Slow Cooker Short Ribs

Slow-cooked beef short ribs used two ways. Can anyone say 'M'm! M'm! Good'? Put the meat in a hoagie roll and serve with the reserved broth for dipping. Or, moisten with your favorite barbecue sauce and serve on a toasted bun.
These beef short ribs came out delicious. I made sure to use my large slow cooker so that I could put the ribs in single file. My only hope is that I can find these ribs again as they are far and few between, if at all!
These are great--even leftover! I didn't have any beef consume so I used some beef base--it worked well (water as listed +beef base 2 tsp -- no extra liquid). Added a couple of bay leaves and a small squeeze of anchovy paste -- to up the savory ness.
The short ribs came out marvelous and this is a super easy recipe. My tweaks: 1. I put the meat and juice in the over to brown it a little on top (because my crew likes it well done and it burned off a little fat). 2. I took the rest and added a few of the bones, a package of barley, a little salt, Worcester and red wine and some dehydrated mushrooms and ended up with an amazing barley soup!
Followed the recipe exactly except I only had 2 lbs of ribs so reduced the vegetables but not the liquid. I ate the meat from the bones, it was so good! The broth was rich and flavorful. Will definitely make again, thanks!
Lesley
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2019
Great recipe but I seasoned the ribs, drenched in flour and browned them before placing them in the crockpot. Kept them whole to serve with gravy and the vegetables! Very tasty!
I just made this now but changed it a bit I added whole fresh mushrooms which my husband loves and separated all the meat from the fat and put back the meat in the crock pot and added some thickener to it keeping all the vegetables and served it on top of mashed potatoes and a side dinner roll. DELISH....
Very pleased with the outcome of this recipe. I did not have any consomme but instead subbed 1 3/4 cup water and 1/4 marsala wine and added a beef bullion cube (for 2 cups). As per another reviewer added some dried thyme and bay leaves. Served on hoagie rolls and dipped into the broth. Next time I will chill the broth to skim some of the fat off and reheat. Also thinking for next time to serve maybe with melted cheese and sauted mushrooms as a sandwich.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.