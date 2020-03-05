1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars Wow. Perfect as is for a traditional char siu amazing flavours. I adapted it a little to our tastes but nothing drastic; Didn't use liquid smoke. Used thighs & drumsticks. Added 1t of cayenne 1T of white sugar & a bit of cornflour to the sauce before basting & it was wonderful. My partner & his friend were raving about it said it's the best Chinese chicken they've ever had:) I dipped my fries in the leftover sauce at the end too yummy. Thank you for a perfect recipe - will be making this again & again:) Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Yum!! Will add a bit more sriracha next time - we like a bit more kick. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Nice innovative recipe though. Keep up the creativity!

Rating: 5 stars This sis a definite crowd pleaser. I have also used this to make manapua and it is great!

Rating: 3 stars 12 11 17... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/237161/char-siu-chicken/... S liked; others said nothing. I didn't have Chinese Five Spice so subbed with 1/4t cinnamon pinch cloves & 1/16t each: anise extract ground fennel seeds black pepper. I did add the sherry & liquid smoke but not the food coloring. The marinade smells more anisey/fennely than it tastes. Without fennel seeds anise extract is a good sub. I think a pineapple slice on top while baking would be good & somewhat help keep it from drying out. This surprisingly isn't all that sweet; mild. A little heat in the marinade would improve. Sesame oil is a good friend to me too.:)... Three days later three pieces in the refrig still.:(

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a pork loin marinade and it's excellent. I left out the optional liquid smoke and think that was a good plan. I also shorted the optional food colouring but still got a nice red hue to the meat. When I try again I'll go for the full 48 hours of marinating as I think more is better in this case. I think this would be good for any kind of poultry or pork.

Rating: 5 stars Turned out extremely well even despite not having every single ingredient. I didn't have liquid smoke or the Chinese 5 spice powder so I just put paprika in place of the liquid smoke and did the best I could about the spices. I did some fennel cinnamon and just regular black peppercorn. Even without having the exact ingredients the other flavors really carried through with the 24 hour marinade. Will make again next time with the spices and liquid smoke and I'm sure it'll turn out even better since it'll have a bit more heat. I also didn't bake them I threw them on my charcoal grill and got a nice char on them making them extra tasty.

Rating: 5 stars I made this and had to substitute a few things, but basically it was delicious! I checked out at about 45", and it was done. An hour would have been way too long. I boiled the drained marinade for about 10" and created a lovely, thickened basting sauce and topped the finished thighs with it as well.