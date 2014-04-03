Easy-Peasy Mandarin Orange Ice Cream

This is quick, easy, and brings out your sweet tooth! I prefer maple syrup but you can use any kind of syrup according to your sweet tooth. Honey also works.

By Little Cook

prep:
5 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk orange juice, milk, and syrup together in a bowl. Pour into an ice-cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 82.6g; fat 2g; cholesterol 6.5mg; sodium 43.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Michelle Mak
Rating: 1 stars
06/25/2018
I was thinking this would be an awesome easy recipe to try with Miss 12 and I had all the ingredients on hand. After an hour of churning it didn't thicken at all. We still had a thin liquid. Plan B add the eggs beat heat make the usual ice-cream recipe custard and try and salvage the ingredients. Still wouldn't thicken. A total waste of time and resources. Read More
