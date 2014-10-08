Caesar Potato Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 238.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.8g 14 %
carbohydrates: 41.1g 13 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 18 %
sugars: 2.6g
fat: 5.9g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 7 %
cholesterol: 6.8mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 57.1IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 4.4mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 28 %
vitamin c: 22.6mg 38 %
folate: 48.4mcg 12 %
calcium: 32.5mg 3 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 58.5mg 21 %
potassium: 1202.5mg 34 %
sodium: 172.7mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 53.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
