Caesar Potato Salad

Rating: 4.4 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

We love this recipe on a summer's day, but it works at any time of year.

By Jennifer Murray

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels and crumble.

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer potatoes to a baking dish. Drizzle olive oil over potatoes and season with black pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix potatoes, bacon bits, Caesar salad dressing, and green onions together in a bowl. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 172.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2014
This was good! I used Yukon gold potatoes, b/c that's what I had on hand, and I peeled and cubed them up before putting them in the oven, so they would be easier for the kids to eat. I used a more dressing than called for b/c I felt it needed it. This was a nice change from the usual, and I would make it again! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Lilcat
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2014
This so simple and so good. It says to serve warm and I thought it was fantastic. I note that is also good cold. I will make again and again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Peggy McKay
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2017
FANTASTIC... I used Yukon golds bc that is what I had... and Johnny's creamy Caesar dressing ... everyone RAVED... Read More
Helpful
(3)
handiwife
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2017
Made this to take to a pot luck with the main course serving ham. I left out the bacon and it was still good, so I can only image that bacon would improve it. I used my own salad dressing recipe that has mustard in it because I thought it would work well with the ham. Very easy and everyone liked it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
James
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2017
I used Turkey bacon and a homemade Caesar Dressing. It's like mixing dressing with roasted potatoes. I did add a little red onion to the potatoes when baking. My family liked it and it was interesting. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Eva Delgado
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2017
I made it (VEGAN) with Just Mayo Caesar Dressing and skipped the bacon. Read More
Ruth
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2017
I made it with red onion and it was delicious Read More
