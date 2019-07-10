Baked Halibut with Crispy Panko

This baked halibut will just melt in your mouth! I like to serve this over quinoa kale salad. Also, please don't use regular bread crumbs as they are too dense.

Recipe by Lindsey

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir together panko bread crumbs and melted butter in a bowl until well combined. Set aside.

  • Pour enough chicken stock into an oven-proof skillet to cover the bottom; arrange halibut fillets in the skillet. Drizzle lemon juice over fillets; season with salt and pepper. Spread a thin layer of Dijon mustard over each fillet; press bread crumb mixture into mustard.

  • Bake fish in the skillet in the preheated oven until fillets flake easily with a fork and topping is browned, about 20 minutes.

Tips

If the bread crumbs aren't browned by the time the fish is cooked, turn on the broiler and cook for about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 50.8g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 106.1mg; sodium 591.2mg. Full Nutrition
