Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

I am giving this recipe 3 stars if you follow it exactly. It was a good idea, but the ingredient proportions were all wrong. Try some of these tips for a better pizza: For those of you who found that the bleu cheese dressing made it too sloppy, runny, or the crust too soggy, try getting some actual bleu cheese and crumbling it on the pizza. It will melt down but not add too much moisture if you drain it before crumbling it on the pizza. The hot sauce serves as the pizza sauce (albeit a hot one) so you don't need to over-do the "sauce" aspect with bleu cheese dressing. If you can't tolerate heat too well, use 1 oz of hot sauce, or just add another Tbs or two of butter to the original amount in the recipe. I made this with a homemade crust, and it was not soggy at all and the crust was cooked all the way through. I did precook the crust, mind you. Sorry if this review seemed as if I was putting down your recipe, BBNELSON, but I am glad you posted it so we can all get an idea of how to make this pizza, even if it needs a bit of tweaking. ;) Thanks! :)