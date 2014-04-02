Grilled Spanish Mustard Beef

Delicious and so flavorful!! My husband Is soooo fickle about food - many times Ive seen him take two bites of a restaurant meal, then push the plate away like "Nah" and sit there watching me eat lol. And even more so when It comes to meats. So when he came home from the grocery with carne asada, being that he's never had It, does NOT like Mexican food and neither of us is good at cooking meat, I'm like "What do you expect me to do with this?!"....Found this recipe, looked simple enough, prepared the marinade with some substitutions, and also had to cook it in a pan...So, the dijon that we used was a 99c store brand, the vinegar was a mix of apple cider vin and dark balsamic, and we had no paprika so used a few shakes of a premade steak seasoning that contained some...the meat sat at room temperature as we prepared the marinade, and then stayed soaking In It on the counter for well over an hour. We prepared Allrecipes Mushroom and Gorgonzola risotto, and sauteed vegetables In the meantime...were a little nervous about teflon-pan frying the meat - thought that it might come out a little chewy...Final verdict? Delicious, flavorful, like butter!! I think the staying at room temp thing may have been the key. We didn't end up eating til 1:30 a.m. lol (it was New Years Eve) but we ended up having a SPECTACULAR meal!