Char Siu Chicken

Rating: 4.54 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This dish is so easy to make, but so delicious! Due to the marinating time, you do need to plan ahead to make this, but the wait is worth it. I serve this with a skinny Hawaiian slaw and there are never leftovers. Whether I roast it or grill it, this recipe never fails.

By Tracy Hamilton

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, honey, garlic, sriracha sauce, sherry, food coloring, sesame oil, Chinese five-spice powder, and liquid smoke together in a bowl; pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken thighs, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a roasting pan with aluminum foil and place a roasting rack in the bottom of the pan.

  • Remove chicken from marinade and place on the rack in the prepared roasting pan.

  • Pour marinade into a saucepan; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven, turning once and basting occasionally with marinade, until the juices run clear, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Notes:

This is also excellent on the grill. I have also subbed cut up chicken breast, but I find it is much more flavorful and juicy with thighs. If it hasn't darkened up enough to add a little char to the edges, you can set it under the broiler during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

You can substitute Madeira or Marsala wine for the sherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 474.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Joanne Kelly
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2017
Wow. Perfect as is for a traditional char siu amazing flavours. I adapted it a little to our tastes but nothing drastic; Didn't use liquid smoke. Used thighs & drumsticks. Added 1t of cayenne 1T of white sugar & a bit of cornflour to the sauce before basting & it was wonderful. My partner & his friend were raving about it said it's the best Chinese chicken they've ever had:) I dipped my fries in the leftover sauce at the end too yummy. Thank you for a perfect recipe - will be making this again & again:) Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2017
12 11 17... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237161/char-siu-chicken/... S liked; others said nothing. I didn't have Chinese Five Spice so subbed with 1/4t cinnamon pinch cloves & 1/16t each: anise extract ground fennel seeds black pepper. I did add the sherry & liquid smoke but not the food coloring. The marinade smells more anisey/fennely than it tastes. Without fennel seeds anise extract is a good sub. I think a pineapple slice on top while baking would be good & somewhat help keep it from drying out. This surprisingly isn't all that sweet; mild. A little heat in the marinade would improve. Sesame oil is a good friend to me too.:)... Three days later three pieces in the refrig still.:( Read More
Reviews:
JMANSAVAGE
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2016
Yum!! Will add a bit more sriracha next time - we like a bit more kick. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Foodlover168
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2020
Nice innovative recipe though. Keep up the creativity! Read More
Ogre
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2016
This sis a definite crowd pleaser. I have also used this to make manapua and it is great! Read More
DrWill
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2018
I made this for a pork loin marinade and it's excellent. I left out the optional liquid smoke and think that was a good plan. I also shorted the optional food colouring but still got a nice red hue to the meat. When I try again I'll go for the full 48 hours of marinating as I think more is better in this case. I think this would be good for any kind of poultry or pork. Read More
Katrina Ruggles
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2018
Turned out extremely well even despite not having every single ingredient. I didn't have liquid smoke or the Chinese 5 spice powder so I just put paprika in place of the liquid smoke and did the best I could about the spices. I did some fennel cinnamon and just regular black peppercorn. Even without having the exact ingredients the other flavors really carried through with the 24 hour marinade. Will make again next time with the spices and liquid smoke and I'm sure it'll turn out even better since it'll have a bit more heat. I also didn't bake them I threw them on my charcoal grill and got a nice char on them making them extra tasty. Read More
Dana
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2020
I made this and had to substitute a few things, but basically it was delicious! I checked out at about 45", and it was done. An hour would have been way too long. I boiled the drained marinade for about 10" and created a lovely, thickened basting sauce and topped the finished thighs with it as well. Read More
WigWamBam
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2014
Delicious! I have made this with chicken thighs chicken breast and even with pork loin and it has been successful each time! This is great as a dinner or cut into chunks and put on skewers for a party food. It can be made as sweet and spicy as you are in teh mood for by adjusting the seasonings and spices to your preference. I will be making this again for sure my friends just love it adn so do I. Read More
