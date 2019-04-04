Chicken Spectacular

A very good casserole that makes a lot. This dish also freezes well, so it's great to make ahead and warm up later!

By Jodi D

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water and wild rice in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 50 minutes, or until tender.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, toss together the cooked rice, chicken, cream of celery soup, pimentos, onion, green beans, mayonnaise, water chestnuts, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a 3 quart casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 47.4mg; sodium 776mg. Full Nutrition
