Asian-Inspired Ginger Dressing

Whenever I go to an Asian restaurant, I love the house salad dressing. This recipe was inspired by that, but it is not an exact copy. It also is NOT an authentic Asian recipe.

By kwatson242

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put yogurt, lemon juice, rice wine vinegar, ketchup, soy sauce, onion, garlic, ginger paste, sugar, and black pepper in a blender; blend on High until smooth.n

  • Pour dressing into a sealable container, seal, and refrigerate at least 30 minute before serving.n

Cook's Notes:

I use low sodium soy sauce, so if you're using regular soy sauce, you may want to cut back a bit.

You also may desire to cut back on the amount of garlic and onions or saute them first to give a milder taste.

If you are using fresh ginger, you may want to reduce that amount.

If you are using Greek yogurt, you may want to add some water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1.4mg; sodium 552.7mg. Full Nutrition
