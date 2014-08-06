Doritos® Chicken Cheese Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
112 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 70
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Was given this recipe by a co worker. My husband says: 'You had me at Doritos®!' You can substitute 1 can Ro-Tel® tomatoes for the salsa.

By Ashley Rawls

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Spread crushed chips out into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  • Stir chicken, 1 cup Mexican cheese blend, salsa, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, and sour cream together in a bowl. Pour chicken mixture over crushed chips into the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Spread remaining 1 cup cheese over the casserole and bake until cheese is melted and bubbling, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
919 calories; protein 38.9g; carbohydrates 69.3g; fat 55.5g; cholesterol 120.5mg; sodium 2089.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (138)

Most helpful positive review

Elisa
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2014
Wonderful recipe! Used the rotel... Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

Mina Shannon
Rating: 3 stars
04/02/2014
Directions did not include adding the corn. Read More
Helpful
(78)
Mina Shannon
Rating: 3 stars
04/02/2014
Directions did not include adding the corn. Read More
Helpful
(78)
Elisa
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2014
Wonderful recipe! Used the rotel... Read More
Helpful
(42)
DADAY
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2014
Excellent Doritos Chicken Casserole recipe! I used Rotel in place of the salsa. My kids loved this! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Patty
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2015
This is an excellent recipe, and I tweaked it a bit to my tastes of course. Added a little taco seasoning to the cooked chicken and a little to the mixture before cooking. Instead of using canned corn, I used a bag of frozen (keeps from having to drain the can). Used the Rotel as others had suggested instead of salsa. Did not put the Doritos on the bottom, but put them on top for the last 5 minutes of cooking (on top of the cheese when adding it), because it keeps the Doritos nice and crunchy. We all very much enjoyed this! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Seaotter
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2015
As I do with all of the recipes, I read the Reviews first. I made a few of the recommended changes and a few of my own. My grocery store pulled two of their cooked chickens while I shopped - a great time saver! I did not use sour cream, but instead used almost a full large can of cream of chicken soup, no cream of mushroom and instead used 1/2 of a big jar of Tostitos Medium Salsa con queso. I too used the Ro-tel tomatoes but those with lime and cilantro and also added the Mexican shredded cheese. Placed about 2 pounds of chicken in bowl, sprinkled with chili powder and a spicy garlic/hot chili blend spice, dried cilantro and then added all of the above. Lightly sprayed (with olive oil mister) the 13x9 pan and crushed Nacho cheese Doritos. Filled with chicken mixture and baked at 350 for about 25 minutes. Removed, sprinkled more cheese and topped with additional Doritos (lightly broken) and baked an additional 10 minutes. Served with a boxed garlic chicken rice pilaf that I added a small can of green chilis to and also used hot chili olive oil for the oil portion needed. Everyone loved it - so glad I found the recipe. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
hurtheather
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2015
I made this exactly how the recipe called. It was good but the only problem was the Doritos on the bottom were very soggy. I recommend adding Doritos on the top a few minutes after it's done for a nice cruch. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Shelby Good
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2014
Left out the cream of mushroom used white corn and added it when I mixed everything else. Very good and quite easy! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Ewal
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2016
OK usually I make the recipe according to the directions and this is the first time I didn't follow the directions I didn't use the corn or the mushroom soup however I used rotel tomatoes instead of salsa. I used 1/2 of a packet of taco seasoning. half a cup of milk and a half a cup of sour cream instead of one cup of sour cream their recipe called for it sounded too creamy for my taste. The results were delicious my son is a picky eater he actually asked for seconds and this is unusual when I make a new dish so I am reading this recipe a four star but like I said I didn't make it according to their directions Read More
Helpful
(6)
life love healing
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2016
Made a few changes added a can of black beans some peppers and used hot salsa to make it extra spicy we also added cilantro used a half a packet of taco seasoning for some more flavor We also put Doritos on the top it was delicious. Great with a few slices of lime when you serve it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
