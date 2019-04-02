Cardamom Maple Salmon

This cardamon maple salmon recipe has the flavors of India with a maple twist. The flavor is exceptional, delicious, and unique. Orange zest may be added for an extra flavor twist.

Recipe by rhardoon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir salt, paprika, cardamom, coriander, and black pepper together in a bowl. Add oil and maple syrup; stir until evenly combined.

  • Preheat a nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat.

  • Dredge salmon pieces through maple syrup mixture until evenly coated on all sides.

  • Cook salmon in the preheated pan until fish flakes easily with a fork, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

Tips

Be careful not to use too high of a temperature or the paprika-maple mixture will burn.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the maple syrup mixture ingredients. The actual amount of the maple syrup mixture consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 74.4mg; sodium 654.4mg. Full Nutrition
