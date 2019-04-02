Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese

This crockpot mac and cheese recipe is creamy, comforting, and takes just moments to assemble in a slow cooker. Great for large family gatherings and to take to potluck dinners. It's always a big hit!

Recipe by Cathy P

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in macaroni and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer pasta to a slow cooker.

  • Add butter to pasta and stir until melted; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle about 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese over pasta and stir.

  • Whisk evaporated milk and eggs together in a bowl until smooth; stir into pasta mixture.

  • Whisk milk and condensed soup together in a bowl until smooth; stir into pasta mixture. Sprinkle remaining cheese over pasta mixture; garnish with paprika.

  • Cook on Low for 3 hours.

Tips

Some slow cookers take less time. Check the edges are not getting too brown after 2 1/2 hours.

To bake in a conventional oven, pour pasta mixture into a casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 524.2mg. Full Nutrition
