Tahini Chicken

I love this recipe and it's become part of my repertoire. I usually end up adding more honey. I serve it with quinoa and it's very good. The nuttiness of the quinoa goes very nicely with the nuttiness of the sauce. Tips: At first, when you put the tahini with the other sauce ingredients, it doesn't look like it's going to mix right at all. Stir it with a whisk for a bit, and then as you slowly cook the sauce-over very low heat, I've found-the whole sauce comes together very nicely. And the flavors meld as you're cooking the chicken. Like I said, I usually add more honey because the soy sauce makes it a little too salty. But when you balance it with more honey it's good. Re. fresh ginger, don't be afraid to buy it even if you've never used it before. It's weird-looking but trust me. The flavor is NOTHING like dried ground ginger. Peel some of the ginger root with a vegetable peeler-don't cut it off the "hand" of ginger-just peel some and cut that part off and chop it. Put the rest of the ginger in a ziplock bag and keep it in the freezer almost indefinitely. Tahini keeps forever in the cupboard too.