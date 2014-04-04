Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour Mixture

Rating: 5 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Use this in place of your favorite gluten-free flour. This is the best one! Use it in pancakes, muffins, cakes, as a thickener, or almost anywhere you use wheat flour.

By glutenfreemama

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift brown rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, and xanthan gum together into a large bowl; mix thoroughly. Store in a sealable container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2014
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2014
Tried and true! I use this for most everything all the time. I have also subbed superfine white rice flour in place of the brown and it works perfectly. I have a 5 litre jar with this ready in house always. I use this cup-for-cup in cakes, cookies and sweets. For crepes I take away two tablespoons adding buckwheat flour to the mix. For savoury and bread recipes that I am converting I typically use 3/4 cup of this mix to 1 cup regular wheat flour adding 1/3 cup of another flour (sorghum, millet, quinoa or similar) because it adds some flavour and nutrients. Thanks for sharing.
Helpful
(37)
Reviews:
parkerparker
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2015
parkerparker
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2015
I converted this blend of awesomeness to a self-rising flour by adding 1.5 tsp baking soda, 1.5 tsp salt and 1.5 Tbsp baking powder.
Helpful
(34)
Nisha Halim
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2014
Nisha Halim
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2014
I made this flour and used it in the "Fluffy Pancakes" recipe on this site. It was so good it was hard to tell it was gluten free. Thanks a ton!
Helpful
(17)
Rider Fan
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2014
Rider Fan
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2014
This is bar none the best GF flour substitute. I use it in all my non GF recipes and baking and the results are always delicious. Family and friends would never know it was GF if they weren't told.
Helpful
(7)
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2014
Allrecipes Community
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2014
Perfect!!!!! Land o lakes has a pie crust recipe that's great and they gave this same recipe for the flour with great reviews!! Love!!
Helpful
(5)
mommajama
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
mommajama
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
This is the best gluten free flour recipe I have found to date. GF flour tends to have a graininess to it--this recipe is much better. I have used it in brownies, cakes, pumpkin & banana bread, etc. I did end up doubling the xanthan gum after the pumpkin bread wasn't holding together well and it improved. This recipe is SO much better than store-bought GF flour. Thank you for sharing!
Helpful
(3)
Jef Burnard
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2019
Excellent. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2016
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2016
This is really a great 1 for 1 gf flour substitute! I've been using for quite a while with just about everything! I have also subbed white rice flour for the brown (all I had at the time) and it still is wonderful!
Helpful
(1)
Josephine Roeper
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2015
Josephine Roeper
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2015
So far so good. I used this to sub the flour in Tasty Buns. I did add 1/4 cup extra flour to the dough because I needed to form the veggie burger buns. My sister loved it! Next up will be banana bread.
Helpful
(1)
