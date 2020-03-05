Bachelor Sloppy Joes

Rating: 3.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This my personal sloppy joe recipe. I have tweaked it to have all my favorite ingredients. Not one of them overpowers the other. I hope you like it, as it makes a great lunch or game-day sandwich for the family. I generally serve it on a better quality hamburger bun with Kettle® potato chips.

By tringe@comcast.net

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef to the skillet and break into smaller bits with a spatula as it cooks; cook until browned on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn beef and add onion, bell pepper, and celery. Put a cover on the skillet and continue to cook until beef is completely browned and crumbly, 2 to 5 minutes more.

  • Stir vinegar, mustard, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder into the beef mixture; season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer mixture, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are completely tender, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can make 4 large or 6 medium-sized sandwiches from this recipe.

This recipe also freezes well. I use a vacuum-sealed bag for individual portions when I want a fast meal.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 104.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Robin Schepper Sherman
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2016
Love it! I double the recipe and I've made it a bunch of times and always get compliments. I do add a can of tomato paste and some water to make it a bit more juicy. I make sure I drain and rinse the beef to reduce the fat. I'm making it right now for the Packer game. Read More
Helpful
(1)
carneyimports
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2016
I made this recipe and used red bell peppers instead of green. I have some diet restrictions and am trying to stay away from heavy sauces but still want flavor. My husband and I both loved it!! I will definately make it again!! Read More
Me Myself
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2014
Great! Sweet and tangy. Read More
Travis Needles
Rating: 1 stars
06/24/2016
i'll find another. this was bad. I had to add seasoning and ketchup to make it right Read More
Jennifer Meredith
Rating: 3 stars
01/29/2020
This is a good base. We added tomato paste and water. Ketchup would work but it's higher in sodium... Read More
susanf
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2014
Good very good - BUT - to me Sloppy Joes have to have some tomato. I had some leftover Classico Sweet Basil sauce in the fridge so I added about a cup to the mix. I wonder if tomato or tomato sauce got accidently left out of this recipe as even in the accompanying photo it looks tomatoey! Read More
