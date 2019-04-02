Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

Was a huge hit at my family reunion! I made a large lasagna pan of 24 little sliders and it was gone in minutes, so make more than you think you need! Couldn't find King's Hawaiian rolls (maybe not sold in Canada?) so used flaky pull-apart type biscuit rolls and they turned out great. Since I had 24 sandwiches instead of the recipe's 12, but wasn't sure if the size of my rolls were smaller than the King's rolls, I split the difference and increased the sauce ingredients (except onion and Worcestershire sauce) and ham by about 50 percent, and the amount was just right. Just used enough sliced Swiss cheese to cover (12-14 slices). The only things I added were a bit of mayo on the bottom buns under the sauce, and some parsley for colour. You can't really go wrong with these little guys.