Cherry Tomato Sauce with Penne

Rating: 4.66 stars
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 71
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

The best ways to eat cherry tomatoes are as follows: plucked warm off the vine and eaten raw standing in front of the plant. Next best is raw, in some sort of salad. Third best is made into a sauce as I've done here. Ladle into bowls and top with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cherry tomatoes, oil, garlic, and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir until garlic is just toasted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Pour chicken broth into tomato mixture; bring to a simmer and cook until tomatoes start to collapse and burst, about 10 minutes. Stir oregano and red pepper flakes into tomato mixture.

  • Puree tomato mixture with a stick blender until sauce is smooth.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and return pasta to the pot. Pour tomato sauce over penne and stir until pasta absorbs some of the sauce, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese into pasta and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 76.2g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 204mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (97)

Most helpful positive review

chefVigi
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2015
I think the people that changed the recipe are not Italian. American 'ITALIAN" recipes are sometimes too thick and laden with garlic and oregano. Oregano is for pizza, people. Make this recipe as the chef wrote it sans the oregano. Try Sweet Basil instead and you will thank me for it. You need all the broth to coat the pasta. Trust me. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Debi Silvestri Masciarelli
Rating: 1 stars
07/19/2015
didn't like it at all even added less red pepper than it calls for and it was still too spicy. Ended up adding it to another pasta sauce because I didn't want to waste my tomatoes. I definitely would not recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
chefVigi
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2015
I think the people that changed the recipe are not Italian. American 'ITALIAN" recipes are sometimes too thick and laden with garlic and oregano. Oregano is for pizza, people. Make this recipe as the chef wrote it sans the oregano. Try Sweet Basil instead and you will thank me for it. You need all the broth to coat the pasta. Trust me. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Beverly Siek
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2014
I've made the sauce twice in the last week to keep up with a bumper crop of cherry tomatoes. I doubled the sauce recipe the first time, tripled it the second. In the triple batch I added some fresh garlic and a can of tomato paste with Italian Herbs. I think this will freeze well. To reheat I added a little milk or Half and Half for a tomato cream sauce. It could also be served as a homemade tomato soup. The flavors really do blend well, and it takes very little effort to make it. Read More
Helpful
(24)
kharma.cat
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2014
4 stars as written, 5 with one modification - cut the chicken broth in half if not more. I heeded other reviews and made a double batch with only 2c broth ... I was worried it was a little too watery still, so I cooked my (fresh) pasta in it, and it was pretty much perfect. If you like a really thick sauce, I'd suggest cutting the broth back even further - you can always add more! The flavor, the ease - absolutely outstanding. AND, I have a great use for all the cherry tomatoes and oregano in my garden. Thanks, Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(13)
benjy15
Rating: 4 stars
08/14/2016
Very tasty and a great way to use up our cherry tomatoes from the garden. Recipe is way off on amount of broth though. Start at one cup is my recommendation. We followed the recipe and the consistency was like watery soup. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Deanna Harter
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2015
I halved broth as others recommended and found no need to puree tomatoes- just smashed them after they got tender. Also added roasted red peppers from a jar. I had Gruyere to use instead of parmesan. Absolutely no complaints on the substitution here. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Christina
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2015
Very easy and tastes excellent. At first the sauce seemed too liquidy as others mentioned but it was perfect after pureeing the tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(7)
TheRuthless60
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2016
This recipe is perfect if you switch out the oregano and put in basil, as suggested before. I don't like spicy, so no pepper flakes for me. You don't want to reduce the chicken broth; you;re not making a thick sauce. After the sauce and pasta are prepared, you pour the pasta INTO the sauce, not the sauce over the pasta. Then you stir it and let the sauce work its way into the pasta; the broth helps the sauce coat the pasta. Love this recipe - now my go to for pasta sauce when I have cherry tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Soups Ahoy
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2019
This is an amazing recipe and freezes great! It is a go to at the end of summer to use up leftover tomatoes. If you are going to only prepare the sauce (without the pasta), only use enough broth to cover the tomatoes. If you are going to prepare it as written and add the pasta to the sauce, you will need all of the liquid. Read More
Helpful
(4)
she67
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2014
very nice and tasty:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
Debi Silvestri Masciarelli
Rating: 1 stars
07/19/2015
didn't like it at all even added less red pepper than it calls for and it was still too spicy. Ended up adding it to another pasta sauce because I didn't want to waste my tomatoes. I definitely would not recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
