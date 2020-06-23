Crunchy Curried Kale
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 440
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.8g 34 %
carbohydrates: 36.3g 12 %
dietary fiber: 10.7g 43 %
sugars: 1g
fat: 29.2g 45 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
vitamin a iu: 11060.6IU 221 %
niacin equivalents: 7.4mg 57 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 95.3mg 159 %
folate: 119.4mcg 30 %
calcium: 203.8mg 20 %
iron: 4.2mg 23 %
magnesium: 126mg 45 %
potassium: 1119.8mg 31 %
sodium: 58.1mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 262.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved