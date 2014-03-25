Penne Pasta with Peas and Prosciutto

Sorry we did not like it very much. Made without the beans and followed the rest.
Followed the recipe with no changes. (which is the only way to truly rate a recipe) Was not a fan of the end result. Fairly bland flavor and I'm usually a fan of Chef John's recipes
As described this is by no means chef cooking or culinary award winning. This is down home using what you have (bacon could sub) cooking. if you follow the cook on YouTube he mentioned she was a depression Era cook and honestly I made this exactly as is and it was good! As expected this doesn't hold up well because the penne gets soggy but you could always cook half the pasta add in and the other half separate and add in as you microwave or reheat! Good simple and cheap for the servings!
I don't know why this hasn't received more positive reviews; it is a very good nightly supper and very easy to make. I added more garlic since WE LOVE GARLIC but, other than that followed the recipe. We may reduce the amount chicken broth and increase the amount of prosciutto next time as an experiment but the recipe as is, is VERY GOOD! Thank you Chef John for a simple/nutritious recipe that we will make again and again.
Husband and I loved it. Made it exact to recipe! Thanks for sharing!
I adapted this for Good Friday substituted shrimp for prosciutto. Also used 1/3 white wine and 2/3 chicken broth. Fresh peas. And BBQ shrimp spice instead of thyme. Added extra garlic. We liked it!
We loved it and I will definitely make it again. I ended up cooking it a bit longer and I put in a bit more garlic but we love garlic and I usually add more than recipes specify.
I didn't like the pink colour in the picture so I omitted the tomato paste. I didn't have white beans so I used black beans and it turned out great. The pasta was perfectly al dente and I will try using a combination of white wine and broth the next time I make it. I would also substitute either rapini or fresh spinach for the peas. I like a recipe where I usually have the ingredients on hand.
Followed recipe as written but didn't care for it.