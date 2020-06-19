Homemade Italian Red Sauce

You will love my Italian-style sauce. You can add meatballs to this sauce; it comes out really good.

Recipe by Ignazia Vella

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Saute onion and garlic in hot oil until onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low. Add water, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, basil, baking soda, and sugar; season with salt and pepper. Stir mixture, bring to a simmer, and cook until the sauce is thickened, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 9.2g; sodium 643.9mg. Full Nutrition
