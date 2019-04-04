Sekanjabin (Iranian Mint Vinegar Syrup)

A traditional Iranian beverage, wonderfully refreshing on a hot summer day. Great for outdoor events since you can make it weeks ahead of time and dilute at time of serving. Mix 4 to 5 tablespoons of this syrup with ice water and garnish with mint to serve.
This "Sekanjabin" recipe is for a syrup which can be used to make a drink (sharbat-e sekanjabin). Iranians like to dip lettuce leaves in the undiluted syrup as well for a refreshing summer snack. Thank you Desert Damsel for sharing your recipe.
This "Sekanjabin" recipe is for a syrup which can be used to make a drink (sharbat-e sekanjabin). Iranians like to dip lettuce leaves in the undiluted syrup as well for a refreshing summer snack. Thank you Desert Damsel for sharing your recipe.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.