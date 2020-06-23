Refried Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Rating: 4.37 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Very yummy! I grew up making these with my mom and sisters, and everyone I knew loved them! They're easy to make and incredibly tempting! Add chicken or cilantro if you like. I suggest pairing it with easy-to-make boxed Mexican rice.

By hunni662

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix refried beans, 1 1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend, and onion in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave until cheese is melted, about 1 minute.

  • Stack tortillas, 3 at a time, on a microwave-safe plate; heat in microwave until warmed, about 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

  • Pour enough enchilada sauce onto a small plate to cover. Quickly dip both sides of each tortilla in enchilada sauce. Spoon bean filling down the middle of each dipped tortilla and wrap tortilla around filling. Arrange filled tortillas in the prepared baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over filled tortillas and sprinkle remaining cheese over sauce layer. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling and cheese is melted, 35 and 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Flour tortillas can be substituted for corn tortillas.

Green enchilada sauce can be substituted for red.

For a vegetarian version, use refried beans that do not contain lard.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 1056mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (44)

Most helpful positive review

Jeff Moore
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2014
judyegray that does not deserve the rating you gave it. If you read the entire recipe you will notice that for vegetarians to use refried beans without lard. "Please" read the whole recipe before you cast judgement! I loved it and am definitely not a vegetarian! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

Ron Lloyd
Rating: 3 stars
04/15/2014
Needs some chicken or ground beef in it. Good base recipe though. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2014
I made these exactly by the recipe for a small group of 14. Everyone seemed to like them, but no one raved over them. I appreciated the directions given for heating 3 corn tortillas in the microwave and then dipping them in the enchilada sauce before filling and rolling up. I've always had problems with corn tortillas breaking, but these rolled up perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(17)
NurseCarol1974
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2016
Instead of using a microwave, I sautéed the onion and added 3 diced jalapeños. I used one can of refried beans and one can of refried black beans. I added the beans and cheese to the pan with the onions and jalapeños and heated until the cheese melted. After tasting the bean/cheese mixture, I wanted to spice it up a bit. So I added some chili powder, cumin, and hot taco sauce. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Jennifer Martin
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2015
Great busy weeknight dinner. I had extra from making slow cooker refried beans from this site and used them up on this. I didn't microwave the beans and cheese together first, just poured a thin layer of enchilada sauce in the baking dish, added my rolled flour tortillas with bean/cheese filling, then poured more enchilada sauce and topped with cheese. Loved that I could feed the vegetarian stepdaughter as well as others. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Elaine Nash
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2016
I added some extra onion and a whole package of cream cheese with the grated cheese because I like cheese and onions so much. Also, I used two cans of medium red enchilada sauce since my batch made up into enough mix for a pan and a half of enchiladas. Added some sour cream on top after they cooled a bit, and ate with saltine crackers. Very very good! A new favorite here, and so easy to make that this will be a regular. (If you want to bring an empty dish home from a pot luck, take it full of these.) :) Read More
Helpful
(6)
CNM CATERING
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2014
Excellent! I made these exactly as written and wouldnt change a thing. I even made some without sauce and those came out great as well. I will be making these again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Joe Bayless
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2014
These are great without meat or poultry and come quite close to that original texmex taste if you make your own enchilada sauce. What is missing is the sauce recipe otherwise i would have given it 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kendal Sager
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2016
Great base recipe. I prefer flour tortillas and they work very well (you don't have to microwave them first just set them on the counter while you're preparing the filling and pan). I double the amount of cheese - 2 cups go into the filling and 2 cups go on top. For me this makes two 9"x12" pans or 12 enchiladas total. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa Marie Gonzales
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2015
Good recipe. Very easy to make. Not sure what happened but my tortillas were cracking when I rolled them up. Would make again. Perfect for children who are picky about their food. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ron Lloyd
Rating: 3 stars
04/15/2014
Needs some chicken or ground beef in it. Good base recipe though. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
