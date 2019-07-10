Baked Halibut with Crispy Panko

What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2014
We were at 4 1/2 with this lovely dish, mostly because we wanted just a touch more flavor to it----maybe a sprinkling of an herb medley (like Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute) or a little garlic flavor to the butter or the lemon juice. The panko topping was perfect. At first I thought there wasn't enough butter to cover the 1/2 cup, but it turned out great. We very much enjoyed our dinner! Thanks, Lindsey!
Not bad, but not a "make again" I'm afraid. First of all, I wish I would have used less bread crumbs - like half as much. Also, I added fresh minced garlic and parsley to the bread crumbs, which this sorely needed. This wonderful, beautiful, white, flaky fish was just simply on the crumby (pun intended), ho-hum side. Serving this with Melody's Corn Maque Choux, also from this site, perked it up significantly.
We were at 4 1/2 with this lovely dish, mostly because we wanted just a touch more flavor to it----maybe a sprinkling of an herb medley (like Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute) or a little garlic flavor to the butter or the lemon juice. The panko topping was perfect. At first I thought there wasn't enough butter to cover the 1/2 cup, but it turned out great. We very much enjoyed our dinner! Thanks, Lindsey!
This was SOOO good! I did make a few changes to suit my pallet though. I added grated parmesan to the panko as well as minced fresh Italian parsley. I also seasoned the fish with Fleur de Sel and Herbes de Provence prior to the layer of dijon mustard. I skipped the broth bath and just baked the fish on tin foil on a sheet pan. My half halibut was more than 16 ounces so I baked it for about 40 mins before letting it broil for about 30 seconds. I think I will use more parsley in the panko/parm mixture and finish with the Fleur de Sel and Herbes de Province. Perhaps slather a tad more dijon. I too had made this dish with the Corn Maque Choux. My dinner guests were thoroughly sated after having seconds and thirds even! I don't know why I was so intimidated with seafood! One of the easiest dishes to make! I'll be doing this again! Thanks for this great keeper!
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
07/08/2015
Not bad, but not a "make again" I'm afraid. First of all, I wish I would have used less bread crumbs - like half as much. Also, I added fresh minced garlic and parsley to the bread crumbs, which this sorely needed. This wonderful, beautiful, white, flaky fish was just simply on the crumby (pun intended), ho-hum side. Serving this with Melody's Corn Maque Choux, also from this site, perked it up significantly.
We loved it! I used olive oil in place of butter and seasoned the halibut with garlic, onion and lemon pepper salt and left off the mustard. I drizzled some olive oil and pressed the panko crumb mixture on top. I didn't bother with the stock on the bottom. Cooked 20 minutes and put under the broiler until golden brown. I served with creamy saffron sauce by Mark Bittman. It was great with and without the saffron sauce. Thanks for sharing.
I can't fairly review this recipe because I am celiac and I can't use Panko because it contains gluten. Instead I powdered some gluten free corn flakes in my vitamix blender and used it in the place of panko. With that out in the open, I totally enjoyed this recipe. Some bites were lemony, some bites were mustardy, some bites were crispy and yet other bites were more halibutty. The halibut was juicy and tender. I'm not sure why the recipe called for 1/4 cup of chicken broth in the pan. It only browned and got burned around the edges. I might leave that out next time and just oil the pan instead.
Thanks for posting this recipe! So easy and tasty. I added some garlic powder and parsley, reduced panko to 1/4 cup, also changed temperature to 375 degrees for the last 5 minutes to brown the top more. This is a keeper! I would make this again and again!
Tried this recipe and thought it was really good. But, if you're making it for a family with young kids, go a little easy on the mustard. THe recipe says to use a "thick" layer of dijon mustard...which I did....but it ended up being too spicy for my kids. I think if I would have used a thinner layer they would have liked it a lot better. My husband and I liked it as is, but I think we would have liked it just a well a little less spicy.
While up in Alaska I caught a lot of Halibut. I had it flash frozen to -30 deg. And brought it home on the plane with me. I like simple recipes without a lot of ingredients which seem to disguise the flavor of the fish. This recipie exceeded my expectations and I will be sure to use it in the future.
I really loved this dish -- it was so easy and the fish was absolutely delicious. I squeezed one entire lemon over the two pieces of fish and used coarse Dijon mustard. My husband was very impressed. I served it with baked veggies -- carrots, onions, celery and yellow squash, and a chopped salad, Huge hit. Will make again!
I followed directions but 20 minutes was too long. Next time I will bake for 15 and broil for 1 minute to brown panko. Also I used cast iron pan so I think that may make it hotter, not sure. However I did fry some very thinly sliced shallots until crispy. I spread that on top of the cooked halibut along with a few capers. This added extra tastiness!?
This was a decent baked halibut recipe. I liked the Dijon mustard - it added kick to the fish. Didn't really have to use anything else for the fish because it had enough flavor. I did add extra seasoning to the Panko crumbs...a basic seafood season. I would repeat this one again.
Absolutely amazing. Followed the recipe exactly except I used only 12 ounces of the fish and so, reduced the ingredients by that same percentage. Was perfectly done in 25 minutes. Wonderful flavor. Will make many times again!
AMAZING! I've already made this twice and would make again it was so moist and delish. The second time I added 1/4 cup shredded Romano cheese to the bread crumbs. It was an added flavor bonus! Wonderful recipe... thanks for sharing!
What a great recipe! I did make a few changes though. I used 1/4 cup Italian panko crumbs and 1/4 cup of finely chopped almonds with extra melted butter. I only used 1tsp of Dijon mustard. It was delicious!
Holy cow. This was wonderful. Had to broil for a few min for the golden brown. Make sure to FULLY pay your halibut dry. As always, dry meat cooks more evenly and absorbs the s&p & dijon better. Sooo good!
First time cooking halibut! I was scared but it came out perfectly cooked, moist & flaky! I added some almond slivers to the Panko & substituted brown mustard for Dijon because my husband doesn’t like Dijon.
A very good basic recipe that you can use to dress up as you wish. You need to know that since halibut is such a mild fish, the flavor in this recipe is dominated by the mustard underneath the Panko crumbs. I used a champagne mustard and it wasn't good, it was too sweet, I will try it next with a shallot mustard or a lemon butter sauce instead, but not a real strong mustard.
I prepared it as directed for the first attempt. Cooked for 20 minutes at 350 then bumped up the temp to broil for 3 minutes because the Panko crumbs weren’t even close to brown. That did the trick. Now for the recipe itself. I wasn’t wild about my fish tasting like chicken. And even with the mustard there wasn’t enough flavor. Next time I will drop the broth, and add Parmesan cheese and slivered almonds to the Panko crumbs. That’s pretty much my go-to recipe for fish. I thought I’d try something different but it just wasn’t my thing.
Perfect and easy way to cook Halibut, which is a fairly meaty, yet bland fish. The small amount of broth keeps the fish so moist. The cooking time is perfect. Not only did the fish flake easily, the panko was perfectly golden brown. I used grainy dijon mustard and next time I would use a heavier amount, because the flavor it gives the fish is out of this world! Thanks for the great recipe.
Tasty! I used ling cod instead of halibut since that was what I had on hand. Added a bit of minced garlic to the breadcrumb mixture and served it on spinach and a quinoa/brown rice mixture. Would definitely make it again, maybe adding a bit more garlic or salt next time. The panko made it nice and crispy. Good recipe!
This was absolutely delicious. The only changes I made were to substitute olive oil for 1/2 the butter and sprinkle with a bit of garlic powder and onion powder before coating with spicy brown mustard and the panko. Hubs loved it - will definitely make it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.