All of us enjoyed it. Served it with a mixed green salad and that was dinner! I'm always amazed at some of the negative comments on this site---it was bland, it had 'way too much mayo', etc. Are these cooks who don't have a clue how to modify a recipe to their tastes, or what?? This family loved the dish, Jodi. It froze very well and was excellent when reheated. Thanks!
This was a very good recipe. However, based on the reviews, and the ingredients that I had on hand, I did make changes as well. I used a long grain and wild rice mix, with all the seasonings, and substituted the green beans with mushrooms. Also, I sauted the onions and some chopped celery in a bit of margarine for just a short time before adding to the mix. (They were still a little crunchy). And I left out the water chestnuts because I don't like them. It was very good, except next time, I'm going to cut back on the mayo just a tad.
loved the crunchy water chestnuts. i did use 6 oz plain white rice and 6oz wild rice (which i couldn't find in a plain bag, so i used uncle bens and used a little of the seasoning that came with it). it made a ton!
I added grated cheese on top before baking.
Almost the exact same recipe as the Paula Deen recipe I've been using for years. Our family enjoys Paula's recipe very much--it uses the Uncle Ben's wild rice mix.
This does indeed make a lot! Very good! I decreased the amount of mayo and added a little bit of ranch dressing, which gave it a nice flavor.
I love this recipe! I've made it numeous times. Sometimes I add more chicken and cheese. My aunt makes it with double the rice and it is good that way too. It is a big hit in our family.
Delicious!
I love this casserole. I use Miracle Whip instead of Mayo and that gives it a little zip.
This is an excellent recipe! It is a regular in our house. It is also the same recipe for Paula Deen's chicken and rice casserole on the food network website. The only difference is she adds cheese to the top.
I have made variations of this recipe before, and it is very delicious. I use long grain wild rice instead, it makes it much better. And make sure to add a sleeve of crushed ritz crackers on top...it will look and taste better!
I've been making almost the exact same recipe for years and it is delicious! My only suggestions are to use 2 Tbsp. minced onions if you don't want to deal with crunchy onions and to use Uncle Ben's wild rice with the original seasonings. Also, my Mom's secret, which I think makes this recipe go from very good to spectacular, is to cook the wild rice in chicken broth instead of water. Yummy!!
Someone made this for an office luncheon recently & there were so many requests for the recipe they printed it out for everyone. It really was fantastic!
Fantastic and freezes very well.
This was good - but I made a few changes -- I only had Uncle Ben's Wild Rice, so I used that with just a little of the seasoning mix it comes with. Also - I sauteed the chicken with onion in olive oil so onion wasn't as powerful. I reduced the Mayonaise to only about three tablespoons - as it adds less fat, and we don't like to taste too much of it in casserole recipes. At the end, I sprinkled Crispy Onions on top (the kind that you use on Green Bean Casserole - was a nice flavorful addition!)
OK - a bit bland. Need to experiment with some seasonings.
Great recipe, very good and and healthy, I used miracle whip instead of regular mayo. Also put a can of diced tomatoes in it, the whip and the tomatoes gave it a little bit of a tangy zip. I love my green beans tender so i boiled then hard the whole time the rice was cooking, also topped it all with French fried onions. Turned out great! Definately will make again.
My dad made this for me since I was a child. I make it all the time now. Easiest meal for the time, and left overs last all week.
My mom came up with this recipe in the 50's and made it with curried rice. She sold it to a caterer and within a few years it was showing up in cook books all over the country. It is GREAT. Enjoy.
This was very tasty! And due to the fact that I subbed Uncle Bens quick cook wild rice & a rotiseerie chicken, it took no time at all! Next time I may use less onion, or sautee them a bit first. Probably will use a little less mayo too. We all enjoyed this and it was a very hearty meal! Thanks!
This is one of my favorite recipes. My mother-in-law gave this to me several years ago. I make this casserole with just a few small changes. I use Uncle Ben's wild rice and cook the whole box according to the directions on the package which eliminates the water in this recipe. Sometimes, I add mushrooms if I have them on hand. Also, my daughter prefers when I use frozen onions because they are not as strong and cook better. Hope this was helpful!!!
THANK YOU!!! I have been looking for this recepi for years. My mother made the same thing but with CURRIED rice, which makes a big difference. But after she had a stroke nobody could remember what all went in it. This is it!!!!!
Not as spectacular as I had hoped. It wasn't bad, just...average. My husband ate it and quite liked it, but I thought it was missing something.
Incredible!! Perfect comfort-food dish for our weather here in MN. My husband loved it!! I did make a few adjustments, but didn't stray too far from the original recipe. I added 1 cup chopped mushrooms and used 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream instead of 1 cup mayo, 1 (chopped) celery stalk, and topped with french-fried onions. I also used a wild rice / long grain white rice mix instead of all wild rice. This was absolutely delicious and will definitely be a frequent dish in our house!
my whole family loved it.easy to make and fast too
I doubled the recipe because I cook a lot of food at one time and freeze it for busy weeks. It tasted very good and was easy to make.
I made many casseroles, and this is one of the best. It's a little different from the standard chicken casserole. I used the Uncle Ben's Original Recipe rice, and I used broth from the chicken in place of water called for on the box. I also sauteed the onion before adding it to the casserole. You can't really taste the water chestnuts...they just add a nice crunch. After I assembled the casserole I froze it. I thawed it and topped it with shredded cheese before baking. It was delicious. I highly recommend this recipe if you want a casserole to freeze for later.
This was indeed spectacular! I made only two changes. I didn't have cream of celery soup, so I used cream of mushroom. Also, I thought the casserole looked a little plain on its way into the oven, so I put on a crumb/butter topping. It was fantasic and I'll make it often!
This is a wonderfully easy and tasty recipe! Maybe something is weird with me but I doubled the amount of rice required, added mushrooms and celery instead of the green beans and added 1/2cup shredded cheddar cheese and this barely fed all of us...and I don't consider us BIG eaters or nothing. (maybe I didn't use enough chicken...I just used 5 chicken breasts cubed). Also, I used miracle whip instead of mayo, which added zip. Either way, great recipe and I will make this again! Thanks so much Jodi!!
I've had a recipe similar to this for years. Thanks to the amazing Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice Fast cook box - this takes next to no time to throw together for dinner. My family are big on the green beans - so to combat the 'too creamy' complaint, instead of cutting back on the mayo - we throw in an additional can of green beans and omit the pimentos. We also saute the onions with some fresh mushrooms until the onions are clear through. Always a hit in our house.
WOW! Very good! SOOOOO much work though! But if you have the time..... it is all worth it! Our dinner guests 2 months ago are still bringing these up! Thanks for the recipe Gerry! I will make these again!
Great comfort food recipe. Freezes well too.
I think the water chestnuts made the dish. Great texture. My husband really liked this dish. I had to add some Frank's red hot for more flavor.
my husband really liked this recipe. I unfortunately didn't like it as much. It had too many onions that weren't cooked through for my taste. The water chestnuts also made it seem as though there were tons of onions. Next time I will grill the onions before baking and omit the water chestnuts.
This was awesome! It was a huge hit with my husband. You can even replace the cream of celery with cream of chicken if you don't like the taste of celery.
VERY GOOD RECIPE. DID NOT HAVE PAMENTOS, OR WATER CHESTNUTS ON HAND AND IT WAS STILL VERY GOOD. I DID SPRINKLE THE TOP WITH BREAD CRUMBS WHICH GAVE IT SOME TEXTURE. MY FAMILY SAID THIS ONE WAS A KEEPER!
WAY TOO MUCH MAYO!! I WILL CUT BACK TO 1/4 CUP NEXT TIME. PRETTY GOOD RECIPE.
This is really good. I used Uncle Bens Wild rice and it just came out perfect. I will make again and also make extra to freeze to pull out when we need a ready to go meal.
I make this all the time to give away or have on hand in the freezer - it's great!
This is a wonderfully easy and tasty recipe! Maybe something is weird with me but I doubled the amount of rice required, added mushrooms and celery instead of the green beans and added 1/2cup shredded cheddar cheese and this barely fed all of us...and I don't consider us BIG eaters or nothing. (maybe I didn't use enough chicken...I just used 5 chicken breasts cubed). Also, I used miracle whip instead of mayo, which added zip. Either way, great recipe and I will make this again! Thanks so much Jodi!!
This was very good. The whole family liked it. It's a much heartier, tastier version of the regular green bean casserole. I used cream of mushroom cause I didn't have cream of celery on hand and I left out the water chestnuts because I have a personal dislike for them. I also only used about 1/4 cup of mayo instead of a whole cup. Next time I might add slivered almonds on top.
I'm not sure why of all the great reviews for this dish. I don't think it was even 'ok'. The water chestnuts gave it this awful crunch and taste and overall the dish was waaay too creamy. The pimentos and green french beans is just a bad combination.
I thought this was okay. Very simple way to use leftover chicken and liked by everyone in my house (ages 3-30). The onions were a big "raw" and could have used a sauteing or something. I also used Riceland's 6.6oz box of Long and Wild Rice mix and followed its directions vs. the C.S. recipe instructions. I'll make it again, but it isn't 5 stars.
This recipe was delicious! Here are the modifications I made: To reduce prep time in order to make this a quicker "after-work" meal, I used parboiled white rice as opposed to wild rice. I think the recipe would be better with wild rice, so I will definitely make it that way next time. I sauteed the cubed chicken with a little garlic and celery salt, which gave it a nice flavor. I also substituted canned mushrooms in place of the pimentos (neither my husband nor I are big pimento fans), and I'm glad I made this substitution - it was great. I also used one can of wax beans and one can of green beans instead of 2 cans of green beans just for the color difference. I will definitely make this recipe again - there is a lot of room to tailor it to your tastes.
This is a wonderful comfort food recipe!! I did modify a little with things that I had on hand. I used green chilies for the pimento and miracle whip for the mayo and I sprinkled cheddar cheese on top during the last few minutes in the oven. Even my picky eater enjoyed it and that is saying a lot, because she usually will not even look let alone eat a casserole. It is well worth it.
Very good! Crushed crackers on top before baking as suggested in earlier review. Others mentioned that the onions where over powering but I cut them in smaller pieces and we loved them. Did add a few dashes of curry and garlic powder. Will make again!
Spectacularly simple and delicious.
I did not find this meal very good. Maybe it was just me but it tasted WAY too much like mayo. I felt as if I were eating spoonfuls of mayo and it really left a bad taste in my mouth. I also did not like the water chestnuts and if I were to make this again which I won't be I would omit them all together.
I looked at others comments before trying this and so I used uncle ben's wild rice with all the spices, mixed light miracle whip and light mayo and added some fried onions on top. YUM I went back for seconds, I never do that.
Great recipe! I've been making this for years & finally decided I needed to review it. I have made the recipe exactly as described - and it's quite good. BUT, here are the changes I now make after some tweaking: (1) I use cooked onion (or dried minced if I'm lazy) as I don't care for raw/slightly cooked onions; (2) I use a box of wild rice mix (including spice pack) prepared as directed on box & forego the wild rice/water in recipe; (3) I top with shredded medium or sharp cheddar - everything's better with cheese! Yum, yum, yum!!!!
Ever sooo goood!I omit the chestnuts.I boil chicken and I add a 1/2 cup of chicken broth and a 1/2 cup of mild cheddar cheese to mixture before baking.I also sprinkle a small amout of cheese on top of this dish after I take it out of the oven
love it, it's good with or without the water chestnuts (I like them DH doesn't) they are just there for texture. We've made this twice and it's definately a "must Have" in your dinner menu rotation.
Made exactly as written except omitted the water chestnuts and added garlic. Unfortunately, the onions were too crunchy and ruined it for most of the family. I love onions, but I even got a little overwhelmed by all the onion crunching. I think I will make again, but first saute the onions before I mix them in with the other ingredients.
This is a great, slightly different chicken casserole. The water chestnuts add a nice texture, and the pimentos make this casserole very attractive. My whole family enjoys this, and it even freezes well.
Tasted ok. Not something that I would make on a regular basis.
This is one of my very favorite recipies! I use 2 boxes of uncle ben's rice (prepaired) with it for a little more flavor. I usually split it between 2 8x8s and freeze one for later. We've also used it for showers with a fancy salad and crusty rolls.
Delicious! Made according to listed recipe ingredients/instructions with no changes. Rave reviews by all.
This is ALWAYS a big hit with my family
Very good - the mayo gives a flavor I am not used to in casserole, but a very good one.
Very good . I made it with mushrooms,celery and red peppers instead of pimento. Loved the wild rice in this dish
This is actually Paula Deen's Chicken and Rice Casserole recipe. You can find it on Foodnetwork.com It is really good! But not a healthy for you at all.
Wonderfully delicious! I did not have pimentos to use, which didn't seem to matter. I did add a layer of shredded cheese and a top layer of French fried onions, which were added 10 -15 minutes before removing from oven.
I halved the recipe because we're empty nesters. It is tasty but needs more seasoning. I added cheddar to the top before baking. The cheese gives great flavor!
I have made this for years! Truly a family favorite. Sometimes have to make two casseroles because everyone eats it so quickly!
I make this every year for Christmas and this year I am trying it with Turkey meat instead of Chicken. I have the turkey in the oven now and will use the turkey breast mostly and some nice thigh meat and chop it up real good. This freezes well and also can be made a day ahead of time and taken out and brought to room temp and then placed in the oven. It's so easy make and a nice one dish meal to scoop out while relaxing on a family day like Christmas. Due to our diabetes we typically avoid rice due to high carbs but on Christmas we treat ourselves to this yummy dish!
5 Stars Been using this recipe for over 20yrs. 5
This is a great quick and easy recipe. The seasoned rice is a great idea. I've also used both frozen and canned green beans and they both came out good. Definitely a keeper.
i make this all the time, really good made with Uncle Bens Original wild rice use reg mayo. i top mine w/ lots of ched. cheese
I thought this recipe was exellent. I added a can of cream of mushroom soup instead of the mayo and used a pre-made rotisserie chicken. We will definitely add this on the dinner rotation.
I modified this a bit by taking out the beans and adding some cheese. Now it's the dish that I'm asked to bring to family gatherings.
This was an excellent dish. You basically can use any cream soup you have on hand and any vegetable you want. I loved the chopped water chestnuts, it gives it a crunch. Also it can be made ahead and kept refrigerated until cooking. and reheats well the next day.
Excellent! I added extra water chestnuts, some celery, and jarred sliced mushrooms. Omitting the green beans as my fiancé doesn't care for them. I love that I didn't need to add any salt! Thanks for sharing, Jodi!!!
good to make ahead, easy with leftover rotisserie chicken. Used 1 box white/wild rice blend with seasoning packet and 2 cans of water chestnuts (maybe use 1 next time)
I have been making this casserole for over 20 years. I have found omitting the water chestnuts and using 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream gives this much better flavor and less crunch. And a whole onion is way too much. Try a 1/4-1/2 cup.
My mom used to make this YEARS ago, and I finally found the recipe! Now I make it for her and my family.
Good. A little bland.
I made it exactly as written, only I sprinkled a little sharp cheddar on top and about a quarter cup of slivered almonds on top. I used the one cup of uncooked wild rice as directed. It makes a lot of rice I can’t imagine how a package of Uncle Ben rice mixture would work. That wouldn’t be nearly enough rice. We did have to sprinkle with salt and pepper when we ate it. Which we rarely do, but it brought out the flavor. My husband absolutely enjoyed every bite. I put it in a 9x13 dish and baked it about 25 minutes. Oh , I froze a container of it of it before I put the rest of it in the oven. I froze enough for about two servings, because it made so much. I hope it freezes well. I will try to update once we try it from the freezers.
This is one of my favorite casseroles to make with leftover chicken. The only thing I do differently is top it with some french fried onion rings. Amazing!
Great dish. Hubby says it needs more seasoning.
4.5 stars! Don't be afraid to use honest-to-goodness wild rice in this dish -- there's so much going on, most people won't notice that you've used such an "earthy" ingredient. I used Lundberg's Wild Rice mix and it was perfect. The only real change I made was to omit the pimento (which I can't stand) but I added some diced orange sweet bell pepper, which was more for color than anything else. This dish got rave reviews and I'll definitely make it again. Thanks, JODI.C!
I have been making this casserole since 1977 and I have never found anyone who didn't like it. It is a great stand-by casserole and it freezes well. I used to make it when my children were small so we would have it on hand when we had a babysitter. It has all you need in it -vegetable, starch, protein. My children nick-named it "The Babysitter Casserole" and they each continue to make it as adults. Be sure to add grated cheddar cheese before baking. Also, I use Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice (bag or box). The original recipe called for a box of "Uncle Ben's Wild Rice With Herbs". Products change over the years. In fact, I am currently making one to take to a sick friend.
Great recipe. The mayo flavor cooks out and combines to make a delish sauce. I sautéed 2 stalks of celery and a small box of mushrooms, plus 4 cloves of garlic. The wild rice was hard to find but totally worth it and added texture to the dish. I used a whole rotisserie chicken and low sodium celery soup. Thank you for a great recipe
How odd that the picture shows this topped with cheese but it's not in the recipe. You should, however, top this with cheese and toasted, slivered almonds. This is a great basic casserole that you can truly make "Spectacular". For ease, use shredded rotisserie chicken. For a healthier dish, use frozen French cut green beans. And for depth of flavor, saute the onion in a bit of olive oil along with a couple of cloves of minced garlic, some sliced mushrooms, and a stalk of chopped fresh celery and add it to the casserole.
I followed other reviews and used a roasted chicken from the grocery, Uncle Bens rice,and topped with french onions. Very good.
I added crush potato chips and cheddar cheese to the top. It added some favor to the top
This was pretty good, but maybe not "spectacular". I did make some changes. Instead of chicken breast, I cooked a whole chicken in the InstantPot. Browned onion with celery and mushrooms in butter; added some garlic and thyme. This was creamy and the water chestnuts add a nice crunch. I will make it again but maybe season it more. My family thought this would be excellent with French Fried Onions on top.
These ingredients did not work well together in this mayonnaise based casserole.
My whole family, including my picky kids, love this recipe. It does make a ton and we freeze the leftovers. The only changes I make is to add some celery and I sauté the onion and celery before adding it into the mix. My husband and I love adding a little hot sauce to ours. Yum!
Excellent. Followed pretty closely. Used knorr soup and fresh beans also added crushed, store bought, croutons which I sprinkling over the top. A keeper
I have made this for years, but never thought of using mayo, but it did add something extra. I use the Uncle Ben's long-grain and wild rice mix, as recommended in another post. Instead of the chicken I used crisp bacon, although either or both together would work well. I use toasted almond slivers instead of the water chestnuts, and prefer the frozen French-style green beans over the canned. I am not intending to change this wonderful recipe. It is just something I put together years ago and was surprised to see it on here. I guess great minds think alike.
Tasted ok. Not something that I would make on a regular basis.
This is a great comfort food.. I liked it much more than expected.
Made it with rotisserie chicken, didn't have green beans, so omitted them. I thought it was ok, rest of family didn't care for it -- they thought it needed sauce or gravy over the top.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections