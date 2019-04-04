Tahini Chicken

The key ingredient, tahini, is a sesame paste available in Asian stores, but recently has been seen in major grocery chains. It tastes like a mix of Asian and Mediterranean, close to a peanut sauce satay but made from sesame. It's quick, tasty, and out of the ordinary. Serve over couscous or noodles.

Recipe by Elaine Geiger

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Directions

  • Bring water and bouillon cube to a boil in a pot until bouillon is dissolved; decrease heat to low. Whisk tahini, soy sauce, honey, garlic, and ginger into bouillon mixture until smooth. Keep sauce warm over low heat.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir chicken until no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Whisk flour into tahini sauce until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cooked chicken to tahini sauce and toss to coat.

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 76.9mg; sodium 1618.6mg. Full Nutrition
