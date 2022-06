Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

Made these for my book club group last night and they were a real hit! I doubled the recipe and made 8 in an 8' x 8' pan with Turkey and Provolone Cheese and 16 in a 9' x 13' pan with Ham and Swiss Cheese. Think that I liked the ham better, but they were both wonderful! I put them together in the morning, covered with foil and put in the fridge for the day. The only ingredient that I changed was to use 1/4 cup dried onion flakes (for the doubled recipe) instead of minced fresh onions. They worked just fine and it was much quicker to put together. I probably also put less of the topping on the inside of the rolls than the recipe called for. Just brushed the butter sauce on each roll bottom till they looked well moistened. I just love how these get kind of crispy on the bottom, got ooey, gooey on the inside, and the topping was so pretty and tasted so good. Great company casual meal! Thanks, Susan. I am going to go out to the site and see what other yummy contributions you have made.