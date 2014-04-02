Grilled Spanish Mustard Beef

Delicious and so flavorful!! My husband Is soooo fickle about food - many times Ive seen him take two bites of a restaurant meal, then push the plate away like "Nah" and sit there watching me eat lol. And even more so when It comes to meats. So when he came home from the grocery with carne asada, being that he's never had It, does NOT like Mexican food and neither of us is good at cooking meat, I'm like "What do you expect me to do with this?!"....Found this recipe, looked simple enough, prepared the marinade with some substitutions, and also had to cook it in a pan...So, the dijon that we used was a 99c store brand, the vinegar was a mix of apple cider vin and dark balsamic, and we had no paprika so used a few shakes of a premade steak seasoning that contained some...the meat sat at room temperature as we prepared the marinade, and then stayed soaking In It on the counter for well over an hour. We prepared Allrecipes Mushroom and Gorgonzola risotto, and sauteed vegetables In the meantime...were a little nervous about teflon-pan frying the meat - thought that it might come out a little chewy...Final verdict? Delicious, flavorful, like butter!! I think the staying at room temp thing may have been the key. We didn't end up eating til 1:30 a.m. lol (it was New Years Eve) but we ended up having a SPECTACULAR meal!
This was really tasty! Only marinated the beef about 30 minutes in the mixture and it was still awesome. We used white wine vinegar because I couldn't find sherry vinegar at my local store. Make sure you used SMOKED paprika - well worth the money. Serve with avocado like the picture shows. Will definitely be making again!
Loved this recipe although I couldn't find sherry vinegar anywhere. I used garlic red wine vinegar and added a little sherry for the flavor. It was excellent!
I had some skirt steak and marinated the beef for about 4 hours. Fresh garlic wasn't optional for me because I can't make anything without it. I ended up searing steak in a cast iron pan. My family loved the flavor and I wouldn't change a think about it.
Flank steak $11/lb, boneless short rib $3/lb, so made this with the short ribs, sliced thin before marinating. Marinated an hour or so, while fixing the rest of dinner, then grilled briefly and served without further slicing. OMG that’s good! Made enough for six servings according to Allrecipes, served 4 adults with roasted potatoes, grilled broccoli, and melon salad. Had NO leftovers.
We sliced a pork roast in one inch slices. We put them in a dish one layer and added the marinade on both sides. l Let the meat sit 30 minutes and then cooked it on the grill. Super delicious.
My grill got up to 400 degrees but it still took 7 minutes per side to grill the flank steak. It is probably because my flank steak was a bit thick. All the same the marinade with the steak was fantastic. This could be served as individual steak servings or cut up into strips to be stuffed into tortillas as a steak taco. Just awesome.
Loved this recipe beautiful flavour and better yet a new family favourite!
I would not make it again.