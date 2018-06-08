Pan Fried Green Beans

1 of 88

Rating: 4 stars After reading the other posts, I was NOT going to sacrifice my pans for a 'decent' dish. SO, I sprayed it with cooking spray, then let everything get nice and toasty. It worked fine and I didn't lose my favorite saute pan. The next time I made it, I revamped the entire recipe by adding fresh garlic and onion and a small squirt of lemon juice to 'carmelize everything instead of blacken everything. That just tasted better for us. Thanks for the jumpstart! Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars I was a little scared to try this but I am glad I did! This was very tasty. I will warn you, your pan will be very dirty! But here is a great tip... Put some dish soap in the pan and a few inches of hot water. Boil on the stove top and the burnt on spices with just lift off. You may need to scrape the pan a few times as well. Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars A little oily but good- Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars I added lemon pepper by accident and it was pretty good. I would think you can pretty much add any favorite seasoning to suit your family. I liked the slightly "burned" or grilled flavor too. I added about a tablespoon of white wine right before I turned the heat off to help get all the bits off the bottom of the pan; that helped with clean-up too! I also soaked the pan over night and had no problem getting it clean. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I make these beans a lot! My husband doesn't eat green beans any other way. I add fresh garlic to the beans instead of powder. I also add a splash of Balsamic Vinegar on occassion. We really love these! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I was inspired to try this because my mother makes a similar dish. The difference being the green beans are sauteed in freshly chopped onions and olive oil. The garlic was a nice addition. We prefer the flavor of the fresh onions but will now add garlic as well. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I cut the oil dramatically like to a splash. I sooo wanted to add it while the beans were "burning" but restrained myself. The taste was good but it did take a while to get to the "burn" stage. Nobody commented on if they liked or disliked them so I'll hang with a 3. Thanks Shearyah. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!! My mother-in-law cooks hers with hot Italian Sausage - an old Italian recipe - and it is fantastic. This is healthier and very good too. I sauted in the olive oil for a few minutes before turning off the heat, and added fresh minced garlic. Helpful (7)