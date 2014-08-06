Doritos® Chicken Cheese Casserole

1 of 138

Rating: 3 stars Directions did not include adding the corn. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe! Used the rotel... Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent Doritos Chicken Casserole recipe! I used Rotel in place of the salsa. My kids loved this! Thank you! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe, and I tweaked it a bit to my tastes of course. Added a little taco seasoning to the cooked chicken and a little to the mixture before cooking. Instead of using canned corn, I used a bag of frozen (keeps from having to drain the can). Used the Rotel as others had suggested instead of salsa. Did not put the Doritos on the bottom, but put them on top for the last 5 minutes of cooking (on top of the cheese when adding it), because it keeps the Doritos nice and crunchy. We all very much enjoyed this! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars As I do with all of the recipes, I read the Reviews first. I made a few of the recommended changes and a few of my own. My grocery store pulled two of their cooked chickens while I shopped - a great time saver! I did not use sour cream, but instead used almost a full large can of cream of chicken soup, no cream of mushroom and instead used 1/2 of a big jar of Tostitos Medium Salsa con queso. I too used the Ro-tel tomatoes but those with lime and cilantro and also added the Mexican shredded cheese. Placed about 2 pounds of chicken in bowl, sprinkled with chili powder and a spicy garlic/hot chili blend spice, dried cilantro and then added all of the above. Lightly sprayed (with olive oil mister) the 13x9 pan and crushed Nacho cheese Doritos. Filled with chicken mixture and baked at 350 for about 25 minutes. Removed, sprinkled more cheese and topped with additional Doritos (lightly broken) and baked an additional 10 minutes. Served with a boxed garlic chicken rice pilaf that I added a small can of green chilis to and also used hot chili olive oil for the oil portion needed. Everyone loved it - so glad I found the recipe. Will definitely make again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars I made this exactly how the recipe called. It was good but the only problem was the Doritos on the bottom were very soggy. I recommend adding Doritos on the top a few minutes after it's done for a nice cruch. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Left out the cream of mushroom used white corn and added it when I mixed everything else. Very good and quite easy! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars OK usually I make the recipe according to the directions and this is the first time I didn't follow the directions I didn't use the corn or the mushroom soup however I used rotel tomatoes instead of salsa. I used 1/2 of a packet of taco seasoning. half a cup of milk and a half a cup of sour cream instead of one cup of sour cream their recipe called for it sounded too creamy for my taste. The results were delicious my son is a picky eater he actually asked for seconds and this is unusual when I make a new dish so I am reading this recipe a four star but like I said I didn't make it according to their directions Helpful (6)