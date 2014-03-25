Penne Pasta with Peas and Prosciutto

Rating: 4.43 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Inspired by depression-era pasta and peas, I decided to do my own take on this meager macaroni. I hope I'm wrong, but I think the next big thing in the food world is going to be these types of 'frugal fabulous' recipes.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Saute onion and prosciutto in hot oil until onion is soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, and black pepper into onion mixture; saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Pour chicken broth, tomato sauce, and thyme into onion mixture. Add peas and beans; bring to a boil. Stir penne into broth mixture and cook for 7 minutes; remove from heat.

  • Stir Parmesan cheese into penne mixture, cover the saucepan with a lid, and let sit until the pasta absorbs most of the liquid, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 120.8g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 13.5mg; sodium 1138.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

Bryanna
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2017
As described this is by no means chef cooking or culinary award winning. This is down home using what you have (bacon could sub) cooking. if you follow the cook on YouTube he mentioned she was a depression Era cook and honestly I made this exactly as is and it was good! As expected this doesn't hold up well because the penne gets soggy but you could always cook half the pasta add in and the other half separate and add in as you microwave or reheat! Good simple and cheap for the servings! Read More
Most helpful critical review

MattOlay V-H
Rating: 3 stars
04/01/2015
Sorry we did not like it very much. Made without the beans and followed the rest. Read More
William Block
Rating: 3 stars
04/09/2016
Followed the recipe with no changes. (which is the only way to truly rate a recipe) Was not a fan of the end result. Fairly bland flavor and I'm usually a fan of Chef John's recipes Read More
JIM F.
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2016
I don't know why this hasn't received more positive reviews; it is a very good nightly supper and very easy to make. I added more garlic since WE LOVE GARLIC but, other than that followed the recipe. We may reduce the amount chicken broth and increase the amount of prosciutto next time as an experiment but the recipe as is, is VERY GOOD! Thank you Chef John for a simple/nutritious recipe that we will make again and again. Read More
Aae0603
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2016
Husband and I loved it. Made it exact to recipe! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Barbara Pouyer Wright
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2016
I adapted this for Good Friday substituted shrimp for prosciutto. Also used 1/3 white wine and 2/3 chicken broth. Fresh peas. And BBQ shrimp spice instead of thyme. Added extra garlic. We liked it! Read More
Jb
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2016
We loved it and I will definitely make it again. I ended up cooking it a bit longer and I put in a bit more garlic but we love garlic and I usually add more than recipes specify. Read More
Colleen
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2016
I didn't like the pink colour in the picture so I omitted the tomato paste. I didn't have white beans so I used black beans and it turned out great. The pasta was perfectly al dente and I will try using a combination of white wine and broth the next time I make it. I would also substitute either rapini or fresh spinach for the peas. I like a recipe where I usually have the ingredients on hand. Read More
J.I. M.
Rating: 3 stars
10/06/2016
Followed recipe as written but didn't care for it. Read More
