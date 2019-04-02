Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese

Made this for a church pot-luck lunch this weekend. Was VERY well received. I was actually standing in line right in front of some kids who were wanting seconds and they pleaded with me not to take it all! I'll take that endorsement! And you HAVE to give it high marks for ease of preparation. I cooked the "mac" for the 8 minutes called for on the box. I probably could have gotten away with 7, but I can't say that it got mushy. I made just one tweak to the original recipe because of what I had (or rather, DIDN'T have) on hand. Since I didn't have the canned soup, I opted instead for cubing up some "processed cheese product" (about 8 ounces) and melting it into the milk by heating the mixture a couple of minutes at a time in the microwave. I might add just a splash of heavy cream to the mix if I do it that way again, just to make up for a bit of moisture that might have been in the soup. Other than that, it's really just mix in the crock-pot and go. And it certainly did disappear quickly. I will definitely keep this one in the arsenal. Thanks for this recipe.