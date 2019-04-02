Cardamom Maple Salmon

Very tasty! I only used 2 Tbsp. of oil, and I think next time I will half the salt. I cooked it on medium for 6 minutes per side to avoid having the sauce stick to the pan. Very easy to make and great flavor!
What an amazing recipe! I made it exactly as written, except that I grilled it outdoors instead of cooking in a pan. The flavor was outstanding. The cardamom really takes this to another level, so don't leave it out! It's a pricey spice, but well worth it! I will be making this frequently, especially for guests because it will definitely impress. Next time I will try it with the orange zest, as suggested. Thank you for the great recipe!
I loved the flavor combination. Will keep in the rotation for weeknight meals. I like to buy a large tray of salmon at Costco and then freeze it in smaller portions - this is a great way to use the frozen/thawed leftovers.
delightful! we eat a lot of Indian cuisine, so I had all the spices on hand. I added a little cayenne since we like heat. baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. To my taste the flavors were very subtle and didn't overpower the flavor of the fish, but rather complemented it nicely.
Christine Flower
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2014
Ahhhhhmazing. But the Cordamom can be overpowering so my recommendation is to use a little less than the recipe calls for. Even so, I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic. I cooked it for a friend and she couldn't get enough of it! She said to me: "This is restaurant quality food." Will definitely make again and again.
Wow! Fabulous flavor and so easy to prepare! I usually poach our salmon, so just made a half recipe of the sauce and poured it on top of 3 salmon filets from Costco. I only used an 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper, as some of the family have sensitive stomachs. I added perhaps one or two tablespoons of water, so there would be enough moisture to create steam to poach the fish when the lid was placed on the pan. I'll be making this again and again! UPDATE: I made this for a second time, poaching as before. This time, I sprinkled the dry spices over the salmon, and drizzled a bit of maple on each filet. I skipped the oil entirely and everyone liked it even better than last time. It's my new "impress the company" recipe!
My husband fishes in Alaska every year, I always have a freezer full of fresh Salmon and I am always looking for new recipes this one is a keeper, it is simple and simply delicious. Don't hesitate give it a try.
I’m always looking for new ways to fix salmon. This was a nice change from what seems like the same old boring seasonings. The spice combination complimented the salmon very well. My only problem was keeping the salmon from burning. Thank goodness hubby is a sport when it comes to eating charred food. I reduced the heat to a lower setting, but the longer cook time still resulted in a slightly burnt coating. I think this would be fantastic cooked on a grill.
I used the sauce on a whole salmon I made on the BBQ. It was really good. Everyone in the family loved it though a couple people commented it was a touch too salty. I'll cut the salt back to 1 tsp next time.
I really liked this a lot. My husband and kids were not as thrilled as me, but they don't enjoy salmon as much as I do, either. The flavor was great and it was easy to cook. I served this with soba noodles but I think rice would work better. I might reduce the oil a bit next time as well.
Circumvented others' problems by marinating for 30 minutes and baking at 400 for 15 mins. Came out great, but flavoring was indeed very subtle. Also substituted vegetable oil for grapeseed oil and Hungarian hot paprika for regular paprika. Cut salt to a bit less than a teaspoon. Tastes great, and my wife loved it, but I found the flavoring very subtle.
I agree with another reviewer who said it was hard to keep from burning because of the maple syrup. If you lower the temperature, you'll have to increase the cook time which doesn't help much. I added just a small drizzle of oil to the pan. I also don't think the flavor was very strong. Seemed like a good combination of spices but I could hardly taste them. I would recommend marinating this before cooking.
Made this nearly as written, only I used regular canola oil as I didn't have the grapeseed and used half as much salt. Plus I added a bit of orange zest, which was a good choice. Turned out the orange zest was all I could taste! It was all pleasant enough, though mostly boring, but I really wanted to taste the cardamom. Maybe with some tweaking this could be better but I'm not sure if anything will make me remember it long enough to try it next time.
My grape seed oil had expired so I used extra light EVO instead and I baked it instead of cooking it on the stove. The next time I make this I’m going to use half the salt of what the recipe calls for. For my taste I like a little less salt. My BF is on a low sodium diet as well. I wanted to make saffron rice with it but didn’t have whole cloves. So I made wild rice with it and it turned out to complement the salmon well. It’s a hit with my boyfriend. Gave the recipe to my daughter who also loves salmon and since her husband is Indian and eats salmon it will be a great dish for him as well.
OMG! This was a fantastic recipe. Now full disclosure I did bake it instead of pan frying. 400° for 20 minutes with a 2 lb 2" thick fillet. Skin on. it was soooooo tender, flaky and aromatic. I also added the orange zest and sliced the leftover orange into wedges and arranged on the baking sheet beside the salmon. My wife, daughter and Mother in law went nuts over it. served over rice with a side of Lemon Butter steamed Broccoli. Wooeee. delicious.
It was amazing, made it for my husband as a birthday dinner and he loved it! So did I. Will def be my go to when making salmon I didn't have Grapeseed oil so used olive oil. Only thing I had at hand can't wait to make it with the Grapeseed oil and see if there's a difference. Amazing recipe. Ps. My husband is Indian so that made me even more excited about this recipe.
I made this specifically because of the cardamom. I was looking for more recipes containing cardamom. This sounded wonderful with the maple syrup. I rubbed the salmon with the oil and then rubbed the spices in. Then added the maple syrup. I did this about an hour before cooking Delicious and will certainly make it again, especially for guests. Quick and easy.
I liked it, but I think I didn't allow the fish to thaw completely because the glaze was watery. It had a decent flavor and It was a nice change from the ordinary. I think the next time I prepare it I will take the time to be certain the fish is completely thawed and towel dried before I glaze them.
So good!! Will probably be making once a week for a while!! I cut the recipe down for 2 servings and asked my boyfriend to pick up two 1/3 pound salmon fillets. Instead, he came back with two 10 ounce fillets. Poured half of the glaze over each fillet and baked at 350 for about 20 minutes. Served over a bed of mixed field greens with a side of roasted sweet potatoes in an indian spice blend. We couldn't stop talking about it all night. The only note I have is that I entered the recipe into my "My Fitness Pal" app and the calories came in way under the calorie count listed on this page... even with the larger salmon fillets. Not complaining about that :)
