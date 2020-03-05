Easy Onion Jam

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy onion jam that is incredibly versatile. It enhances anything from rice or barley dishes to spreading on a piece of bread. Great accompaniment to chicken as well. You can substitute sherry vinegar for the balsamic vinegar.

By Adam Schiff

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Saute onion in hot oil until soft and caramelized, 10 to 12 minutes. Add water, balsamic vinegar, and brown sugar; stir until sugar is dissolved and mixture is simmering. Reduce heat to low and cook until mixture thickens and reaches desired consistency, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 2.3g; sodium 9.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2015
This was very easy but a little more time consuming than I was expecting. I sliced the onions instead of chopping them because I thought it would look prettier than the chopped on the appetizers I had planned to make. I was delusional. Ah well it had good flavor. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

bhudson103
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2020
Onions do not carmelize in 10 to 12 minutes, regardless of what the instructions say. Spend more time and actually carmelize the onions, and this will be so much better. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2015
This was very easy but a little more time consuming than I was expecting. I sliced the onions instead of chopping them because I thought it would look prettier than the chopped on the appetizers I had planned to make. I was delusional. Ah well it had good flavor. Read More
Helpful
(5)
HungryHippo2
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2015
I lost my onion jam recipe & was looking for a replacement. This fit the bill nicely! I used red onions, added a pinch of salt & cut the sugar down to about a tablespoon.. YUM!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
bhudson103
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2020
Onions do not carmelize in 10 to 12 minutes, regardless of what the instructions say. Spend more time and actually carmelize the onions, and this will be so much better. Read More
Advertisement
peonydam
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2018
This sounds wonderful. Would like to make for gifts. Can it be canned? Read More
Kimber
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2021
I loved it! I only added pepper ('cause I LOVE pepper). Had it on a Roast Beef Sandwich and on an Egg Salad Sandwich. The flavor with the Balsamic is very tart and tasty. Definitely a way to use up extra onions. I made a double batch to share. Read More
Betty W Stone
Rating: 3 stars
07/11/2017
this was okay--I have had better onion jam. Maybe needed to boil down the vinegar more to thicken. Still needed more flavor. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022