Crunchy Curried Kale

Excellent recipe to introduce kale, tempeh, and healthy foods to family and friends. My family loves it!

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat; add kale and curry powder. Cook and stir kale mixture in the hot oil until wilted, about 5 minutes. Add avocados, tempeh, and tortillas; cook and stir until dry, golden brown, and crunchy, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For non-vegetarians, tuna or chicken may be used in place of tempeh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 29.2g; sodium 58.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
