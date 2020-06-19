Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

I'm not going to lie, this never made it to the refrigerator. And it was still wonderful. After reading the reviews, I knew some thought it was too tart, and a few had problems with the bottom crust. I am not a fan of overpowering lemon flavor, so I only half-heartedly squoze... no juicer, no heavy lifting. I only zested 1 lemon. As for the crust, I followed the advice to cook it first. The BOTTOM crust is the only part of this recipe I would give 4/5 stars to. It is rather pesky. The top crust turns out perfect, absolutely divine. Filling was amazing (y'all are lucky that made it into the oven). I have thought a lot about how to fix the bottom crust. Maybe make it thinner and don't cook before hand? I kept thinking it would taste better with good old fashioned pie crust. I'm not a huge fan of filo dough.