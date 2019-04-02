Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders
Hawaiian sliders are great for potlucks for something fun and easy to share.
Deeeelicious! We love this style of sandwich, and this one did not disappoint! We really liked how with this recipe, you put two-thirds the butter-onion mixture in the sandwich rather than all of the mixture on the top. To mince the onion, I just put it in my small chopper and let it do the work. The oven times were spot on for me. Fifteen minutes covered and 7 minutes uncovered. Thanks whizgee, for sharing your version of this popular sandwich. It is a keeper.Read More
I have made this several times with the exception, I use dried minced onions and omit the poppy seeds. Also, I make ahead of time (at least 3 hours) and refrigerate. This allows the bread to absorb the butter which creates a caramelized bottom bun!!! Always a big hit!!!
I followed the recipe for the most part, but did not use onions or poppy seeds, and made just 4 sandwiches. I used black forest ham and substituted Swiss for Havarti cheese. My husband LOVED this recipe, and described it as "restaurant-quality". This recipe would be easy to make for a larger group, and would be excellent for tailgating or potlucks. This one is a definite winner - thank you!
Have made these soooo many times its ridiculous! It's an addiction I have created amongst family and friends. The only thing I do differently is use way less butter and used dried chopped onion and what really makes it is.....I use a peach or peach-mango preserve on the bottom bun for a sauce and once you heat it OMG....magical party in your mouth lol
2/5/17: 48 mini Hawaiian rolls. 1 c. Butter, 1 finely chopped onion, 4 T Dijon mustard, 2 T poppyseed, 4 t worstershire sauce, 2 lb deli ham, 16 slices Swiss cheese.
Made it for lunch today. I have a house filled with picky eaters and everyone ate at least one or more. :) Did make a few substitutions based on what we had on hand. I used 1/2 tsp celery seed instead of poppy seeds, and onion powder rather than real onion. Also, turkey and provolone rather than ham and swiss. Okay, so I changed a lot since I didn't want to run to the store, but the recipe still turned out great!
Been making these for a long time...copycat recipe!!!
The only change I made was using reconstituted dried minced onion. These things are addictive! I've made these several times. If you separate your rolls rather than leaving them hooked together they turn out better - at least mine did! Don't skip the step of spreading some of the butter mixture on the rolls before piling on the ham and swiss! There is nothing healthy about these sandwiches so don't even go there. Just enjoy!
These sandwiches are simply awesome and so easy to put together! I live in Sweden, so I don't have access to "slider" buns, not to mention Hawaiian Sweet Bread. So the change I made was to make them on whole wheat rolls -- "regular" size. Which was also practical because I was serving them for dinner for our family of six. Other than the bread, I made two of them with smoked ham for my husband and I. Because our four teenage boys are refugees from Afghanistan and therefore Muslim, I used smoked deli turkey for their sandwiches. These were a definite hit with everyone, including requests that I make them again! I served them with a green salad and potato chips.
This was delicious. I left it uncovered to get the bread crispier and the cheese melted better. I like to have fast and easy recipes on hand for busy nights and this one will be added to the list.
Very good, but a little too much butter. I used sesame seeds instead of the poppy seeds. I, too, like the idea of putting the sauce inside the bread and on top too. I used 2/3's of a loaf of french bread for the bread and they turned out very tasty, except for too much butter. I'd make this again for sure!
I really enjoyed the flavor these sliders offered. It was quick and easy for me to make. Changes I made/will make next time. I added mayo to the bottom layer of bread, will put meat down before adding 2/3 of the butter mixture, I found by putting it directly on the bread it came out a bit soggy for my liking, and lastly I will reduce the amount of butter by just a tad. Other than that fantastic recipe!
Yummmmmy! I followed all directions but made the following changes: *didn't have poppy seeds *used horseradish-mustard blend *used all of the onion mix on bottom layer *used leftover spiral spiced honey glazed ham and a lot of it. *didn't have Swiss, so topped ham with shredded cheddar *brushed tops of rolls with melted butter and brown sugar Family loved it! Will definitely make again.
This may also be a good way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. my family always has leftover dinner rolls (dad uses brown and serve type), turkey or ham. I am going to try a batch of leftover minis this year. :)
Did it using everything bagels. Sooo yummy
Someone mentioned it’s a “copycat recipe.” I don’t care if it is or isn’t. Im just glad I found it on All Recipes. It’s delicious and will make it again.
This was a super easy recipe and a crowd pleaser! I spooned all the sauce inside the sandwiches, which made them less messy to eat.
So easy! I made this for a party and they were a hit! Great for leftovers too. My only substitution was to put both sliced ham and turkey on each slider.
Be careful when eating these. They are addicting.
Deliciouso!! Cut out poppy seeds added 1 tsp. worcestershire sauce. Simple and Nom Nom good.
Really delicious and so fast to make for a crowd. Left rolls connected til after baking and separated with two spatulas back to back pushed to tray then twisted - knife does not work well!
I love these! I left off the poppy seeds so that my kids would eat them.
I have made these several times and they are always a HIT! Easy to make
I used Zatarain's Creole Mustard...Wow! Big Hit with my family!
No changes my first time loved it it wont be the last time thank you for recipe
Excellent!
mm mm MM these were glo-ri-us, and my fam enjoyed them as much as jack and the beanstalk enjoyed swimming in his pies of gold after he had killed the giant. i just couldn't git enough. even though my bros are dumb, whoever invented this recipe is definitely NOT. IT DESERVES 100 stars. shout out to me if you agree!!!!!!
Way too much Dijon mustard! Will make this recipe again with less.
Delicious! This will be a party staple for me, yum.
Loved these! Used Hawaiian sweet roll hamburger buns because the other rolls were too small. We are trying different meats and cheeses. There is no wrong way to make these!
Really good
Didn't have The sweet rolls but used yeast dinner rolls we all loved them, we will make them again!
These little sandwiches are absolutely amazing! Holy cow! I love these and I regularly do not like ham! But these little guys are sweet and savory and super addicting! Perfect for pitch ins
made these tonight but unfortunately I didn't have all the ingredients. I just left out the mustard and whorsteshire sauce. I added onion flakes and they added a big flavor boost. The whole family loved them and I will make again for sure.
These were very good, although we all thought there was too much onion. I would omit the onion next time. I don't really think of onion going with/on ham dishes anyway : )
Was a huge hit at my family reunion! I made a large lasagna pan of 24 little sliders and it was gone in minutes, so make more than you think you need! Couldn't find King's Hawaiian rolls (maybe not sold in Canada?) so used flaky pull-apart type biscuit rolls and they turned out great. Since I had 24 sandwiches instead of the recipe's 12, but wasn't sure if the size of my rolls were smaller than the King's rolls, I split the difference and increased the sauce ingredients (except onion and Worcestershire sauce) and ham by about 50 percent, and the amount was just right. Just used enough sliced Swiss cheese to cover (12-14 slices). The only things I added were a bit of mayo on the bottom buns under the sauce, and some parsley for colour. You can't really go wrong with these little guys.
Yes, I've made this several times. Very simple and quick.
Made for tailgate this weekend,it was a hit.like others replaced poppy seeds with sesame as that was what I had.I doubled the recipe but not the butter only used 3/4 cup total.would make again.
YUM! These are easy and delicious, perfect for football-watching and especially popular with guys. Like others, I cut down on the butter a bit (when I doubled the recipe I only used 1 stick and another 6 TBSP of butter). Covering for the first few minutes is a must.
Yummy while watching football. Cut out mustard since husband does not care for it
We love these sliders! My son would eat them for every meal if I let hin!
Used havarti, it was an Easter crowd pleaser. easy.
I adapted for just two of us by just decreasing a little of everything and they were a hit with the husband! Yummy flavors, easy to make. Can’t beat that!
I will be making this again. Very delicious. I did make a few changes but stayed true to the base of the recipe. Fast, easy and well received!
Made as is with use of leftover Christmas ham, was delicious! Will make this again.
These are amazing! I make a triple batch and they last maybe a day. Everyone also loves them at potlucks.
Love this recipe.
I saw this recipe and wanted to make. I stood in front of the fridge to see what we had...only reason I made changes. I had/used deli sliced roast with beef. Sauté onions until soft...mixed sweet/spicy mustard, Worcester sauce and mayo...added to onions and stirred together for couple minutes. 3/4 of this was added to bottom buns, topped with meat, Swiss cheese (shredded), added top bun. Left a small portion of mustard mixture to add on top bun with sprinkle of more cheese. It was very very good.
I used onion powder instead of minced or diced onions. So delicious and easy! I've made them twice over break already.
So good!!! I did four layers of ham and used thin slices Swiss and it was melty heaven!
Easy and exceellent!
These were tasty but very greasy. A full onion may be too much, and a full stick of butter may also have been too much, but I only had 10 rolls instead of 12. I found that 8 oz of ham and 4 slices of provolone (didn’t have Swiss) were sufficient inside. Would I make it again? Maybe.
Love these sliders! Will make them again. They taste better the next day heated .
Easy to do... U can do your personal touch and is a huge success! Did for the 2st time yesterday and was a big hit! five stars!
omg it was amazing
We've made this multiple times. It is perfect. We usually leave out the poppy seeds, and usually we use dried onion Powder ( which I make myself)! These are a quick wonderful dinner or lunch with leftover ham.
Made this for Christmas Eve while visiting my dad. He didn’t have wochestshire sauce or mustard so I subbed a little Carolina mustard bbq sauce...turned out delicious!
Loved it just as it is
A crowd pleaser!
Might want to use thinner sliced ham.
sooooo bomb!
Made exactly as directed using leftover Christmas ham and the sandwiches were wonderful. The recipe is a keeper.
Love the recipe, change up cheeses now and then
So so yummy! I added Provalone, shredded Gouda, and Dijon mustard. My family LOVED it!
I made these but the poppy seeds all were in one spot in the sauce and clumped together when I tried to pour over sliders. Next time, I did not add the seeds to the sauce. Poured the sauce over and then sprinkled the poppy seeds over before baking. 100% improvement.
Delicious! My 3-year-old (who is a very picky eater) asks for these at least 3 times a week! He calls them "baby sandwiches". My fiance also gets really excited when he finds out I am making them!
Delicious! My entire family loved them. The onion & worchesteshire sauce made them extra tasty! I will definitely be making them again!
Perfect!! I didn't change a thing and everyone loved them!! Thanks for this easy and wonderful recipe!
Delicious! Very reliable crowd-pleaser. I halved the recipe with great results. Perfect portion for a family dinner for four. I also brushed half of the butter sauce on the buns before layering on the ham and cheese.
It was great! Easy!
These are bizomb! Didn't use poppy seeds because I didn't have any, but otherwise stuck to recipe. Definite crowd pleaser!
Made it for my family and they loved it. I did not have Swiss cheese so substituted pepper jack and smoked Gouda. Also used a mixture of rolls I had on hand. All were delicious.
Yum! This was absolutely delicious! I will definitely be making these again. I’m not a sandwich person at all, but I loved these. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! Easy to make ahead of time. Made as directed! (surprised!) Next time I would double the onion mixture, it is delicious and I wanted more for the top.
Very good
I made this as directed except without poppy seeds. It was delicious! I'll make again soon.
Easy way to feed a crowd. Made exactly as stated. Soft but some crunch on the top. Very good!
Made these for my book club group last night and they were a real hit! I doubled the recipe and made 8 in an 8' x 8' pan with Turkey and Provolone Cheese and 16 in a 9' x 13' pan with Ham and Swiss Cheese. Think that I liked the ham better, but they were both wonderful! I put them together in the morning, covered with foil and put in the fridge for the day. The only ingredient that I changed was to use 1/4 cup dried onion flakes (for the doubled recipe) instead of minced fresh onions. They worked just fine and it was much quicker to put together. I probably also put less of the topping on the inside of the rolls than the recipe called for. Just brushed the butter sauce on each roll bottom till they looked well moistened. I just love how these get kind of crispy on the bottom, got ooey, gooey on the inside, and the topping was so pretty and tasted so good. Great company casual meal! Thanks, Susan. I am going to go out to the site and see what other yummy contributions you have made.
Kids said we should have this every day
Family favorite! I usually mix it up with turkey and a variety of cheeses.
I made them for a potluck at work and everyone loved them!
Decent. However, do not save and reheat leftovers. Something caramelized when I did that and turned into a disgustingly sweet flavor, as though it was full of brown sugar, which put me off so much I thought I might vomit. Kind of ruined me on making these ever again.
OMG -shared with my neighbors and they were doing a happy dance. DELICIOUS
so good! me and my boyfriend loved them! mustard taste is a little strong so if you are not a fan I would use less
changed poppy seeds to chia seeds. Mustard clumbed on top, just needed to spread out once it was done.
delicious! I didn't have dijon mustard so used honey mustard dressing and it was very good. my kids prefer Colby jack cheese so used that instead of Swiss. served with seasoned fries and a salad and felt like we were at Arby's.
This was definitely a big hit at my couples’ Friday Night Live get together ~
Very quick, easy meal. Everyone loved it. You’re in and out of the kitchen in 30 min. Thanks for sharing!
Great and really simple
My kids LOVE these. I also make them for family dinners with the cousins. There are never left overs!
Delicious! I skipped the onions, but it is a crowd pleaser
Never have poppy seeds, so I skip that part. Otherwise, I've made this maybe 20 times and everyone loves it. Kids too.
Easy and delicious. I did cut back slightly on the butter, and used dry mustard as I had no Dijon. I aimed for a half recipe but ended up using 8 rolls. Will definitely make again.
Delicious!!! A family favorite!
My guests loved them!
Oh that is so good. Left out the poppy seeds. Also works well with honey wheat rolls from the same brand. We used left over Christmas ham and Swiss, but will most definately make this again with deli Virginia ham or Beechwood smoked ham in the future
easy & the family likes it!
The whole family enjoys this, even the kids. Delicious.
Really simple and delicious!
