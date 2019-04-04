Sekanjabin (Iranian Mint Vinegar Syrup)

A traditional Iranian beverage, wonderfully refreshing on a hot summer day. Great for outdoor events since you can make it weeks ahead of time and dilute at time of serving. Mix 4 to 5 tablespoons of this syrup with ice water and garnish with mint to serve.

By Desert Damsel

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir honey and water together in a pot; bring to a boil and stir constantly until honey dissolves. Add vinegar, reduce heat to low, and simmer until syrup flavors combine, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat.n

  • Submerge mint in hot syrup and cool to room temperature. Remove and discard mint. Chill in the refrigerator.n

Cook's Note:

Keep in a sealed container; a cleaned 2 liter soda bottle works great. Chill several hours prior to serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 69.9g; sodium 6.1mg.
