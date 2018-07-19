Dessert Quesadillas with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Marshmallow

Perfect, easy follow-up for any Mexican meal.

Recipe by Jenni

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Prepare a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat.

  • Smear 1 1/2 teaspoon peanut butter onto 1 side of each tortilla in a thin layer to cover. Divide marshmallow cream equally between 2 of the tortillas; spread to cover peanut butter. Sprinkle 1/4 cup chocolate chips atop each portion of marshmallow cream and finish by putting the remaining tortillas atop the chocolate chips with the peanut butter side down.

  • Cook quesadillas in hot skillet until lightly browned and chocolate chips have melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

Sub 1/2 cup miniature marshmallows for the marshmallow cream, as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
732 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 109.6g; fat 26.1g; sodium 1017.1mg. Full Nutrition
