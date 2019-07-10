Malaguena Lemon and Dill Vinaigrette

This full-flavored, tangy lemon and dill dressing will complement any seafood and/or accompanying side dish. The dressing is ready immediately, but giving it 30 minutes for the flavors to blend is ideal.

  • Stir vinegar and mustard together in a small bowl until smooth. Stir dill, garlic, and lemon juice into vinegar mixture. Slowly stream olive oil into mixture while whisking continuously until dressing is creamy and smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

263 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 27g; sodium 379mg. Full Nutrition
