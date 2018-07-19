Dessert Quesadillas with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Marshmallow

Oh boy! Can you say YUMMY! These were fantastic. I didn't have fluff so I cut 3 large marshmallows into 1/3s and placed them on the tortilla. These were super good and fast. I only had creamy peanut butter on hand and it was 5 stars.
After try this recipe a second time this recipe it tastes good, but it cause a mess the peanut butter melts every where and runs all over the pan as does the marshmallow and chocolate chips. The instructions are a disaster, My advise is put the ingredients closer to the middle of the shells and let it melt and then it will melt to the sides. But the key is you have to put equal parts peanut butter on top of equal parts marshmallow and of course however many chocolate chips or vise versea. (I didn't write the recipe.) That's my suggestion and what i did and it worked out great for me.
Delicious! And, with a combination of marshmallow, peanut butter and chocolate it's sure to be a winner. This was so easy to put together and made for a quick and easy dessert. I opted to use up some mini marshmallows I had on hand and the crunchy peanut butter really took these over the top. Perfect when you have a craving for something sweet! Be sure to serve with a tall glass of ice cold milk for a real treat that's great for kids of all ages!
Yum and easy! Made me feel like a kid. I don't like peanut butter desserts much, so I subbed out the pb and chocolate chips for Nutella. Added some crushed up graham crackers and a little cinnamon and voila! Mexican s'mores! So good.
Really fun and yummy! The kids LOVED these. I used mini marshmallows, and they melted nicely. I lightly buttered the outside of the tortilla before putting it in the pan to get a nice, golden color (also added an extra layer of flavor). I always have extra tortillas on hand, and now I know what to do with them! Thanks for sharing. :)
These were very indulgently yummy. I liked them just fine, but my 2 y.o. didn't care for them, which I don't get, cause the kid loves peanut butter...and chocolate. Maybe marshmallow was a turnoff. I would definitely make these for another set of kids, but not for my family.
I was just making this for myself, so I used one large tortilla. I cut it in half with a pizza cutter, spreading a layer of the crunchy peanut butter, semi-sweet choc chips and used mini-marshmallows. On the outsides, I spread a thin layer of soft butter. Let it cook 3 min, flipped then another 2 min. Very nice sweet treat and filling. Kids would like this. You could change out the chips flavor and even add thinly sliced bananas. I was only going to have half of what I made, but I lost control!
Easy and fast enough for my daughter to make. It's like smores in a tortilla. She has tried it with almond butter instead of peanut butter, and also cookie butter. Any butter will probably do as long as it helps the chips and marshmallows stick.
Very easy to make and tasty as heck. I'm ashamed to say that I was feeling snacky around midnight and looked at some tortillas wondering if I could use them. Found this recipe and threw it together while my wife slept soundly in our bed, making self-deprecating remarks to myself with every chocolate chip I dropped onto the layer of peanut butter. It was so good. Didn't have marshmallow spread, as others have said, so I pieced apart full marshmallows and they melted under the heat. It really hit the spot and now I can go to bed ashamed of myself for giving in but glad to have found such an easy, tasty way to remind myself to just go to bed on time, it.
I thought this a was a nice yummy treat. I didn't measure anything--just spread the crunchy peanut butter, sprinkled on some mini marshmallows and chocolate chips, making sure not to go out too far to the sides. It only took about 3 minutes on medium heat on both sides. I let it sit just a couple minutes before cutting. It wasn't too messy, but it was still nicely melted.
This was very messy and rich. I added a banana to the recipe and used creamy peanut butter. My kids would love for me to make it again. It's not a dessert I would make often though. Not sure that it's really good for them.
Dessert Quesadillas with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Marshmallow
Servings Per Recipe: 2 Calories: 732.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 17.6g 35 %
carbohydrates: 109.6g 35 %
dietary fiber: 7.3g 29 %
sugars: 26.6g
fat: 26.1g 40 %
saturated fat: 7.8g 39 %
vitamin a iu: 0.3IU
niacin equivalents: 10.4mg 80 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
folate: 165mcg 41 %
calcium: 193.8mg 19 %
iron: 6.3mg 35 %
magnesium: 58.2mg 21 %
potassium: 345.6mg 10 %
sodium: 1017.1mg 41 %
thiamin: 0.8mg 79 %
calories from fat: 235
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.