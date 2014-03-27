Chef John's Asparagus Tart

1 of 23

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a birthday luncheon with maple salmon from this website, and a fresh corn salad. It was great! After a 'test run' I did find the mustard a bit too pronounced, so I added a little more creme fraiche. The puff pastry I had in my supermarket (Pepperidge Farms) was about 10" by 10", so when I rolled up (twisted) a half inch on all sides, I was left with a 9" by 9" area. For this, I needed about 12-13 medium sized stalks of Asparagus, but only used one portion of the sauce. This square was perfect for 4 portions as a side dish. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I can never go wrong with Chef John's recipes! I did change slightly to cater to my family's tastes. I didn't trust myself to make the shell, so I put the puff pastry into my rectangle tart pan. As the grocery only had thin asparagus, I had to us a lot more. I cut into thirds. I used some garlic-herb soft cheese and sour cream as the base. I served as an Easter appetizer. Everyone loved it! Next time I'll make two! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars It was really good. I mean, look at the ingredients -- you'd have to mess up worse than I did to make it not delicious. First, apparently, there are different sizes of puff pastry. This is my first time using it, so I didn't realize it and I got a giant one. It didn't really detract from the deliciousness, it just made a ton more than Chef John's. Second, I didn't have a silicone baking mat. I didn't think it would make a big difference, but the bottom burned really bad in the first 10 minutes of "pre baking". The burned part luckily stuck to the pan, so I just ran with it, and the second part of the baking when I transferred it to a different pan it crisped it up nicely. All in all, very delicious. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Added heirloom carrots sliced to similar size for added color. Great Thanksgiving side dish! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious. Looks beautiful too. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Very nice, very easy and made a good presentation for company. Made exactly per recipe, and 4 of us ate it all. IF we had any leftovers, I am wondering how it would have fared in the refrigerator? Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I really like asparagus tarts on puff pastry but I did not care for the asparagus/cream/Dijon combo. These are all ingredients I like just not this combo. I liked recipes that were more asparagus with cheese styled.

Rating: 4 stars Great idea and presentation. We used asparagus from our garden. Thought the mustard was a little over powering. As Chef John says make it your own.

Rating: 5 stars The Bomb!!! So Easy