Marshmallow Dip for Apple Slices

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy marshmallow fruit dip! Great with apples, oranges, and strawberries.

By Autumn99

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, marshmallow creme, vanilla extract, and cinnamon together in a bowl until smooth. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and chill until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 102.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

wendy
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2016
Turned out really good!! Simple but not too sweet. The whole extended family loved it Read More
Helpful
(1)
priscilla
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2016
When I was in the military my roommate made this dip. I loved it! I have always wanted to make it but wasn't sure how. I knew it was easy but wasn't sure of exact ingredients. This is it! I left out the cinnamon. Apple season here I come! Read More
Helpful
(1)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2016
2.6.16 Very simple to make with a good balance of the cream cheese-marshmallow flavors. This would be a welcome complement to all of the decadent and rich foods we'll be consuming on Super Bowl Sunday. I used the reduced fat cream cheese and just a pinch of the cinnamon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Amy Sue
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2017
Loved it!?? Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mellie
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2014
Really good! I've made this for years! Read More
Helpful
(1)
