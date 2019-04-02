Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

4.5
1382 Ratings
  • 5 906
  • 4 347
  • 3 74
  • 2 30
  • 1 25

Pizza with a little kick of buffalo wing flavor! Have your pizza and wings together!

Recipe by Brown

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
82 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl combine the cubed chicken, melted butter and hot sauce. Mix well. Spread whole bottle of salad dressing over crust, then top with chicken mixture and sprinkle with shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 5 to 10 minutes. Let set a few minutes before slicing, and serve.

Editor's Note:

Please note the addition of a dough recipe when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
785 calories; protein 37.1g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 40.7g; cholesterol 83.1mg; sodium 1840.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022