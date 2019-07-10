Baked Halibut with Crispy Panko

This was SOOO good! I did make a few changes to suit my pallet though. I added grated parmesan to the panko as well as minced fresh Italian parsley. I also seasoned the fish with Fleur de Sel and Herbes de Provence prior to the layer of dijon mustard. I skipped the broth bath and just baked the fish on tin foil on a sheet pan. My half halibut was more than 16 ounces so I baked it for about 40 mins before letting it broil for about 30 seconds. I think I will use more parsley in the panko/parm mixture and finish with the Fleur de Sel and Herbes de Province. Perhaps slather a tad more dijon. I too had made this dish with the Corn Maque Choux. My dinner guests were thoroughly sated after having seconds and thirds even! I don't know why I was so intimidated with seafood! One of the easiest dishes to make! I'll be doing this again! Thanks for this great keeper!