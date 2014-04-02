Grilled Spanish Mustard Beef

Rating: 4.58 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Despite the awkward name, this fast and user-friendly wet rub did a fine job flavoring some carne asada I grilled recently (yes, that was redundant). I'm calling it Spanish mustard since I spiked the Dijon with a couple of my favorite ingredients of all time: smoked paprika and sherry vinegar. You can use any thin flap meat (flap steak, skirt steak, round steak) instead of the flank steak.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk sherry vinegar, olive oil, mustard, paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Place steak in marinade and turn to coat. Marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

  • Cook steak on the preheated grill, turning once, until each side is browned, steak is beginning to firm, and is hot and slightly pink in the center, about 2 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 140 degrees F (60 degrees C). Transfer steak to a plate and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Note:

You can use any thin flap meat, skirt steak, or round steak instead of the flank steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 54.6mg; sodium 284.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (39)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

fragiletension
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2015
Delicious and so flavorful!! My husband Is soooo fickle about food - many times Ive seen him take two bites of a restaurant meal, then push the plate away like "Nah" and sit there watching me eat lol. And even more so when It comes to meats. So when he came home from the grocery with carne asada, being that he's never had It, does NOT like Mexican food and neither of us is good at cooking meat, I'm like "What do you expect me to do with this?!"....Found this recipe, looked simple enough, prepared the marinade with some substitutions, and also had to cook it in a pan...So, the dijon that we used was a 99c store brand, the vinegar was a mix of apple cider vin and dark balsamic, and we had no paprika so used a few shakes of a premade steak seasoning that contained some...the meat sat at room temperature as we prepared the marinade, and then stayed soaking In It on the counter for well over an hour. We prepared Allrecipes Mushroom and Gorgonzola risotto, and sauteed vegetables In the meantime...were a little nervous about teflon-pan frying the meat - thought that it might come out a little chewy...Final verdict? Delicious, flavorful, like butter!! I think the staying at room temp thing may have been the key. We didn't end up eating til 1:30 a.m. lol (it was New Years Eve) but we ended up having a SPECTACULAR meal! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Sandra G
Rating: 3 stars
03/17/2016
I would not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
fragiletension
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2015
Delicious and so flavorful!! My husband Is soooo fickle about food - many times Ive seen him take two bites of a restaurant meal, then push the plate away like "Nah" and sit there watching me eat lol. And even more so when It comes to meats. So when he came home from the grocery with carne asada, being that he's never had It, does NOT like Mexican food and neither of us is good at cooking meat, I'm like "What do you expect me to do with this?!"....Found this recipe, looked simple enough, prepared the marinade with some substitutions, and also had to cook it in a pan...So, the dijon that we used was a 99c store brand, the vinegar was a mix of apple cider vin and dark balsamic, and we had no paprika so used a few shakes of a premade steak seasoning that contained some...the meat sat at room temperature as we prepared the marinade, and then stayed soaking In It on the counter for well over an hour. We prepared Allrecipes Mushroom and Gorgonzola risotto, and sauteed vegetables In the meantime...were a little nervous about teflon-pan frying the meat - thought that it might come out a little chewy...Final verdict? Delicious, flavorful, like butter!! I think the staying at room temp thing may have been the key. We didn't end up eating til 1:30 a.m. lol (it was New Years Eve) but we ended up having a SPECTACULAR meal! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Amy
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2014
This was really tasty! Only marinated the beef about 30 minutes in the mixture and it was still awesome. We used white wine vinegar because I couldn't find sherry vinegar at my local store. Make sure you used SMOKED paprika - well worth the money. Serve with avocado like the picture shows. Will definitely be making again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Dawn68PA
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2014
Loved this recipe although I couldn't find sherry vinegar anywhere. I used garlic red wine vinegar and added a little sherry for the flavor. It was excellent! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
James
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2017
I had some skirt steak and marinated the beef for about 4 hours. Fresh garlic wasn't optional for me because I can't make anything without it. I ended up searing steak in a cast iron pan. My family loved the flavor and I wouldn't change a think about it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Audrey Noyb
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2020
Flank steak $11/lb, boneless short rib $3/lb, so made this with the short ribs, sliced thin before marinating. Marinated an hour or so, while fixing the rest of dinner, then grilled briefly and served without further slicing. OMG that’s good! Made enough for six servings according to Allrecipes, served 4 adults with roasted potatoes, grilled broccoli, and melon salad. Had NO leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Betty Usera
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2016
We sliced a pork roast in one inch slices. We put them in a dish one layer and added the marinade on both sides. l Let the meat sit 30 minutes and then cooked it on the grill. Super delicious. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Robert Edward Lake
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2016
My grill got up to 400 degrees but it still took 7 minutes per side to grill the flank steak. It is probably because my flank steak was a bit thick. All the same the marinade with the steak was fantastic. This could be served as individual steak servings or cut up into strips to be stuffed into tortillas as a steak taco. Just awesome. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Liisa Davis Cunningham
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2014
Loved this recipe beautiful flavour and better yet a new family favourite! Read More
Helpful
(2)
test
Rating: 2 stars
07/01/2015
great Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sandra G
Rating: 3 stars
03/17/2016
I would not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022