Grilled Hawaiian Chicken

Great flavor and easy to make. I made just half of the marinade recipe and then used only half of that to marinate chicken (so 1/4 of original recipe). Place the remaining 1/4 recipe Of marinate in a sauce pan and simmer to reduce . Dissolve 1 1/2teaspoons of cornstarch in 1 Tablespoon of water; stir into sauce, bring it to a boil and stir until thickened. Serve Chicken over basmati rice, drizzle with sauce and sprinkle with toasted sliced almonds and coconut . (Since I only used half of a can of coconut milk for the marinate, I had plenty to use for the rice - just replace equal amounts of water with the coconut milk)
Good recipe I used boneless skinless breasts.
This was really really good. The first time I made half the marinade and used the full amount of thighs. I made it again tonight with thighs and breasts. I use the remaining half of the coconut milk for the rice.
EXCEPTIONAL RECIPE LOVING IT!
First off there is way too much marinade and I even cut it in half. Personally there is too much soy sauce as it was the predominant flavour - couldn't taste the chicken. I used breasts and cooked in the oven at 375 for about 30 minutes.
I really liked this recipe. My boyfriend and I both did. It's not something we would add to our regular rotation but for a treat it's great. A little too sweet for me on a regular basis. Yummy!
Amazing recipe!! Definitely going to be a family favorite. Does make a ton of marinade. I reserved a cup of it to make my rice with as a complimentary side dish.
Definitely makes a lot of marinade - could easily get away with half. But the recipe was tasty! I like what the other person recommended: saving some marinade adding a little corn starch and reducing on the stove to thicken the sauce.
The marinade was ok. Traditional shoyu chicken does not use coconut milk. It congealed when boiled. So I ditched the marinade sauce and used traditional marginal in a 4 inch deep skillet with a lid. Just as tender. You can decrease shoyu and sugar and come out with just as food of an effect. I used more sliced ginger. Was not impressed with this recipe.