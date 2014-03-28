Chili Powder

Rating: 4.76 stars
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 90
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Awesome, simple blend for chili powder. Never buy the commercial stuff again! Store refrigerated in an airtight container.

By Terri

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk paprika, oregano, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

Paprika is a pepper and should be refrigerated for maximum shelf life and potency

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 0.5g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (105)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sammy L
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2015
Finally, a key to cooking American recipes that call for "chilli powder" I can blend this up and go from there. In Australia (and Asia generally) chilli powder is just 100% ground chillis. Using it in US recipes ends in disaster! Read More
Helpful
(50)

Most helpful critical review

ChefNovice
Rating: 1 stars
12/13/2018
It's missing the red Chile pods to be considered Red Chile powder. Added with the other herbs/spices listed it would make a good Chile powder. As is this is just a spice pack. Chili is stew like Texan made with beans and meat. Chile comes from red or green Chile peppers. Read More
Helpful
(4)
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 90
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sammy L
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2015
Finally, a key to cooking American recipes that call for "chilli powder" I can blend this up and go from there. In Australia (and Asia generally) chilli powder is just 100% ground chillis. Using it in US recipes ends in disaster! Read More
Helpful
(50)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2014
A very good blend of spices to sub store bought. Thank you Terri for your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(14)
crj88
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2016
Didn't have a packet and my sister couldn't find any in the store. Apparently the threat of snow got everyone in a chili mood. Found this recipe and had everything except onion powder and my oregano is a wild Greek one that is so fragrant that I used half of what the recipe called for. 2 tablespoons of this, a little salt and veggie broth were the only seasoning the chili needed. FANTASTIC!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
ChefNovice
Rating: 1 stars
12/12/2018
It's missing the red Chile pods to be considered Red Chile powder. Added with the other herbs/spices listed it would make a good Chile powder. As is this is just a spice pack. Chili is stew like Texan made with beans and meat. Chile comes from red or green Chile peppers. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sean Pendleton
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2014
pretty good blend thanks Read More
Helpful
(4)
Elenamay
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2014
Wow I love it. I live in France and couldn't find any chili powder and this is a perfect recipe for it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
JEANETTE
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2017
Simple. Had everything. May tweek but like to make as is for 1st time. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nicole Wald
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2014
Perfect blend! Love knowing what is in my chili powder!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Craig Rose
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2017
This added some really good flavor to our chili Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022