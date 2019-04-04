Chicken Spectacular

I made it exactly as written, only I sprinkled a little sharp cheddar on top and about a quarter cup of slivered almonds on top. I used the one cup of uncooked wild rice as directed. It makes a lot of rice I can’t imagine how a package of Uncle Ben rice mixture would work. That wouldn’t be nearly enough rice. We did have to sprinkle with salt and pepper when we ate it. Which we rarely do, but it brought out the flavor. My husband absolutely enjoyed every bite. I put it in a 9x13 dish and baked it about 25 minutes. Oh , I froze a container of it of it before I put the rest of it in the oven. I froze enough for about two servings, because it made so much. I hope it freezes well. I will try to update once we try it from the freezers.