Grilled Hawaiian Chicken

Rating: 5 stars Great flavor and easy to make. I made just half of the marinade recipe and then used only half of that to marinate chicken (so 1/4 of original recipe). Place the remaining 1/4 recipe Of marinate in a sauce pan and simmer to reduce . Dissolve 1 1/2teaspoons of cornstarch in 1 Tablespoon of water; stir into sauce, bring it to a boil and stir until thickened. Serve Chicken over basmati rice, drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with toasted sliced almonds and coconut . (Since I only used half of a can of coconut milk for the marinate, I had plenty to use for the rice - just replace equal amounts of water with the coconut milk) Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Good recipe I used boneless skinless breasts. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was really really good. The first time I made half the marinade and used the full amount of thighs. I made it again tonight with thighs and breasts. I use the remaining half of the coconut milk for the rice. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars EXCEPTIONAL RECIPE LOVING IT!

Rating: 3 stars First off there is way too much marinade and I even cut it in half. Personally there is too much soy sauce as it was the predominant flavour - couldn't taste the chicken. I used breasts and cooked in the oven at 375 for about 30 minutes.

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe. My boyfriend and I both did. It's not something we would add to our regular rotation but for a treat it's great. A little too sweet for me on a regular basis. Yummy!

Rating: 5 stars Amazing recipe!! Definitely going to be a family favorite. Does make a ton of marinade. I reserved a cup of it to make my rice with as a complimentary side dish.

Rating: 5 stars Definitely makes a lot of marinade - could easily get away with half. But the recipe was tasty! I like what the other person recommended: saving some marinade adding a little corn starch and reducing on the stove to thicken the sauce.