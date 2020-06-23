Refried Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

1 of 44

Rating: 5 stars judyegray that does not deserve the rating you gave it. If you read the entire recipe you will notice that for vegetarians to use refried beans without lard. "Please" read the whole recipe before you cast judgement! I loved it and am definitely not a vegetarian! Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars I made these exactly by the recipe for a small group of 14. Everyone seemed to like them, but no one raved over them. I appreciated the directions given for heating 3 corn tortillas in the microwave and then dipping them in the enchilada sauce before filling and rolling up. I've always had problems with corn tortillas breaking, but these rolled up perfectly. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Instead of using a microwave, I sautéed the onion and added 3 diced jalapeños. I used one can of refried beans and one can of refried black beans. I added the beans and cheese to the pan with the onions and jalapeños and heated until the cheese melted. After tasting the bean/cheese mixture, I wanted to spice it up a bit. So I added some chili powder, cumin, and hot taco sauce. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Great busy weeknight dinner. I had extra from making slow cooker refried beans from this site and used them up on this. I didn't microwave the beans and cheese together first, just poured a thin layer of enchilada sauce in the baking dish, added my rolled flour tortillas with bean/cheese filling, then poured more enchilada sauce and topped with cheese. Loved that I could feed the vegetarian stepdaughter as well as others. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I added some extra onion and a whole package of cream cheese with the grated cheese because I like cheese and onions so much. Also, I used two cans of medium red enchilada sauce since my batch made up into enough mix for a pan and a half of enchiladas. Added some sour cream on top after they cooled a bit, and ate with saltine crackers. Very very good! A new favorite here, and so easy to make that this will be a regular. (If you want to bring an empty dish home from a pot luck, take it full of these.) :) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I made these exactly as written and wouldnt change a thing. I even made some without sauce and those came out great as well. I will be making these again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars These are great without meat or poultry and come quite close to that original texmex taste if you make your own enchilada sauce. What is missing is the sauce recipe otherwise i would have given it 5 stars. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Great base recipe. I prefer flour tortillas and they work very well (you don't have to microwave them first just set them on the counter while you're preparing the filling and pan). I double the amount of cheese - 2 cups go into the filling and 2 cups go on top. For me this makes two 9"x12" pans or 12 enchiladas total. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe. Very easy to make. Not sure what happened but my tortillas were cracking when I rolled them up. Would make again. Perfect for children who are picky about their food. Helpful (2)