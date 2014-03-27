Chef John's Asparagus Tart

Rating: 4.41 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

As long as you're pretty good at making rectangles, and trimming things to the right length, this recipe is a breeze. By the way, I'll give the specific ingredient amounts I used here, but this really depends on how much asparagus you have, and how long you want your tart to be.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 tart
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.

  • Lay puff pastry out on the prepared baking sheet. Fold edges up to create a 1/2-inch wide border. Prick inside base of dough completely with a fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and puffed, about 10 minutes. Press puffed center down with the back of a fork to deflate.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add asparagus and cook uncovered until bright green, about 1 minute. Drain in a colander and immediately immerse in ice water for several minutes until cold to stop the cooking process. Drain.

  • Stir mustard, creme fraiche, black pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl; spread into the bottom of the cooled tart shell. Lay asparagus spears, trimming as necessary to fit the tart shell, in the center of the tart on top of the mustard spread. Brush melted butter over the asparagus and crust and sprinkle Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese over the top.

  • Bake in the oven until pastry is browned and asparagus is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
795 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 56.6g; cholesterol 40.5mg; sodium 869.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

SER
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2015
I made this for a birthday luncheon with maple salmon from this website, and a fresh corn salad. It was great! After a 'test run' I did find the mustard a bit too pronounced, so I added a little more creme fraiche. The puff pastry I had in my supermarket (Pepperidge Farms) was about 10" by 10", so when I rolled up (twisted) a half inch on all sides, I was left with a 9" by 9" area. For this, I needed about 12-13 medium sized stalks of Asparagus, but only used one portion of the sauce. This square was perfect for 4 portions as a side dish. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Discriminating1
Rating: 3 stars
04/02/2018
4-stars for presentation (although I bought the fatter spears - planning for 5/person I could've used another spear or 2 of asparagus to fill the pastry). Attractive presentation easy to prepare. I liked the asparagus; wish the bottom portion of the pastry was flakier. I didn't love the pairing of the mustard sauce with the vegetable. Read More
Reviews:
Kathleen M.
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2016
I can never go wrong with Chef John's recipes! I did change slightly to cater to my family's tastes. I didn't trust myself to make the shell, so I put the puff pastry into my rectangle tart pan. As the grocery only had thin asparagus, I had to us a lot more. I cut into thirds. I used some garlic-herb soft cheese and sour cream as the base. I served as an Easter appetizer. Everyone loved it! Next time I'll make two! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Flaid
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2015
It was really good. I mean, look at the ingredients -- you'd have to mess up worse than I did to make it not delicious. First, apparently, there are different sizes of puff pastry. This is my first time using it, so I didn't realize it and I got a giant one. It didn't really detract from the deliciousness, it just made a ton more than Chef John's. Second, I didn't have a silicone baking mat. I didn't think it would make a big difference, but the bottom burned really bad in the first 10 minutes of "pre baking". The burned part luckily stuck to the pan, so I just ran with it, and the second part of the baking when I transferred it to a different pan it crisped it up nicely. All in all, very delicious. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Yuko Kameoka Elliott
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2018
Added heirloom carrots sliced to similar size for added color. Great Thanksgiving side dish! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Beckie
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2014
Easy and delicious. Looks beautiful too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
ttkc
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2017
Very nice, very easy and made a good presentation for company. Made exactly per recipe, and 4 of us ate it all. IF we had any leftovers, I am wondering how it would have fared in the refrigerator? Read More
Helpful
(1)
nic
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2016
I really like asparagus tarts on puff pastry but I did not care for the asparagus/cream/Dijon combo. These are all ingredients I like just not this combo. I liked recipes that were more asparagus with cheese styled. Read More
Tim
Rating: 4 stars
04/26/2021
Great idea and presentation. We used asparagus from our garden. Thought the mustard was a little over powering. As Chef John says make it your own. Read More
F.X. Perez
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2021
The Bomb!!! So Easy Read More
