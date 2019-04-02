Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

Good recipe, but I made changes (I'd give my version 5 stars): 1)I pre-cooked the raw crust for 6-10 minutes or so 2)I didn't use a bottle of dressing. I just spread some dressing around on the crust until it looked covered, but not globbed on (maybe 1/2 cup?) and I used ranch because I like it better. 3) I put half mozz. cheese and half cheddar cheese on top of the pizza (to me, this pizza just called for some cheddar) along with chopped red onion.
I agree that the amount of Bleu Cheese listed in this recipe is too much. I took one commenter's advice and just spread a thin layer of it on the pizza dough, which helped a lot. I also disliked how the Boboli crust tasted the first time, so I picked up some fresh (but uncooked) pizza dough at the bakery section in a local market. That tasted MUCH better. I do have one caveat, though, with this pizza, and perhaps someone can give me some useful advice. I've made this twice, and both times, a good quarter of an inch underneath where the cheese meets the bread is soggy, and this just adds an unpleasant texture to the meal. Is there a way to get around this? For instance, putting the chicken above the cheese as opposed to directly on the crust? If I could fix that one thing, it would definitely bump this recipe up to 5 stars because I love the taste of it. I'd appreciate any help anyone could give!
My husband and I have been having "Pizza Tuesdays" for a few months now - ever since my aunt finally gave me the recipe for her homemade pizza dough. As I've been perfecting the art of making the perfect pizza crust, I try out a new topping combination every week - let me tell you, this beats them all! I used Ken's Steakhouse bleu cheese dressing (only 1/2 - 1 cup), Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Chicken Sauce on shredded chicken (works better on pizza than cubed, I think), and a mix of 1/2 cheddar, 1/2 mozzarella cheese - all things we had on hand. Delicious, delicious, delicious!
This was sooo good! I've made it twice already. The first time I made it with "Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing" from this site. It was fabulous! The second time I made it with store bought dressing and it wasn't half as good. Use Bill's recipe. You won't be sorry. Also, the Boboli thick crust is way better for this recipe than the thin. As suggested, I used roasted chicken. Big time saver. Last, but not least, I used Lousianna Hot Sauce (1 1/2 tbls to 3 tbls butter). Just spicy enough. Will definately make this again, and again, and again....
I love making this, with these changes it is even better..... For the sauce use about 3/4 cup Franks Red Hot (or any other hot sauce), 1 tbl margarine, 1 tbl honey or sweet and sour sauce (to calm down the heat some) and a dash of garlic salt. Also you can't have chicken wings without celery, so why have your chicken wing pizza without celery??? I cut up 3 or 4 stalks. Building the pizza as follows... wing sauce (spread like pizza sauce), diced chicken, dollops of blue cheese (3/4 of a 16 oz jar), celery and then the mozzarella. If your oven is hot enough the crust will not be soggy. Thanks for the recipe!!!
My family loved it. I used high quality blue cheese dressing but only about 3/4 cup. I also used crumbled blue cheese with the mozz. Buffalo wing sauce is also key to this recipe. Hot sauce would not be as good. Using the wing sauce, the butter is not necessary. (wing sauce is hot sauce and butter typically)
Ohh..this is soooo yummy! I loved the combination of flavors. I used the Pillsbury refrigerated pizza crust and partially baked it before I put any of the fillings on top. I'm not a big fan on blue cheese, so I subbed peppercorn ranch instead and didn't use near the full bottle...only about 3/4 of a cup. I didn't use the full 2 oz of hot sauce because I only had half a bottle and it tasted great!! I sprinkled some italian cheese on top and the cheddar directly on the crust so the dressing wouldn't make it soggy. What a great new idea for an old time favorite. Thanks so much Brown!!
Made this Friday night and all who ate it agreed that it was the best pizza they ever had! However, I did make a few changes: I made the crust from a recipe that I found on this site (Jay’s signature pizza crust) and brushed the crust with olive oil and minced garlic and baked for 10 minutes prior to topping. I cooked the chicken in Griffin’s Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce which is by far the best wing sauce I have ever had. I did not use a whole bottle of dressing just spooned all over the pizza on top of the cheese and chicken…it came out amazing!!
I have used this recipe many, many times and people always love it! It's definitely me and my wife's favorite pizza recipe. I changed it just slightly, but I'm still rating the recipe as is because my change is just a matter of preference.. I use ranch instead of blue cheese dressing. And I like to sprinkle on half the cheese and THEN the chicken and then the other half of the cheese. It's a great and simple recipe though.
What a great recipe. So fast and easy. I also found that spreading just enough of the blue cheese dressing to cover the crust was better than using the whole bottle. Also, instead of just using regular hot sauce I used Texas Pete's Hot Wing Sauce. It kind of kicked it up a notch and gave the chicken a more authentic buffalo wing taste. This recipe will be used in my home often.
Very good, but I made a few edits. I pre-baked my crust for about 5 minutes, then spread about 1/2 cup of buffalo sauce and 1/4 cup of blue cheese dressing on it and a small handful of both mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. I used boneless skinless tenderloins of chicken and cooked them in a skillet with 2 tbs of butter, 1/2 tsp of garlic salt, 1/2 tsp of cracked pepper, and 1/2 tsp of chili powder. After the chicken was halfway cooked, I added an additional 1/2 cup of buffalo sauce to the pan and cooked a few more minutes. Then, spooned the chicken over the pizza and added a cup each of shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The sprinkled with a tsp or two of oregano and baked an additional 12 minutes or so until the cheese was light brown and bubbly! It was amazing!
As written I would say maybe 2 stars. The amount of dressing called for is just outrageous. However with a few minor adjustments this pizza is VERY GOOD. I used fresh store bought pizza dough. I combined 3 ounces Frank's Red Hot with the chicken. Here's the kicker. I thinly sliced 2 celery stalks and peeled 2 carrots with a potato peeler (to get strips) and combined them with the chicken & hot sauce. Where I'm from most buffalo wings come with celery and carrots sticks so I thought why not. It gave the pizza some crunch and a touch of sweetness to combat the saltiness of the blue cheese and hot sauce. I also used a good quality blue cheese dressing (Maries)and only used about 6 ounces. (just a thin coat added more than enough flavor.) Allot of people complained the the pizza just fell apart, well it's because the Blue Cheese dressing cooked at such a high temparture will break and thus become loose & runny. To combat this when you take the pizza out of the oven let it sit uncovered for about 30 minutes. It will still be warm but will hold together much better. Give the blue cheese dressing a chance to "set up". I also topped the pizza with 5 ounces shredded cheddar cheese and 6 ounces shredded mozzerella/provolone mix. Provolone is a must cheese on a pizza. If you can get your hands on "sharp" provolone give that a try with the mozzerlla.
We make this quite often around our house. I always cook the boneless chicken thighs or breast meat from raw in the butter/hot sauce adding garlic. It soaks up so much flavor this way. Then we bake our homemade pizza crust for about 10 minutes before adding the toppings. The kids love it with a ranch dressing/very little blue cheese mixture. I always make sure to have extra hot wing sauce to mix with the ranch dressing and for drizzling on top.
One of our favorite kinds of pizza!!! We have this at least a couple of times a month, and my kids request it frequently. The only change I make is to use ranch dressing instead of the blue cheese, as we don't care for blue cheese dressing. It may not be traditional buffalo style, but we love it this way!
I took the genius suggestion from KatieO - and used my leftover chicken from the "Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches" to make this pizza. I used Frank's Buffalo Wing sauce for the chicken, made a homemade pizza crust, covered it with ranch dressing (because I can't stand blue cheese), a little mozzarella and some red peppers for crunch, and baked it on my pizza stone. It was goooood. My husband asked if I could make another one the following night.
This pizza is sooo good! I used just a normal generic brand of pizza dough you just add water to, Louisiana Hot Sauce, and let the cooked chicken sit in the mixture for about 15 minutes while I made the crusts. Instead of Bleu Cheese dressing I used Ranch instead (I like it better) I used a mix of Mozz cheese, italian, and cheddar cheese and sprinkled a little powdered garlic and italian seasoning on top. This was awesome! I also prebaked the crusts for about 5 minutes as some other reviewers recommended, and the dough was not soggy underneath at all! I cant wait to make it again and again. Thanks for sharing! I recommend shredding the chicken before you put it on the pizza so the chicken pieces arent too big and get spread out!
I was very hesitant to try this recipe. However, it tasted unbelievable! I used a Boboli crust, I also used the ranch dressing II recipe on this site. I shredded the chicken instead of cubing it and I added just a little bit more hot sauce. I couldn't believe the taste! Such a nice change from average pepperoni pizza! Thanks Brown!
This recipe better than the local pizza joint's buffalo pizza!!!. I make the crust(Jay's Signature from this site) and get a rotissere chicken & shred it. Then I use Ken's Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing & Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Chicken Sauce and use a mixture of mozzarella and cheddar cheese's. Excellent Pizza!!!!!!!
I just made this!! it is AMAZING!! I used a boboli thin crust that I pre-cooked for 8 min to make sure it wasn't mushy when done. I used ranch dressing instead of blue cheese because I like it more, and I only used about a little more than half a cup. I added red onion and additional cheddar cheese :) probably baked for 15 min so everything came together. OUT OF THIS WORLD!!
Very good pizza! I changed the recipe a little. I used Jay's signature pizza crust recipe from this site. Instead of putting the dressing directly on the pizza, I served it on the side for dipping (used Ranch dressing). I brushed the crust first with a little olive oil with garlic. Then, I put the chicken mixture on. (used Frank's Buffalo wing sauce with the butter to coat chicken). Then topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Thank you for the recipe!
I've been using this recipe for years, but I use a homemade crust, just pour some Ranch dressing on until it looks, coat my chicken (usually leftover from another meal) in a Buffalo Wing marinade, and top with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes and it's perfect!
This pizza is incredible! We used a Boboli pizza crust. I also added sauteed mushrooms and red onion on top. I also used a mix of cheddar and mozzarella cheese on top. I will definitely make this one again.
I hate to give a negative review for this because it may have been my fault this turned out so bad. Learn from me and don't make the same mistakes! Make sure whatever crust you use is totally done, no matter what the instructions for the crust says (I used Pillsbury). I precooked mine 7 minutes and it was raw! Taste the hot sauce before you use it and make sure it is not too hot! If too hot add more butter. Eyeball the dressing amount. A whole bottle is too much. Don't whatever you do, use precooked canned chicken. Never again will I. I would like to try this again just to see if I can make it better but I have to work up the nerve!PS- I did try this again but it still was terrible! This time I didn't experiment, I followed the recipe exactly. I will never make it again because neither I nor my fiance liked it. We both love pizza and we love wings, we just think they're better separate.
This pizza is SO good. I make it as often as possible. I use Trader Joe's pizza dough, Costco rotiesserie chicken and mix it with Frank's Extra hot sauce. Ranch dressing instead of Blue Cheese and top the pizza with chopped red onions. It is fantabulous and so tasty!
I LOVE buffalo chicken, so I was really excited to give this a try. Look, you're making a pizza, which means you don't need to follow the directions in the recipe to a T. Use good judgment when applying the sauce, the meat and the cheese. If you can handle that, you'll make a delicious pizza. Also, if you aren't happy with the crispiness of the crust, get out a non-stick skillet and put each slice on medium heat for about a minute. You don't need oil or grease, the grease from the pizza will yield a sufficiently crispy crust.
Not enough stars available. By far the best pizza I've ever had. I used a Boboli crust as someone recommended in the reviews and baked it a short time before adding the toppings. Used less blue cheese dressing than called for and I probably used close to 3 ounces of hot sauce which, to me, was only slightly spicy. I love spicy so next time I will probably use more. Also increased the cheese to about 12 ounces. My husband, a couple we had at our house visiting and I thought this was absolutely the best.
Delicious! What a great way to have the taste of wings and pizza together! I used a boboli and it turned out great. As other reviews say, DO NOT use the whole bottle of blue cheese dressing. A little goes a long way. What a winner!
This was very tasty! I used 1 1/2 lbs. chicken tenders chopped fine. It covers pizza better than bigger chunks. I too, added only half a bottle blue cheese dressing and a little more hot sauce.I used Frank's red hot. We like spicey.This is like chicken wings without the bones!! It was very rich so we couldn't eat alot. We also used hot sauce and blue cheese dressing to dip our pizza slices into. Yum! Thanks Brown!!
Oh, my golly! We were skeptical at first, but after the first bite, we were hooked! I did follow the advice of others and used less dressing (ranch) and instead used it as a dip. Also, used Frank's Buffalo sauce which made the chicken perfectly spicy. Super recipe!
Very tasty. I used ranch instead of blue and not a whole bottle. I added a bit of diced onion and green capsicum (bell pepper) and didn't use hot sauce as my kids wouldn't eat it. I think you could just saute the chicken in a bit of bbq if you wished but I liked it how it was. It did need a generous sprinkle of vegetable salt at the end to give it the right flavour, so I guess it would be okay to salt and pepper the chicken.
I had made the slow cooker buffalo chicken from the website the day before and had a lot left over. It was AMAZING with this recipe! I diced up some celery and sliced some red onion. Pre baked the crust, then added enough ranch to cover the dough. Put the chicken down, then a mixture of mont. cheese and nacho blend because thats what i had on hand. Sprinkled the celery and onion on top and baked.... great 15 minute meal! served with a salad!
Made this today. It was one of three pizzas my family ate. Wonderful! A favorite among many of us. My husband said "Take a picture of that one, it looks great!" I used half of 'Jay's signature pizza crust' for the crust. I also used much less blue cheese salad dressing. Frank's Buffalo Wing Sauce worked great for this. I think one trick is buying a really good rotisserie chicken. The flavor of this chicken will add alot to this pizza. I baked the crust for 7 mins. prior to adding the rest of the ingredients on top. I then continued baking for 10-15 more mins.
This turned out wonderful. A few tips as others mention... I only used 7 ounces of the dressing and shredded my chicken. Also, I did not have to use the whole bag of cheese. Next time, I will add sauteed red onion before baking. I used Boboli's thin crust and cooked it with all of the ingredients for 15 minutes and it was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very, very good. My husband and I order this type of pizza frequently so I thought I'd try making it. I used Jay's Pizza Crust recipe from this site. I also only used about 1/4 cup of light blue cheese dressing. The light has a strong blue cheese taste so it still had a great flavor. Used pizza blend cheese. Excellent, just excellent. Thanks for the post!
This was really good. I, too, used a Boboli pizza crust and also used some Mexican cheese, along with the mozzarella. When you use the Boboli, you don't need to prebake the crust. Just pop the whole thing in the oven, and Voila!
This was so yummy so good hit the spot..now if you don't like things so spicy cut back on the hot sauce because it will stick out & if you don't want to use the whole bottle it'll be fine... We totally snacked on this the next day and it was delicious.
AWESOME! I made my own dough, shredded the chicken instead of using chunks, added more hot sauce than called for (we like it SPICY), and used a combo of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. This was delicious and a definate keeper! Thanks for sharing. :)
This got a lot of great reviews but I’m not one of them. Not yum. Call me a purist. I love Buffalo wings and I love pizza and I kept expecting this to be the best of both worlds. But don’t expect wings and don’t expect pizza. It is neither. I used bread machine pizza dough off this site that was good and I did put a scant few onions on it. These did nothing for or against it. I did go easier on the blue cheese dressing, putting as much on as I would pizza sauce. It was still pretty rich and overpowering and I love blue cheese dressing! Not to mention the dressing is rather expensive to use as pizza sauce. Sorry, I rarely give bad reviews but I won’t make this one again. Hubby didn’t care for it either. We slathered on extra Frank’s hot sauce to be able to finish up the leftovers. One good thing I will say, I had to try it because a national pizza chain is currently offering a Buffalo chicken pizza and I had some doubtful curiosity. Thanks for saving me the money ordering one!
I made this recipe and my boyfriend LOVED it! It has just enough kick. I found that using a whole bottle of dressing was too much, though, and 1/2 was better. Cooking the chicken was the longest part of this recipe. I also used a pizza crust mix instead of a pre-made crust. Turned out great!!!
I tried other recipes for this but haven't found anything that pleased my husband. This was much easier and he was happy. I let the chicken set in the buffalo sauce for about an hour before using. YUMMY!
I made 2 pizzas, one with ranch and one with blue cheese. Liked both equally. Used Marzetti's chunky blue cheese and Frank's Red Hot Wing sauce and Boboli crust. Did not use a full bottle of either dressing, just enough to have a nice coating. Any more than that would have been too much and made a sloppy mess. I used maybe a 1/2 cup at most of both dressings. No one in my family likes spicy stuff, so I only used enough wing sauce to lightly coat the chicken. It was perfect for us, only the slightest amount of heat but it still had flavor. I did not use any butter. For the cheese, I used mozzarella, cheddar and Monterrey Jack. We all like lots of cheese, so I was generous with the amount I put on. Everyone liked both pizzas, though the kids liked the ranch more. My husband liked the blue cheese one more. Thought this was an easy recipe and was a nice change of pace in pizza. Would definitely make this again.
You only need to make this ONCE and then you'll be HOOKED! I use the ready made crusts that come in the bags in the grocery store and one of the chunky blue cheese dressings in the produce section of the grocery store. And like the reviewers before me use only enough dressing to lightly cover the crust. DO NOT use an entire bottle or jar. I also add red onions and mushrooms. Occasionally, I even buy the individual size crusts and take mini buffalo pizzas to the guys at work. They LOVE it!!!
This recipe was really easy to make and tasted just like buffalo chicken wings. My family thought this was a great recipe. I did make a few changes. This recipe does not need an entire bottle of hot sauce, especially if you will be serving this to children. I used about 1/3 of a bottle and found that to be sufficient. I also substituted ranch dressing for the blue cheese and I only used as much as I thought was necessary. There is no need for an entire bottle. Thanks for this unique and tasty recipe.
It was fabulous, but I did change and add a few things. I used Pillsbury pizza dough, Mexican blend cheese (I would go with the white cheese if I chose to do it again.), red peppers, and onions. I used Texas Pete original hot sauce and Marie lite blue cheese dressing. It came out great. Excellent recipe!
This was good for a change!!! I marinated my chicken and grilled it and then cut it up - or you could use leftover chicken! Definately use the blue cheese dressing sparingly. We LOVE blue cheese, and I actually divided the bottle between two baboli's, and it was still a little too much -- definately just use enough to cover the bread shell - may add some fresh crumbled blue cheese next time. There are no leftovers - will make again!!!!!!!
This is awesome! Based on reviews, I only put as much dressing as I would pizza sauce. I think it could have used a tad bit more, but definitely not a whole bottle. I did a small portion with Ranch dressing just to test it out and of course my husband liked the Ranch portion better and I preferred the Bleu Cheese. I shredded my chicken and used about 3 ounces of Frank's Red Hot and only 1 TBSP of butter. I used Jay's Signature Pizza Crust and prebaked it for about 10 minutes before adding the toppings, then baked for almost 15 minutes. We might try adding purple onion next time, too. This was a wonderful change of pace. Thanks so much for the great (albeit unusual) recipe!
Awesome! A huge hit in my family of teenagers & parents, even my picky 13 yr old ate it! I did as suggested and only used enough dressing to cover the crust, it was perfect. I DID NOT precook my crust & it was not soggy, but we did cook it at 425 for 25 minutes! Thank You - this will be a weekly dinner!
The blue cheese was a little overpowering but I loved the hot sauce and chicken flavor. Next time I will omit the blue cheese and just use the chicken mixture and mozzarella. For the dough I used my standard recipe. 3 cups flour, 1 package yeast, 1 tbl. sugar, 1 tsp. salt. Mix and add one 12oz. warm beer. Let rise for 20 min. and kneed. Bake at 425 for until slightly brown.
Awesome recipe. Made this as a quick meal for my mom and girlfriend. They both loved it. I used Frank's red hot and butter. I tried to find the Frank's buffalo sauce but they were all out at the grocery store, but it still turned out great. Also used ranch instead of blue cheese (gf is not a fan). I'm making a couple of these pies for super bowl. One is going to be MUCH hotter :)
Excellent - I used the "Brooklyn Brick Oven Pizza" dough recipe on allrecipes.com (which is AMAZING by the way) in conjunction with this recipe for the topping. My wife is a huge fan of the buffalo wing chicken pizza and she found this to be very much like what she has had at a good pizzeria. I made a large pie - 18" and did use nearly a full bottle (8oz) of blue cheese dressing to get a decent layer, and of course with that large a pie 8oz of cheese just doesn't cut it - I probably used about 12 oz. Prebaking the Brooklyn Brick Oven Pizza dough for about 3 minutes to ensure a crisp bottom prior to putting any toppings on is a good idea too. Outstanding recipe!
Pretty good. I had some friends over last night and they enjoyed this pizza. I used ranch dressing instead of bleu cheese (about 1/2 to 3/4 of the bottle) and topped it with red onion slices. I personally though it was better cold either way it was devoured in no time.
This is great! I didn't find that I needed the whole bottle of hot sauce or blue cheese dressing... but that's ok, now I have enough left over for another pizza. I also added thinly sliced tomatoes, which worked great with the chicken & blue cheese flavours. Thanks for the great recipe.
I absolutly LOVE this recipe!!!! I didn't put as much dressing on as it says and used Ranch instead of Blue Cheese. I also put some red onions on top and used chopped chicken instead of cubed. I cannot explain to you how good this pizza is. I will defintaly be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Switched it and MUCH better...ONLY Franks hot sauce...add some tomato paste for thicker consistency. Add some melted butter and some farlic powder to taste No bleu cheese needed....Mix pre roasted or breaded chicken, diced, in hot sauce, butter, and paste mixture. Spread on ready made crust. Top with mix of Monterey jack and mozzarella. Can sprinkle parsley flakes for a little color. Bake at 425 til done..anywhere between 10 and 20 min...just keep an eye in it...Fantastic. Trust e..have tweaked this for months...:)
This was great. I made a few changes. First in place of purchasing blue cheese dressing I made the "absolutely the best blue cheese dressing" recipe from this site - that stuff is good. Next I grilled and shredded the chicken before adding it to the hot sauce. I added a little white wine vinegar and catsup to the hot sauce and butter. I also used pizza dough and not prepared pizza crust. This is very good and it was even better than the gourmet pizza from local pizza shops.
I am giving this recipe 3 stars if you follow it exactly. It was a good idea, but the ingredient proportions were all wrong. Try some of these tips for a better pizza: For those of you who found that the bleu cheese dressing made it too sloppy, runny, or the crust too soggy, try getting some actual bleu cheese and crumbling it on the pizza. It will melt down but not add too much moisture if you drain it before crumbling it on the pizza. The hot sauce serves as the pizza sauce (albeit a hot one) so you don't need to over-do the "sauce" aspect with bleu cheese dressing. If you can't tolerate heat too well, use 1 oz of hot sauce, or just add another Tbs or two of butter to the original amount in the recipe. I made this with a homemade crust, and it was not soggy at all and the crust was cooked all the way through. I did precook the crust, mind you. Sorry if this review seemed as if I was putting down your recipe, BBNELSON, but I am glad you posted it so we can all get an idea of how to make this pizza, even if it needs a bit of tweaking. ;) Thanks! :)
This recipe was just OK. I don't know why I even tried this one, because I have been making "Buffalo Chicken Pizza", for several years now, and am happy with my "5-Star" recipe! I will post later when I have more time. One thing I would like to say though, is that my recipe is close to the changes that "love to eat" made. I pre-bake my crust, I use Ranch (a good Ranch) Dressing instead of Bleu Cheese, and not a whole bottle, and I use a combo of Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. But, to each his own ;)
***** + I have made this twice already and each time it came out exceptional. I too would suggest using judgement with the blue cheese dressing; too much will make it messy. Used 2 cooked and shredded chicken breasts and 4 ounces of Frnak's sauce. Take about 15 minutes in the oven. We have 2 boys at SUNY Oswego and they gave it a repeated thumbs up. Next time I am going to try some crubbled gorgonzola blue as a suggestion made by them. Will definitely make this one many times again.
If you like buffalo chicken and pizza this is a great combo! I have made it many times, but haven't reviewed it until now. Instead of the bottled blue cheese dressing try "Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing" on this site. I also prefer it with the Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce versus just hot sauce. It is hands down the best pizza recipe I have tried. Thanks Brown for a great recipe. (If your kids don't like blue cheese, don't tell them it is on there. My kids wolf it down everytime I make it and they "hate" blue cheese!)
Wow! I was a bit skeptical, but this is delicious. Since this is not very healthy, knock yourself out and splurge. For a killer combo use Jay's Signature pizza crust and Bill's Bleu cheese dressing, both at allrecipes. I just thinly coated the top of the crust with the bleu cheese. This is also great cut into squares and served as a snack or appetizer.
holy delicious! i made two for dinner - one with ranch and one with blue cheese and they were both awesome! i did not add butter to the hot sauce, just used Frank's Red Hot from the bottle and it was heavenly!!
This was absolutely delicious - and so easy to make. I don't like blue cheese dressing, so I used ranch instead - and it tasted excellent! Will definately make this again - it's perfect for Sunday afternoon football games.
Yum! I listened to a few others and used just a thin layer of dressing on the crust. I also used buffalo sauce with the chicken instead of hot sauce and butter and added some feta cheese into this mix. I layered some raw spinach on top of the dressing then added the meet mixture. I topped that with sauteed mushrooms and asparagus and then sprinkled the cheese on top of that. This was so yummy. I know I made a lot of changes, but I would still give this recipe 5 stars.
out of this world!!!!My husband LOVES this pizza so much, he insists we get the ingredients every time we grocery shop, meaning we have this at least twice a month. Not something to eat on diet days, though. Thanks for the idea!
My husband loved this recipe! I changed it a little. First I brushed the crust with garlic butter and put it in the oven for a couples minuets to start to brown. I used ranch dressing instead of blue cheese dressing because we do not care for blue cheese. I used mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and feta cheese on top! It was AMAZING!!! :)
My Wife loved it - I Thought it was "above average" and will make it again with a couple of modifications. I, like many others used a pre made pizza crust (12") and reduced the amount of dressing; I used about 8 oz on the 12" crust and even that was a little much, next time I will cut it back to about 6 ounces. I first marinated the chicken breast about 4 hours in Basil infused sunflower oil and a generous amount of pesto seasoning, I then grilled the chicken. 3 - breast was plenty of the 12" crust. Liking things I the spicier side, I will add a little more hot sauce to mine next time. I also missed the tomato flavor and will try adding a little tomato paste to the hot sauce and butter mixture before putting on the pizza.
This recipe is very good but I did use Boboli pizza crusts to give it more stamina because the chicken makes it very heavy. Also used bottled wing sauce instead of making my own. It's just faster & easier that way. I will make this again in the future. Thank you for submitting.
My five roommates were very skeptical, but everyone loved this dish. I made three pizzas using frank's red hot sauce (just enough to cover the chicken so it wasn't way too hot). Those who liked it more spicy just added some sauce on the pizza before eating it. I made one pizza with blue cheese and one with ranch. The other was half and half. Both were liked, but the blue cheese lovers preferred that pizza and those who didnt like blue cheese preferred ranch. Both are good, just depends on your taste. And, of course, dont use the whole bottle of dressing!
I used dough from TRADER JOE'S. This is an excellent meal for all us hot wing lovers!!! Definitely pre-cook your dough to PREVENT SOGGINESS! You also don't need a whole 16oz bottle of dressing! Put it on according to your preference. If you would like to try this recipe, but aren't keen on really hot, DON'T USE THE WHOLE BOTTLE OF HOT SAUCE. I liked it, but I love hot stuff!! Use any mix of cheese you like! It doesn't take long at all in the oven!!
My fiance and I loved this. Just loved it. We used store-bought, pre-made pizza crust (although a home-made crust, with more time at my disposal, would have been equally as good). We used Renee's Blue Cheese dressing, and boneless, skinless chicken thighs (I used 4 for one pizza). Ok, here's what I did, after reading all 176 reviews: I boiled the chicken thighs until cooked through, about 10 minutes. Then, I shredded the chicken. I used a full 2 ounces of Frank's red hot sauce, but didn't marinate for longer than 20 minutes (because although we like hot and spicy foods, we try to keep the skin of our tongues intact). I omitted the butter. On the ready-to-bake pizza crust, I spread just a little more than enough blue cheese dressing to cover the entire diameter. I distributed the chicken evenly, and topped with 4 sliced mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. For a little bit of colour, I sprinkled a parsley/portobella mushroom blend of seasoning on top, and a slight sprinkling of red chili flakes. I placed the pizza directly on the top rack of my oven...no pizza stone, no pizza baking sheet, just on the rack. Voila! It came out perfectly. For all of you that are hesitant to try this, don't hesitate! Just make sure that your oven is hot enough, eyeball the ingredient amounts, and you'll have a unique and flavourful pizza that won't disappoint. Will make again!!!!! Thx Brown
Excellent! Didn't measure anything but here's what I did. We had two small Boboli crusts. On them I spread a thin layer of blue cheese dressing. On that I put a thin layer of Parmesan. In a zip top freezer bag I put a package of precooked chicken strips (southwestern flavor) and about 2 T of Emeril's wing sauce. Spread this and the leftover sauce from the bag over the Parmesan. Then a layer of reduced fat mozzarella. Bake at 450 degrees for about 9 minutes. Hubby said it was the best pizza he'd had in a long time. This is definitely a keeper.
Really easy...really good. I would use a little less chicken, and a little more buffalo sauce. But that is just my family. I also followed other reviews and baked my crust for about 6 minutes, then put just enough blue cheese on top and spread it around. Maybe a cup, total? And I'm not too sure what the butter did, other than make it a bit more greasy. I think next time I will omit it. But there will be a next time!
Great taste. I used boneless chicken thigh (cheaper and more moist). Followed other recommendations and added red pepper, mushroom, gr. onion, fresh basil( use whatever you have on hand). Because I served this for lunch and didn't have pizza crust, I used split English muffins (worked out great). I pre-heated the tray so that the bottoms would also be crunchier. I agree with others that butter is not necessary. This was a huge hit and will definitely make again.
