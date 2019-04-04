Tahini Chicken

The key ingredient, tahini, is a sesame paste available in Asian stores, but recently has been seen in major grocery chains. It tastes like a mix of Asian and Mediterranean, close to a peanut sauce satay but made from sesame. It's quick, tasty, and out of the ordinary. Serve over couscous or noodles.
CASSANDRE - why don't you just put up your own recipe? What you have done is completely different from what the original author submitted! And your version sounds terrible, BTW. This is so aggravating with this site. Don't review recipes if you HAVE NOT actually made THIS recipe. 'Nuff said.
I increased the garlic to two cloves and thickened with 1 tablespoon corn starch instead of flour. If I were to repeat I would add chopped pimentos for color and whole cashews for texture. My household thought that this dish was so-so.
Simply delicious! It was so good my siblings finished the tahini sauce with their spoons. I just changed a few things to suit my tastes : Marinate chicken with 2 tsp tahini and 3-4 drops of lemon juice for 3 hours in the fridge. Bring ¾ cup + 2 tbsp water and half of a Maggi®’s heart vegetable broth (Coeur de bouillon Légumes, Maggi®) to a boil over medium-high heat. On low heat, whisk in tahini, soy sauce, 1 large clove of garlic and ginger. (I skipped honey, but still delicious.) Then, add 2 tsp of Tipiak® Fécule de Cuisine (a mix of potato and manioc starches) and cook on very low heat for 4-5 minutes. Just before serving, cook the chicken on low heat in a non-stick frypan without butter or fat : the oil in tahini and the low heat will avoid the chicken to stick and it will cook slowly to keep the meat very tender and juicy.
This was surprisingly good! I altered it somewhat. I added a yellow bell pepper and an onion. Sauted them with the minced garlic and then added the water and the bouillon. Then I added the tahini, soy sauce, honey, garlic, sesame seeds, and pepper. I also added some cashew butter and thai chili paste which added a nice kick and enhanced the flavor of the sauce. I added the chicken and some froze broccoli florets last so that it would not be overcooked and it would take on flavor from the sauce. I did not add the flour at all because the sauce was already thick. In fact, I had to add some additional chicken stock to thin it out. Served it with rice. Overall, though, really great!
Made no changes but did double it. My kids and I loved it and we all had seconds (which is against my diet but it couldn't be helped!). I hardly ever make the same thing twice but this one is going on a rotation! I served it over rice and we had baked yellow squash also. Would be great with broccoli and other veggies added in.
I wish that there was a 4 1/2 stars, but I'm rounding up. Anyway I really liked this, but felt that the sauce came out sort of... thick. Maybe that's my fault? I had kept the tahini in the fridge and it was a little thick, so I'd suggest that if you are using tahini let it get to room temperature. Anyway, it was really tasty, with a nice hint of sweetness. I used a pound of chicken tenderloins and it worked out well. I used vegetable broth instead of a bouillon cube, and didn't use any sesame seeds because I didn't have any! :) I didn't use any rice or noodles or anything -- instead, I served it with some sauteed dark leafy greens (an "Asian" blend with bok choy, kale, chard, etc) that I'd sauteed in a peanut oil blend with some more of the fresh ginger. I think it worked well together as a fairly healthy meal.
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2015
This is one of our favorite meals and it's so easy to make. The recipe is perfect the way it is.
Fantastic! I added coriander, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, and cloves to the pan cooking the chicken. I substituted pancake mix for the flour I did not have for the sauce. I served it with cooked gold beets in a pita topped with cilantro. So delicious!!
My family wasn't as crazy about this meal as I expected them to be, but I'd still recommend giving this recipe a try. The sauce is delicious, and the whole recipe is easy to adjust with your family's preferences in mind. For us, there was a bit too much sauce for the amount of chicken. It was also a bit bland and had a texture that didn't go over well. Next time, I'll use less flour so that the sauce can be drizzled across the browned chicken and some veggies in a flat bread wrap. I might also blend in a touch of spice (e.g. chili or paprika) to give the sauce just a tad more depth.
ingipg
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2016
I agree with the author of the recipe that this is an out of the ordinary flavor with the tahini as the main flavor. I tweaked it a tiny bit, to adjust to what I know my family likes (we love ginger, so I added more, and I used a bit more soy sauce than written). We toasted a good handful of sesame seeds and sprinkled on top just before serving, as well as a sprinkle of sliced green onions (mostly for the pop of color and fresh taste). We were getting tired of eating the same old things on rotation, and this perked up our taste buds just perfectly. Oh, and my 9 year old loved it, which is a bonus when kids will eat the same meal as the adults!! Sorry, one more thing... we served over couscous but I actually think next time I would prefer it with rice.
Oh wow, was disappointed in this recipe. I had everything on hand, made it according to the recipe and felt it was blah. We do many recipes with tahini and like it very much, so that wasn't the issue. My husband said it was "edible" which isn't a ringing endorsement. I just didn't see how this sauce went with chicken. I think it would be better just on rice or some other grain. We added red pepper flakes after the fact to give it more flavor, but that didn't help much. Would not make again, although I really had high hopes for this one. Sorry!
I have made this 2x since finding the recipe. I have this jar of tahini that I was trying to use up! This recipe was a perfect solution. I love feeling like I am cooking outside of my usual comfort zone with this. Creamy and yummy served over rice and with a solid veggie side. I will keep watching for new ways other cooks have added a twist to this base recipe.
I love this recipe and it's become part of my repertoire. I usually end up adding more honey. I serve it with quinoa and it's very good. The nuttiness of the quinoa goes very nicely with the nuttiness of the sauce. Tips: At first, when you put the tahini with the other sauce ingredients, it doesn't look like it's going to mix right at all. Stir it with a whisk for a bit, and then as you slowly cook the sauce-over very low heat, I've found-the whole sauce comes together very nicely. And the flavors meld as you're cooking the chicken. Like I said, I usually add more honey because the soy sauce makes it a little too salty. But when you balance it with more honey it's good. Re. fresh ginger, don't be afraid to buy it even if you've never used it before. It's weird-looking but trust me. The flavor is NOTHING like dried ground ginger. Peel some of the ginger root with a vegetable peeler-don't cut it off the "hand" of ginger-just peel some and cut that part off and chop it. Put the rest of the ginger in a ziplock bag and keep it in the freezer almost indefinitely. Tahini keeps forever in the cupboard too.
This was very good! I was skeptical since this recipe looked kinda plain, I followed someone's tip and marinated the chicken with half lime and tahini, I used corn starch instead flour, I added half of the ginger, at the end added some coliflower, yellow carrots and broccoli because I wanted to add some color and texture and added some salt and pepper to taste, I loved it!
Fabulous! I've used Allrecipes for years... and this recipe inspired me to review for the first time. I decided to try this, wanting to use up my tahini. Thanks to other reviewers for additional ideas. I served this tahini chicken over rice and served with a tomato, cucumber, red onion, balsamic vinegarette salad. For the sauce, I added a chopped white onion, extra garlic and ginger, some lemon juice, and extra pimentos that were hanging out in my fridge. For the chicken, I leveraged another reviewer's ideas and cooked with coriander and pepper. I served with a slice of lime, green onions, cilantro, and a dab of garlic chili paste (sambal oloek). My family devoured it! Thanks!
This is simply awesome! It is very easy! The chicken marinated in tahini browns up so beautifully with the Oil from the tahini. I used just a touch of sesame oil and also made again using shrimp. I have served it with rice and I have turned it into a pad Thai version with rice noodles. Can't say enough about how good and versatile this recipe is! Very open to interpretation too! It's staying in my cooking repertoire!
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe. Next time I will omit the flour, sauce was thick enough without it. I didn't have fresh ginger so used dried instead. I topped with toasted pine nuts since I didn't have sesame seeds. We served with hummus, and a salad of diced fresh tomatoes, chopped parsley, purple onion in a balsamic and olive oil dressing. Next time I will try over couscous and add some cayenne like other reviewers mentioned. Very tasty.
I've made this several times, it's a recipe that tastes like you spent hours making it. I use Whole Foods general tsos chicken chunks instead of actual chicken and vegetarian chicken bouillon. I increase the water to 1 c., add a pinch of ground red pepper and omit the flour. I simmer the finished dish uncovered until the sauce thickens on it's own. I serve this over plain rice that I've added some cooked mushrooms and a handful of chopped cashews to. Thank you
Made recipe today. The sauce is delicious and was so easy to make. I didn't even have to add flour as it thickened on warm while the chicken was cooking. One addition I made was to add mushrooms to the chicken. I will definitely make again!
Looked for this recipe to use up Tahini which I don't use very often. Used all ingredients, cooked chicken separately then combined with tahini sauce....honestly I found it terrible!! If it needs thickening at all (it doesn't) how about corn starch? Can't even describe the taste, it was kind of sweet-sour but neither sweet nor sour (I gave it a tich more honey because I like a little sweet). Served with mixed rice, zucchini & mushrooms. Rarely do I find something I can't eat:-(
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2022
So yummy, I paired it with mash potatoes since that's what I had, also I like to cry when I eat so I sautéed onion and five thai chillies, then boiled then added the pureed chillies and onion to the mix... will repeat.
This was really tasty! I dredged the chicken strips in flour before browning, and then removed from heat. I added the broccoli and sliced carrots to the same pan, and sautéed for a little bit before adding the chicken back in and pouring the sauce over. At the last minute I added some bok choy. I’m served over sticky rice but next time I’m going to try rice noodles.
This was fun and easy but it NEEDS something. It's just a bit dull. Lime juice? Something? Rice vinegar? Not sure. I'm going to play with it and see what I come up with. Maybe nothing. But if I hit on something, I'll let you know
4 21 17 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237303/tahini-chicken/ ... 'Never had tahini chicken until now. Maybe I'm just not a fan of it. I like tahini though. I subbed homemade chicken broth, 3/4c; & 3/4t dried ginger. Maybe I'll like it better tomorrow. 'Seems kinda bland; not bad, just bland. Next day: I do like it better. The ginger flavor developed. Maybe a little sesame oil would be a good idea.
I've made this recipe as per the recipe - can you believe it?! Good flavor overall, but with the broth and the soy sauce it's VERY salty. It goes well with chicken, but also with mushrooms, cauliflower, tofu, and bell peppers.
We thought this was delicious. I used 1 pound of chicken, since it was for just 2 people, but I made the full amount of sauce and it was good. I didn't use the flour and the sauce thickened up just fine.
I picked up tahini sauce from a South Asian supermarket in my neighborhood and thought I'd give this recipe a try. Oh how wonderful the blend of garlic, ginger and sesame came together in the sauce. I doubled the recipe and my husband and kids loved it the first night and we're thrilled we had leftovers for the next night.
I always make changes to recipes usually because of what I have on hand or like/dislike. Never worked with Tahini sauce before so I stuck to the recipe. Only thing I did different was to sauté garlic, onions, green pepper, celery, broccoli and cauliflower in butter before I added the chicken then topped with the Tahini sauce and served over rice. Definitely an easy quick dinner. Will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2022
We loved it! I added some Sriracha sauce, and used homemade turkey water instead of bouillon, which has a lot of MSG. Kikkoman has MSG-free soy sauce now, so that went in. (Thank you, Kikkoman.) One major deviation: the tahini was old and lumpy, so I put the combination of tahini, garlic, and fresh ginger in the blender after it had been cooking together. The flavors were very strong because of that, but my husband didn't mind.
I made no changes to ingredients besides subbing out chicken broth for the water, and we did not care for this dish. There just wasn't any flavor to the sauce and we ended up drowning it in soy sauce to get it to taste ok.
This is a really good dish and will definitely make it again. I did make changes but before you get mad, nothing that really alters the flavor. I have a person with Celiac in my family so had to take out the bouillon cube and flour and use gluten free soy sauce. I used 1 cup of chicken broth for bouillon and instead of the flour, I made a slurry with 2 TB of cornstarch with 2 TB of gluten free soy sauce. Everything else was to the recipe. I took one star off because I will try it next time with a little more soy sauce and a little less ginger. That's just my taste though, its good as is too.
Quick and easy. I didn't have honey, so substituted with sugar. Next time I will try with a bit of brown sugar (I don't use honey for anything else). I made my own tahini from a recipe here: roasted sesame seeds pulsed in a food processor or blender with olive oil. My husband found it a bit bland (hence the 4 stars) Next time I might try a couple of hot peppers, or a jalepeno, chopped fine.
This was a fantastic quick main dish! I didn't have fresh ginger, so I used ground. It still tasted great! I will definitely make this again! It went very well over basmati rice. And I served a green salad with it. My husband and daughter loved it too!
I think this recipe is just fine as it is. I also think it's a great jumping off point if you want to personalize your dinner. I have made this several times and I think my favorite add ins are chili flakes and chopped fresh cilantro with a handful of peanuts. Want to marinate the meat before cooking? Go for it. Want to add or subtract a spice or some salt. Do it. Don't plonk a meal on the table without tasting it and adjusting for your own tastes and then give the recipe a bad rating! I am going to try this next with cumin, lemon juice and roasted garlic a la hummus.
Excellent tahini sauce with bold, savory mix of spices. The chicken dish was wonderful and I served it with udon noodles. I will make it again and again. It will definitely be on my list of dishes for dinner with friends.
WOW - Everyone loved it! It was really delicious and not hard to make. I followed the recipe, except I used 3 chicken breasts instead of 2 because I didn't think 2 would be enough for us. Will definitely make again - thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
This was delightfully tasty, and pretty quick and easy to make for a novice like me. The hardest part was finding Tahini, which I ended up ordering a big jar of off Amazon. But that jar will go to good use--I'll definitely be making this again!
Turned out really bland for some reason and I used the exact ingredients except I did add some red bell pepper. The only other thing I did different was I through it all in the crockpot. Probably won't be making this again.
I purchased Lidl’s Tahini Paste I loved making the sauce, I didn't have garlic but it still turned out amazingly delicious! The chicken I used was breast filets perfect for a quick meal!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2022
This sauce is very thick, I really shouldn't have added any flour. Needed a good pinch of salt and would definitely leave out the honey next time - too sweet! I might make it again but with lots of additions like lime juice, cilantro, sriracha sauce, maybe red pepper flakes - the original recipe is missing ingredients to give it that full flavor it needs.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2022
I think this is delicious and easy to make! :)
