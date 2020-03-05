Grilled Hawaiian Chicken

Rating: 4.56 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a family favorite! Every time I serve this chicken, I get rave reviews! I serve this over coconut rice garnished with green onions. It makes a beautiful presentation. To make coconut rice, simply replace half of the water with coconut milk and cook rice as directed. This recipe makes a lot of marinade. If I am serving more people I will increase the amount of chicken and keep the recipe for the marinade the same. Goes really well with steamed broccoli or edamame.

By Amy Snider Husk

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk water, soy sauce, coconut milk, brown sugar, green onions, white onion, sesame oil, and garlic together in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add chicken thighs and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator, 4 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove chicken from marinade and discard the marinade.

  • Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

This recipe makes a lot of marinade. If I am serving more people I will increase the amount of chicken and keep the recipe for the marinade the same. Goes really well with steamed broccoli or edamame.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 106mg; sodium 2240.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Texansuzy
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2016
Great flavor and easy to make. I made just half of the marinade recipe and then used only half of that to marinate chicken (so 1/4 of original recipe). Place the remaining 1/4 recipe Of marinate in a sauce pan and simmer to reduce . Dissolve 1 1/2teaspoons of cornstarch in 1 Tablespoon of water; stir into sauce, bring it to a boil and stir until thickened. Serve Chicken over basmati rice, drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with toasted sliced almonds and coconut . (Since I only used half of a can of coconut milk for the marinate, I had plenty to use for the rice - just replace equal amounts of water with the coconut milk) Read More
Most helpful critical review

Beth Scott
Rating: 2 stars
09/08/2019
The marinade was ok. Traditional shoyu chicken does not use coconut milk. It congealed when boiled. So I ditched the marinade sauce and used traditional marginal in a 4 inch deep skillet with a lid. Just as tender. You can decrease shoyu and sugar and come out with just as food of an effect. I used more sliced ginger. Was not impressed with this recipe. Read More
Reviews:
Maryann
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2014
Good recipe I used boneless skinless breasts. Read More
L Jordan
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2016
This was really really good. The first time I made half the marinade and used the full amount of thighs. I made it again tonight with thighs and breasts. I use the remaining half of the coconut milk for the rice. Read More
Chef Roy
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2017
EXCEPTIONAL RECIPE LOVING IT! Read More
FRITZIE
Rating: 3 stars
03/27/2017
First off there is way too much marinade and I even cut it in half. Personally there is too much soy sauce as it was the predominant flavour - couldn't taste the chicken. I used breasts and cooked in the oven at 375 for about 30 minutes. Read More
Brenda Jacobs
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2014
I really liked this recipe. My boyfriend and I both did. It's not something we would add to our regular rotation but for a treat it's great. A little too sweet for me on a regular basis. Yummy! Read More
Sheri Hypes
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2020
Amazing recipe!! Definitely going to be a family favorite. Does make a ton of marinade. I reserved a cup of it to make my rice with as a complimentary side dish. Read More
Kevin Jantzer
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2019
Definitely makes a lot of marinade - could easily get away with half. But the recipe was tasty! I like what the other person recommended: saving some marinade adding a little corn starch and reducing on the stove to thicken the sauce. Read More
