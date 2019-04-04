Slow Cooker Short Ribs

Slow-cooked beef short ribs used two ways. Can anyone say 'M'm! M'm! Good'? Put the meat in a hoagie roll and serve with the reserved broth for dipping. Or, moisten with your favorite barbecue sauce and serve on a toasted bun.

Recipe by lgmarge

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Prepare a slow cooker crock with cooking spray.

  • Spread celery, carrots, onion, and garlic in the bottom of the crock. Season short ribs with salt and pepper; place atop the vegetables. Pour beef consomme and water into the crock.

  • Cook on High until the ribs are fork-tender, 5 to 7 hours.

  • Remove the ribs from the slow cooker to a platter. Strain the broth and discard the vegetables.

  • Strip meat from the bones of the ribs. Discard bones and transfer meat to a bowl. Shred meat with 2 forks and serve with strained broth.

Cook's Notes:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the vegetables. The actual amount of the vegetables consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 52.2g; cholesterol 116.6mg; sodium 289.2mg. Full Nutrition
