Asian-Inspired Ginger Dressing

i had trouble with this recipe bc i didn't have ginger paste and i was using fresh ginger that i grated on my microplane.. i used a little less than 1 tbsp but the dressing was way too gingery.. i tried doubling all the other ingredients and it was still super pungent.. i ended up making bf's lunch for the next couple of days.. a mix of pasta, sausage, carrots, onion, and celery and i used this as dressing/sauce for it.. it worked
i had trouble with this recipe bc i didn't have ginger paste and i was using fresh ginger that i grated on my microplane.. i used a little less than 1 tbsp but the dressing was way too gingery.. i tried doubling all the other ingredients and it was still super pungent.. i ended up making bf's lunch for the next couple of days.. a mix of pasta, sausage, carrots, onion, and celery and i used this as dressing/sauce for it.. it worked
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.