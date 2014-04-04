Marshmallow Dip for Apple Slices
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 177.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.3g 5 %
carbohydrates: 20.2g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 11.5g
fat: 9.8g 15 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 30.8mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 377.3IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 3 %
folate: 3.9mcg 1 %
calcium: 23.9mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 2.2mg 1 %
potassium: 35.1mg 1 %
sodium: 102.5mg 4 %
calories from fat: 88.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved