Chili Powder
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 13.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.6g 1 %
carbohydrates: 2.6g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 0.5g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 1306.4IU 26 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 2.2mg 4 %
folate: 4.4mcg 1 %
calcium: 18.5mg 2 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 8.4mg 3 %
potassium: 84.3mg 2 %
sodium: 2.1mg
calories from fat: 4.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
