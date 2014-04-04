Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour Mixture

1 of 18

Rating: 5 stars Tried and true! I use this for most everything all the time. I have also subbed superfine white rice flour in place of the brown and it works perfectly. I have a 5 litre jar with this ready in house always. I use this cup-for-cup in cakes, cookies and sweets. For crepes I take away two tablespoons adding buckwheat flour to the mix. For savoury and bread recipes that I am converting I typically use 3/4 cup of this mix to 1 cup regular wheat flour adding 1/3 cup of another flour (sorghum, millet, quinoa or similar) because it adds some flavour and nutrients. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I converted this blend of awesomeness to a self-rising flour by adding 1.5 tsp baking soda, 1.5 tsp salt and 1.5 Tbsp baking powder. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars I made this flour and used it in the "Fluffy Pancakes" recipe on this site. It was so good it was hard to tell it was gluten free. Thanks a ton! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This is bar none the best GF flour substitute. I use it in all my non GF recipes and baking and the results are always delicious. Family and friends would never know it was GF if they weren't told. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect!!!!! Land o lakes has a pie crust recipe that's great and they gave this same recipe for the flour with great reviews!! Love!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best gluten free flour recipe I have found to date. GF flour tends to have a graininess to it--this recipe is much better. I have used it in brownies, cakes, pumpkin & banana bread, etc. I did end up doubling the xanthan gum after the pumpkin bread wasn't holding together well and it improved. This recipe is SO much better than store-bought GF flour. Thank you for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is really a great 1 for 1 gf flour substitute! I've been using for quite a while with just about everything! I have also subbed white rice flour for the brown (all I had at the time) and it still is wonderful! Helpful (1)