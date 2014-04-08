Cherry Tomato Sauce with Penne

1 of 97

Rating: 5 stars I think the people that changed the recipe are not Italian. American 'ITALIAN" recipes are sometimes too thick and laden with garlic and oregano. Oregano is for pizza, people. Make this recipe as the chef wrote it sans the oregano. Try Sweet Basil instead and you will thank me for it. You need all the broth to coat the pasta. Trust me. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I've made the sauce twice in the last week to keep up with a bumper crop of cherry tomatoes. I doubled the sauce recipe the first time, tripled it the second. In the triple batch I added some fresh garlic and a can of tomato paste with Italian Herbs. I think this will freeze well. To reheat I added a little milk or Half and Half for a tomato cream sauce. It could also be served as a homemade tomato soup. The flavors really do blend well, and it takes very little effort to make it. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars 4 stars as written, 5 with one modification - cut the chicken broth in half if not more. I heeded other reviews and made a double batch with only 2c broth ... I was worried it was a little too watery still, so I cooked my (fresh) pasta in it, and it was pretty much perfect. If you like a really thick sauce, I'd suggest cutting the broth back even further - you can always add more! The flavor, the ease - absolutely outstanding. AND, I have a great use for all the cherry tomatoes and oregano in my garden. Thanks, Chef John! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty and a great way to use up our cherry tomatoes from the garden. Recipe is way off on amount of broth though. Start at one cup is my recommendation. We followed the recipe and the consistency was like watery soup. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I halved broth as others recommended and found no need to puree tomatoes- just smashed them after they got tender. Also added roasted red peppers from a jar. I had Gruyere to use instead of parmesan. Absolutely no complaints on the substitution here. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and tastes excellent. At first the sauce seemed too liquidy as others mentioned but it was perfect after pureeing the tomatoes. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is perfect if you switch out the oregano and put in basil, as suggested before. I don't like spicy, so no pepper flakes for me. You don't want to reduce the chicken broth; you;re not making a thick sauce. After the sauce and pasta are prepared, you pour the pasta INTO the sauce, not the sauce over the pasta. Then you stir it and let the sauce work its way into the pasta; the broth helps the sauce coat the pasta. Love this recipe - now my go to for pasta sauce when I have cherry tomatoes. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is an amazing recipe and freezes great! It is a go to at the end of summer to use up leftover tomatoes. If you are going to only prepare the sauce (without the pasta), only use enough broth to cover the tomatoes. If you are going to prepare it as written and add the pasta to the sauce, you will need all of the liquid. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars very nice and tasty:) Helpful (4)