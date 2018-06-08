Pan Fried Green Beans

Rating: 4.23 stars
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.

By Shearyah Hawkins

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a stainless steel pot over medium-high heat, combine green beans, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Cook, covered, until the beans begin to sweat. Remove lid and stir occasionally until beans are tender.

  • When the beans and spices have begun to 'burn' on the bottom of the pan, which will lend a grilled flavor, stir in the olive oil and turn off heat. Cover, and let stand a few minutes. Scrape the bottom of the pan to incorporate the 'burnt' spices. Beans should have a dark, caramel color, but not black.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 8.3g; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2004
After reading the other posts, I was NOT going to sacrifice my pans for a 'decent' dish. SO, I sprayed it with cooking spray, then let everything get nice and toasty. It worked fine and I didn't lose my favorite saute pan. The next time I made it, I revamped the entire recipe by adding fresh garlic and onion and a small squirt of lemon juice to 'carmelize everything instead of blacken everything. That just tasted better for us. Thanks for the jumpstart! Read More
I'm nuts too
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2003
I cut the oil dramatically like to a splash. I sooo wanted to add it while the beans were "burning" but restrained myself. The taste was good but it did take a while to get to the "burn" stage. Nobody commented on if they liked or disliked them so I'll hang with a 3. Thanks Shearyah. Read More
docswife
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2006
I was a little scared to try this but I am glad I did! This was very tasty. I will warn you, your pan will be very dirty! But here is a great tip... Put some dish soap in the pan and a few inches of hot water. Boil on the stove top and the burnt on spices with just lift off. You may need to scrape the pan a few times as well. Read More
Helpful
(45)
GINAH1
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
A little oily but good- Read More
Helpful
(31)
DDTLSR4X
Rating: 4 stars
04/26/2006
I added lemon pepper by accident and it was pretty good. I would think you can pretty much add any favorite seasoning to suit your family. I liked the slightly "burned" or grilled flavor too. I added about a tablespoon of white wine right before I turned the heat off to help get all the bits off the bottom of the pan; that helped with clean-up too! I also soaked the pan over night and had no problem getting it clean. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Holly
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2005
I make these beans a lot! My husband doesn't eat green beans any other way. I add fresh garlic to the beans instead of powder. I also add a splash of Balsamic Vinegar on occassion. We really love these! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Kim Treat
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2004
I was inspired to try this because my mother makes a similar dish. The difference being the green beans are sauteed in freshly chopped onions and olive oil. The garlic was a nice addition. We prefer the flavor of the fresh onions but will now add garlic as well. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(10)
I'm nuts too
Rating: 3 stars
07/23/2003
I cut the oil dramatically like to a splash. I sooo wanted to add it while the beans were "burning" but restrained myself. The taste was good but it did take a while to get to the "burn" stage. Nobody commented on if they liked or disliked them so I'll hang with a 3. Thanks Shearyah. Read More
Helpful
(8)
SANDI22
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
Excellent!! My mother-in-law cooks hers with hot Italian Sausage - an old Italian recipe - and it is fantastic. This is healthier and very good too. I sauted in the olive oil for a few minutes before turning off the heat, and added fresh minced garlic. Read More
Helpful
(7)
clearisfullheart
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2006
I made it exactly as instructed and it was outstanding! I was skeptical when I first read it but this is now going to be my standard method for cooking green beans! Read More
Helpful
(7)
