Malaguena Lemon and Dill Vinaigrette
This full-flavored, tangy lemon and dill dressing will complement any seafood and/or accompanying side dish. The dressing is ready immediately, but giving it 30 minutes for the flavors to blend is ideal.
Excellent! I made as directed except mixing all ingredients using a small food processor. Served with grilled shrimp as an alternative to cocktail sauce. Thanks!Read More
This is excellent! I have used it to brighten up several recipes lately that lacked flavor, and it made a HUGE difference. I love that it is full flavored. That being said, I don't think I want it on my salad every night, but it is perfect to add to pasta, to meat that lacks flavor, to anything that needs flavor! Thank you very much, Don, because I'll use it on many occasions!
i could drink this. It is AMAZING on any fish and green vegetables. Perfect as written. Thanks Don for a keeper.
Very good vinaigrette. I used this to dress a salad of arugula beets avocado goat cheese and walnuts. It was fabulous. I will be using this vinaigrette often
I made this for salad but thought I might baste my salmon in it too. Loved it on the salmon! A little too dijony for us for salad though. This is a good one to dress up any boring fish I'm sure. Thanks for sharing Don!
Made it last night using Meyer lemons and LOVED it! Put it over a salad made of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, carrots, red onion, fresh grated parmesan, and lobster.
OMG, love it!!!! Don, do you have any other great recipe's like this one?? If yes, where can I find them?
Super delicious. I'd cut back just a bit on the mustard.
Love this vinegrette! I will make this again and again. I put it on arugula, chicken, red peppers, goat cheese and pine nuts salad.
I was looking for recipes to use all this dill I had growing in the garden. I quadrupled the recipe and blended all the ingredients with an immersion blender. It was very tangy and tasty! I shouldn't have added salt though. I forgot there's salt in the Dijon mustard. I'm just storing it in a jar in the fridge to use as a salad dressing or veggie dip. Very good!
This is delicious exactly as written! I used it for a spinach salad topped with shrimp and goat cheese. Im very glad I decided to double the recipe!
Delicious on a romaine salad with goat cheese (mentioned in another review) and pecans. Great use for the profusion of dill my Aerogarden is generating!
Delicious! Exactly what I needed for a cucumber, tomato, and lettuce salad. I'd happily try it on other dishes too.
