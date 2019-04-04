Ultimate Cold Relief Home Remedy Tea

If you feel it coming on drink lots of this. It can't hurt, and seems to have some effect clearing nasal passages. You may hate it at first, but by the end of the first cup you may want to make more. Breath the steam in deeply. Drink it as much or as often as possible while fighting off your cold. You can substitute balsamic vinegar for the apple cider vinegar

Recipe by T Robert Bruse

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, vinegar, honey, cinnamon stick, and garlic in a small saucepan. Heat to 100 degrees F (38 degrees C); remove from heat and pour into a mug.

Cook's Note:

My Great Grannie Gerdes, lovingly referred to as Keister Gamma by my family (long story), used to wash and disinfect with vinegar. She espoused the medicinal properties of the soured wine and used it to great effect while attaining a healthy 103 years of age. She must have been doing something right. My experience brewing kombucha has instilled a respect for the temperature sensitive active components in the medicinal qualities of vinegar, honey, and essential oils.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 0.1g; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
