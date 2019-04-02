Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese

Ok so I gave it 5 stars as a basic recipe but I use all low fat ingredients and also I can't imagine how you cook the noodles first and they dont get mushy. I use the crock pot daily and know you don't need to so I don't make it this complicated. I like easy and low mess. I take butter (I use only about 1/4 of stick) rub it around the sides and leaf it in the middle. Dump the noodles (uncooked), milk (though I use the larger can of reduced fat condensed and the less than 2 cups of skim milk),cheddar soup and salt and pepper in the crockpot. I mix 1 egg in the cup I measured the milk in with that fork and add to crockpot. Then I stir it all up. And half the cheese and walk away. After an hour and half on low I add the other half of the cheese and its done around 2-2.5 hrs and the noodles are cooked fine and its plenty cheesy. Adding the cheese towards the end allows the noodles to cook and keeps the cheese from getting that weird curdled texture. If i wanted it creamier I'd add more butter or milk I guess but its great like this. 5 stars because I couldn't have concocted it without this to start with and this with some bacon in it is my family's favorite.
I have made this exact recipe given to me by a friend that swore it was to die for. I didn't like it, I prefer baked mac&c w/bread crumbs on top. I have used the cheddar cheese soup in a baked mac&c dish to try another version of it and it turned out ok, but I always go back to my standard recipe that I like. The thing is w/crock pots if I have to do any pre-cooking, or browning etc. to me that defeats the purpose of crock pot cooking. I like recipes where I put everything at once in the crock pot and just turn it on, that is what makes it easy. If I have to saute, brown, boil, items I may as well just use the stove and pots and pans.
I made this on Easter 2014. I usually don't try a recipe the first time with company coming over, but it sounded like it would be good. I wasn't disappointed. It was perfect! It was creamy and cheesy and exactly what I was looking for. I followed the recipe exactly. I used a mixture of Sharp and Medium Cheddar Cheese. This will be the Macaroni and Cheese that I will be making for Christmas when everyone comes over. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Recipe turned out really good. I was skeptical since there was only a few reviews (I tend to rely on them alot) but I made it anyway for a cookout and I got several compliments and there wasn't a noodle left to take home. I used shell pasta and boiled it about 1/2 done. I used 3/4 stick of butter (since a whole stick seemed like a lot) and I used only about 3/4 of the cheese (again, it just seemed like a lot to me). I accidentally bought the large can of evaporated milk and noticed after adding it to the pasta. So I just used 1 cup of 2% milk instead of the 2 cups. I used Campbell's nacho cheese soup which gave it a little extra kick. I will probably try using 1/2 cheddar and 1/2 pepper jack next time to give it even more spice. Cooked on low about 2 hours and stirred a few times while cooking. I was really impressed with the outcome.
I would give this recipe a 10 if I could! I made this for a friends wedding, so I changed the servings to 96...yes 96! This was THE biggest batch of anything I've ever made in my life! I was forced to make some ingredient changes because the store I went to didn't have enough cheddar cheese soup, so I ended up using Sharp Velveeta instead and the texture and flavor were great! I don't think there was one person at the wedding that didn't ask who made it and what the recipe was! As you can tell I highly recommend this very forgiving, delicious recipe! Thanks Cathy P. for sharing!
I used this recipe as a starting point. It came out great! Didn't cook pasta, used whole wheat and regular mixed. I try to avoid canned stuff, so I replaced the condensed cheese soup with 10 ounces of water and an extra 1/2 cup cheese. I used 8 oz of cheddar and about 10 oz of a combination of Parmesan, mozzarella, Asiago, and feta (I had them in the fridge). Also added 1 tsp onion powder, 1/4 tsp each cayenne, mustard powder, nutmeg and paprika, and omitted the salt. Because I was home, I added the cheddar in the last hour of cooking as recommended by others. I'll probably make another batch next week! Thank you, Cathy P!
It's a very nice, easy recipe. I deleted the butter, with the exception of buttering the slow cooker before adding the ingredients. There is plenty fat in the cheese. I replaced the eggs with 2 Tablespoons of flour. My suggestion is to delay adding the top layer of cheese until half way through the cooking time. Give it a stir, then add the top layer of cheese. Old cheddar may curdle, so use mild, or medium. Also, I mixed it all in the slow cooker to reduce dish washing. I wish that the measures were in metric units.
The last time I cooked for a potluck at work my dish ended up being cold and therefore not as tasty as it should be. I was asked to make Mac and cheese for today, which I usually bake but I wanted to use a slow cooker so it would be hot. I was dubious about this but I gave it a try and everyone loved it! I followed the recipe exactly and it was easy enough to just throw together this morning and it was hot and ready by lunch. This one is definitely going into my cookbook. I think it would be even better with some spicer cheeses if you are into that kind of thing but for a group potluck this dish as it is was a hit!
If you follow the recipe as written, it comes out tasty but the cheese melts funny so the texture is off. I followed the directions of another reviewer who said not to cook the noodles and only add half the cheese at first and then add the other half after 90 minutes. It worked great!
Made this recipe today, was very very good..I do still prefer the baked taste though but this is great. One thing I had an issue with was I didn't think it was cheesy enough, but I lovvve cheese so maybe its just me lol was very good, was skeptical to try because I never heard of it in slow cooker but im glad I did!
Using this for notes from another review before trying: take butter (I use only about 1/4 of stick) rub it around the sides and leave it in the middle. Dump the noodles (uncooked), milk (though I use the larger can of reduced fat condensed and the less than 2 cups of skim milk),cheddar soup and salt and pepper in the crockpot. I mix 1 egg in the cup I measured the milk in with that fork and add to crockpot. Then I stir it all up. Add half the cheese and walk away. After an hour and half on low I add the other half of the cheese and its done around 2-2.5 hrs
My friend, Jeannine, had me over for dinner and made this in the crock pot. I love Mac and Cheese and I am a big fan. I have to say this was probably THE BEST Mac and Cheese I have ever had. I HAD to get this recipe! REALLY, really yummy, probably one of the best any of us will ever taste! I like Kelsey's idea of adding some chipotle sauce to leftovers the next day, too!
Made this for a church pot-luck lunch this weekend. Was VERY well received. I was actually standing in line right in front of some kids who were wanting seconds and they pleaded with me not to take it all! I'll take that endorsement! And you HAVE to give it high marks for ease of preparation. I cooked the "mac" for the 8 minutes called for on the box. I probably could have gotten away with 7, but I can't say that it got mushy. I made just one tweak to the original recipe because of what I had (or rather, DIDN'T have) on hand. Since I didn't have the canned soup, I opted instead for cubing up some "processed cheese product" (about 8 ounces) and melting it into the milk by heating the mixture a couple of minutes at a time in the microwave. I might add just a splash of heavy cream to the mix if I do it that way again, just to make up for a bit of moisture that might have been in the soup. Other than that, it's really just mix in the crock-pot and go. And it certainly did disappear quickly. I will definitely keep this one in the arsenal. Thanks for this recipe.
I generally stay away from dishes that include canned soup in the ingredients but based on the reviews, I decided to give this a try. The only change I made was that I cooked it in the oven. It was absolutely fantastic. I dont know if its the egg or the soup or the evap milk but it was delish. This will be my go to mac and cheese dish from now on. The only think I will do different next time is add a crumb topping of some sort.
I'm allergic to MSG so I couldn't use the canned cheese sauce/soup... instead I used ricotta cheese and it turned out great :). I am not the best cook in the world lol, and I have tried a lot of mac and cheese recipes that came out horrible, but this one is a keeper and I am super thankful because my family loves mac and cheese!
This was so good!! I made it for my family this Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I made 18 servings instead of 12, and instead of campbells cheese soup I used Progresso recipe starters in three cheese. The grocery store was out of elbow mac so I picked up mini penne. This is a great recipe.
tried this recipe and was great. My whole family loved it. Did a few modifications to it like added 24 ozs. of cheddar cheese and 2-3 pinches of paprika. I kinda messed up making it as well. Made the macaroni with butter then all the other ingredients just kinda got mixed in a bowl then added to the mac. Turned out great, everyone was raving about it. It's a forgiving recipe. Definitely recommended!
I doubled the recipe and followed the directions exactly for doubling. However, before putting it in the crockpot, I divided it between (2) 9x13 pans and baked for 45 minutes on 350 and then transferred it to the crock pot since there was so much. When I first mixed everything, it looked so liquidy, but don't mind that. It sets up really nicely. It is very creamy and very cheesy. We put a lot of salt and pepper in ours and even added some Parmesan cheese at the very end. Oh, I did mix sharp cheddar and mild cheddar. It would be fun to experiment with different cheeses.
This dish was fantastic! Was the only dish that was completely gone at the end of our company dinner. I made the recipe per directions. I used an 8 oz. block of mild cheddar cheese and an 8 ounce block of medium cheddar cheese and I shredded them myself. I think this makes a creamier dish. The only other thing I did was add 2 heaping teaspoons of dry ground mustard. That''
What a disaster! I followed the recipe to the letter (I always do making something for the first time) and it turned out like a tasteless gluey mass of ! The pasta was way over done and it was NOT creamy, it was not cheesy and it was bland.
I basically followed recipe but used reviewer Chijules tips for making without pre-cooking macaroni. I also used a 12 oz can of eva milk, reduced milk to 1-1/2 C and 1 egg. Easy assembly and cooked in my pot in about 2 hours. For a final topping, I melted about 2T butter and tossed some panko bread crumb and toasted them before sprinkling on top before serving. Perfectly cooked & ready to eat! One addtl note: this went to a potluck and spent almost 2 more hours on Low (no Warm setting on my pot). The macaroni started to dry out although taste was still good. I think next time I would increase milk to 2-1/2 C to keep macaroni moist IF pot will be standing for some time. Overall a great recipe and one I know I will continue to use in the future!
This was easy to assemble and very fuss free. Unfortunately, for me, it was still not very tastey. It did curdle and I tempered the egg into it so not sure of the problem. For me, it just didnt' have that sharp good creamy mac and cheese taste. And I used 16 ounces of extra sharp cheddar cheese I personally grated. It didn't go to waste, though. I made a batch of taco meat and the next two nights I made a taco mac and cheese casserole out of it by adding parts of the mac to some of the taco meat, mixed in sour cream and more milk, and cheese, then baking it. This, my family loved.
This was a good basic recipe. Due to time constraints during the week I assembled it the night before and then put in the oven for about an hour/hour and a half when I got home from work. It had a really good taste to it but for some reason it wasn't as creamy as I would have liked. The cheese got a little bit clumpy for some reason. Next time I will try it in the crock pot where it can cook for longer at a lower temperature and see if that helps at all. All in all it's a pretty good recipe.
I made this tonight and it was amazing! It was light and didn't feel heavy on the stomach like most Mac and cheese recipes do. Only suggestion I would make is to slightly grease your slow cooker before adding in everything.
I did not care for this recipe. I used wheel-shaped pasta for my daughter and didn't boil it first so it wouldn't be mushy. I stirred every half hour. I even put it on warm after 2 hours. The result was gluey; so disappointed! I'll stick with stove top or baked.
The worst. Used condensed milk, whole milk, 1 egg, 1/4 stick butter, uncooked noodles, put half the cheddar in the beginning and the rest after 1.5 hours. I had to stop it 15 minutes later because it was already a glue-like consistency. After tasting it, I removed all the plates and threw it out. Taste and consistency was terrible.
I made this according to the instructions and it was good, but I added some spicy chipotle sauce to it when I re-heated leftovers the next day and it was much better. I also put some Parmesan on top. Mmm. :)
I read the review from another member and followed her ideas. So I used: less butter (1/4c) only 1 large egg Combination of sharp cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses - added half of the cheese & cooked for 1.5 hours, then stirred & added the rest of the cheese for the remaining time. Little to no salt ( a pinch of sea salt) Lemon pepper & Mrs Dash in addition to black pepper 1% milk Uncooked elbow macaroni 3 slices of bacon, cooked in microwave and drained of fat before crumbling and added to crockpot. Brought it to a pot lunch where it was kept on warm for 90 minutes. This allowed the flavors to blend together. Well received, even by my Mac and cheese connoisseur so will definitely make it again.
The very last Mac & Cheese recipe I will EVER make! It's fantastic. Highest recommendations with no changes!
I tried this two ways: the first was with uncooked pasta and extra liquid. The rest of the recipe I followed pretty closely (I happened to have mild cheddar on hand). It was very bland with a weird aftertaste (perhaps from the soup?) and the pasta was just al dente after about 4 hours. I remade it today for a work luncheon and made the following changes: I cooked the pasta for five minutes beforehand. I used mild AND sharp cheddar. I skipped the soup entirely, adding a little extra milk and 1/2 cup additional cheese instead. It's perfect!
I made the recipe exactly as written and it was great. I increased the ingredients to serve 16 people, used a 7 quart slow cooker and it took about 2-1/2 hours on low. It was nice and cheesy, the edges were just starting to brown which is my sons favorite part. Thanks for a great recipe.
I undercooked the noodles by 2 minutes according to the package directions and would probably do 4 minutes less next time. My crockpot has a timer so I checked it at 2.5 hours and most of the edges were beginning to scorch and overcook. My husband is unique and likes that taste so it wasn't a loss, I'm just glad I checked it. My kids are Kraft die hard fans so I have quite a few leftovers. Overall a yummy, easy slow cooker meal to add to my rotation.
Delicious but how can it not be when it's this sinful. I snuck in 5 oz of butternut squash puree but will do more next time because I couldn't taste it at all and it didn't affect the consistency. I used slightly less cheese and will try with less butter next time.
I made this for our work potluck yesterday and everyone liked it! I wasn't sure about adding ingredients like cheddar cheese soup, eggs and evaporated milk--and making a new recipe for a group gathering--but it came out PERFECT. It tastes like the delicious, creamy, cheesy mac and cheese everyone loves. The only thing I did differently was that I only cooked the macaroni for 5 minutes, and I cooked it on low for 2 hours. It seemed done at that point, so I turned it to "warm" and it was perfectly cooked and at the ideal temperature by the time of the lunch potluck. Also, I used a crockpot liner for easy cleanup...great idea!
My husband and kids loved this. I however needed a much creamier consistency. I will make this the next time with Velveeta Cheese and put it in the oven with bread crumbs on top. However very good recipe and thank you for sharing it.
I've lost count of how many times I've made this now. Ppl request it for potlucks and holiday dinners, its definitely a favorite! I usually double it for my larger crockpot, and use four different types of cheese (four 8oz bags). Cheddar blend, Colby Jack, mozzarella and provolone.
I was nervous to try a recipe that had only been reviewed by eight other people but gave it a shot - it turned out great!! I wouldn't change a thing! I took it to a potluck and it disappeared very quickly!
Tasted pretty plain with the amount of seasoning called in the directions. I cooked the noodles half way, and they came out perfectly on low at nearly 2 hours. The problem with the recipe is that the cheese separated which seems to be the problem a lot of people had. I added half of the cheese in the beginning, and the other half 1 hour in. 20 minutes after that I stirred, and the cheese looked perfect. 30 minutes after that the cheese was separating so I removed it from the heat. I'd say add in the cheese 20 minutes before you take it off the heat. It doesn't make for a good crock pot recipe since it's done in only 2 hours and needs to be stirred and have things added to it, but it can be done I guess.
This turned out great! I followed another reviewers advice and put the macaroni in dry with all ingredients and half the cheese. I set the slow cooker on high for and hour and a half and then added the rest of the cheese until melted. Only took about 2 hrs. total. I will make this again and again.
1/14 very good. i boiled the elbow almost all the way but not quite. i used about 1 cup of shredded taco mix cheese and one whole chunk of extra sharp cabot. i mixed in a little siracha hot sauce wiht the milk and cheese soup to give it a little kick. and i only had one egg, it was good that way, I also tried it with 2 eggs and thought it was better with 1. turned out really good. would make again. to prevent the curdles, add half the cheese after halfway.
Family loved this! I made a few modifications... I used cellentani pasta, still like macaroni but more fun & hearty. I used Campbell's nacho cheese soup instead for more flavor and I definitely wasn't shy with the pepper. I think next time I make this, I'll add diced tomatoes with green chiles for a kick!
Family and office favorite!! I made it as directed and it was great. I had an ofc pot luck coming up and tried out a couple of different foods on my family. They liked both but this one was the winner. My ofc devoured it and from that day foward they automatically write this down for me to make. The last 2 times I had to make 2 crock pots and bring them in. I still only had a couple of spoonfuls left. It is a winner for sure!
Between Cathy P's initial recipe and the suggestions made in the reviews, my first ever crock pot mac and cheese was a huge hit! I doubled the recipe for a sports event, left out the canned soup, used a 12 oz can of evaporated milk and four 8oz packages of shredded 'mac and cheese' blend cheese that our supermarket carries (shredded cheddar, swiss, and american together). I added garlic paste for some zing, and added half of the cheese towards the end. It was super, and the little bit left over was even better the next day.
I use a jar of cheese whiz instead of the cheddar cheese soup. Also add a large block of velvetta cheese in addition to the regular cheese! Your family will go bonkers!!!!! I promise it's the yummiest cheesiest creamy macaroni ever!!!! This will NOT disappoint!!!! ;)
First time making and my family LOVED it! This snap shot was the before I set it to cook for 3 hours. You can taste that homemade feel to it. Next time i will try to add diff ingredients for that extra kick!
Rich, creamy and cheesey- this recipe did not disappoint and was a breeze to put together! I used 8oz of cheddar and 8oz of pepper jack for an extra kick and it came out great! This will likely be my go-to MnC recipe for years to come.
I followed the instructions and ended up with a sauce that had a curdled texture instead of being cheesy or creamy. The dish tasted fine, but I was really turned off by the texture. I wont make it again.
The cheese coagulated. It was not creamy at all. I didn't understand what the egg was for but I didn't omit it. Yuck. Even the 3 year old birthday girl wouldn't eat it.
I forgot to add the eggs, and added sliced spam. I'd make this again, an appreciate the ease. Also, I used rotini noodles rather than elbow. I did not boil the noodles before hand, just threw it all in as a reviewer suggested, and mixed with mild cheddar the can of soup some milk and heavy cream. I set it on low for an hour and a half. I mixed, then topped with sharp cheddar cheese and left it for another hour and a half. It was perfect! Everyone loved it.
Very good - I followed the recipe as written with the exception of using only 3/4 of the butter called for. The recipe made a generous amount - this would be ideal to bring to a pot luck. Thank you Cathy P.
This was great! I have made it twice. As much as I don't like condensed soup this was really easy. My changes: 16 ounce package of large macaroni noodles, one 10-12 ounce can of evaporated milk, I shredded 2 1/2 blocks of mild cheddar these and I added 2 teaspoons of dry mustard with salt and pepper to taste. I did not cook my noodles all the way, I stopped about 2 minutes shy of the package directions. This was assembled as directed and cooked on low for 3 hours.
This recipe is super easy to put together. I also added extra shredded cheese and used both cheddar and Colby jack. There was quite a bit of grease on top of cheese from butter or melted cheese. I used paper towel to absorb before serving. This is really creamy and great tasting Mac and cheese. Really enjoyed!
It's a nice easy recipe great for a potluck. I like it as is but I typically use a mixture of sharp cheddar with co/jack. I also stir in about 1/4 cups panko bread crumbs and sprinkle another 1/4C on top.
I have made this delicious, simple recipe several times and it always gets great reviews. I pre-cook the noodles, as suggested. I only cook them seven minutes. They never get mushy. The only change I made is to add some Sirrocco sauce and some dry mustard to tang it up a bit. This is so good and cheesy, with crunchy bits around the edges.
This is a keeper! I made this exactly as stated and it was a crowd pleaser. This comes out very much like a traditional baked mac n cheese. What I love about making it in the slow cooker is that it frees up the oven, you dont have to watch it and it is very portable. I'm making this again because it was so easy and tasted amazing!
We loved this! I baked it ! I also added diced stewed tomatoes topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese! TO DIE FOR!I was requested to make it again tonight served with warm homemade biscuits. Great recipe.
Definitely a keeper. I doubled this recipe & made it 3 times in 1 week. 1st ?? concession stand ... followed the recipe exactly (no paprika) ~ the noodles got too soggy over time but it sold out. 2nd time ?? varsity team dinner (girls insisted I make it again) - boiled the noodles for 3.5 minutes, cooked on low for 3 hours, noodles were better but still a little soft. 3rd ?? sleepover, we didn’t boil the noodles, put them in and cooked on high for 1 hour then low. The noodles got gummy and clumped together, I tried to add milk but it took away from the cheese flavor. Needless to say the girls finished the double batch. Next time I will boil them for 2 to 2.5 minutes cook it on low for 2.5 to 3 hours and make sure to serve it right away.
This was good and pretty easy. I made the recipe as written and my company really liked it. For them I am giving 4 stars but for me only 3. It was good (and actually better the next day) but I like my mac and cheese with a little more bite. When I make it in the oven I usually add feta for an extra kick.
