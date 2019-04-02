Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

Hawaiian sliders are great for potlucks for something fun and easy to share.

By Susan Gee

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir onion until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Add mustard, poppy seeds, and Worcestershire sauce; cook and stir for 5 minutes.

  • Arrange the bottoms from each roll in the prepared baking dish. Spoon 2/3 of the onion mixture over the roll bottoms. Add ham and cheese to each roll. Place the tops of the rolls on top of the cheese layer. Brush the remaining 1/3 onion mixture over the tops of the rolls. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and bake until the tops of the rolls are lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 99.3mg; sodium 898.6mg. Full Nutrition
