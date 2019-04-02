Pineapple Enchiladas

1 of 162

Rating: 5 stars OMG… THESE WERE INCREDIBLE!! I followed the recipe exactly as written except added an 8 ounce can of plain tomato sauce to the enchilada sauce to increase the amount of the sauce and to “tone down” the spiciness. I also added the juice from the crushed pineapple as well. I dumped the canned pineapple into a colander directly over the saucepan full of sauce. I also simmered for about 30 minutes to reduce the water but retain the flavor. I used whole wheat tortillas and extra sour cream and made about 4 fat enchiladas. I recommend laying the tortillas (like pizzas) on a clean kitchen counter to evenly distribute the filling and to keep the sizes of the enchiladas consistent before rolling them and placing them in a baking dish . They will cook more evenly and the presentation will be nicer. TY Jessie for this recipe and will make regularly. Helpful (58)

Rating: 4 stars The best thing about this recipe is how easy it is. The bad is that for me it was almost overwhelmingly sweet by the end of one piece. I'm going to try this again with a little less pineapple and some chopped green pepper or onion or green chilies added to the filling. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars This dish is amazing. Here's what I did: I used the same amounts of crushed pineapple (drained of course) and enchilada sauce (although I used red chunky taco sauce because my grocery store didn't have enchilada sauce). I did use a cup of sour cream (as others suggested) added sliced black olives a can of chicken breast (I shredded it) and a can of diced green chilis. I also used a Monterey Jack and Cheddar blend in leiu of the cheddar. This dish was OUTSTANDING! Perfect for summertime! My bf was VERY skeptical about this but he just finished two enchiladas and was mmmmmmmming the whole time. Thank you! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe as is. Second time I made it I added chunked chicken and white rice to give the filling a little more substance. Good conversation piece for dinner parties.:-) Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Yum yum yummy! What an interesting concept! I too LOVE pineapple on my pizza so I just had to try this. I thought at first the crushed pineapple would make them mushy so I used chunk pineapple (drained first). Boy oh boy did the chunks get hot in the oven! Next time I'll stick with crushed to save my scalded mouth! I doubled (at least) the sour cream and added some chopped green chiles. I think next time I'll try it with corn tortillas (personal preference) for an even better flavor. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!! I've made this a few times before and thought it was a little bland but this time I got it right!! Make sure to squeeze the pineapple to get rid of most of the juice. Add 1-2 tsp. diced jalapenos and a few splashes of hot sauce to the filling mixture. Use hot enchilada sauce instead of mild. It might be beneficial to spray the pan with cooking spray first mine stuck to the bottom. Serve with a side of sour cream. Very delicious!!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVED this! I am a very big fan of pineapple (especially when its in places you don't expect it) This recipe was just what I was looking for. I increased the amount of sour cream and used pineapple tidbits. The only other change I would recommend is removing the cover during the last 10 minutes or so of cooking so that the cheese browns up. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars WOWZERS!!! These were suprisingly delicious! I added some roasted red peppers, red onion, and a little bit of chopped jalapeno. It was a great marriage of sweet and spicy flavors. We just loved these and will make them again and again! Thanks!!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I wish I had read the reviews before making this as the pineapple definitely needs to be drained. While I enjoyed these very much, some additional sour cream and green chiles would have made these even better. Helpful (12)