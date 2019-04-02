Cardamom Maple Salmon

Wow! Fabulous flavor and so easy to prepare! I usually poach our salmon, so just made a half recipe of the sauce and poured it on top of 3 salmon filets from Costco. I only used an 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper, as some of the family have sensitive stomachs. I added perhaps one or two tablespoons of water, so there would be enough moisture to create steam to poach the fish when the lid was placed on the pan. I'll be making this again and again! UPDATE: I made this for a second time, poaching as before. This time, I sprinkled the dry spices over the salmon, and drizzled a bit of maple on each filet. I skipped the oil entirely and everyone liked it even better than last time. It's my new "impress the company" recipe!