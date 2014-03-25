Almost Fat-Free Green Onion Potato Salad

I followed this recipe exactly. Unfortunately I ended up with more like sour cream and onion mashed potatoes then potato salad when I stirred it. There really isn't much to it other than potatoes and dressing. I really wanted to try a healthy version of potato salad so I decided to make this. I mixed the dressing up while the potatoes boiled and it tasted just like sour cream and onion or a French onion type dip from the store personally to me in taste for some reason. I have never boiled potatoes rinsed in cold water until cool enough to handle and then peeled. I have always refrigerated them first. This method did not work for me at all. The potatoes were cool enough to handle but were way too soft to cut up being slightly warm to room temperature for potato salad. It was also time consuming peeling and chopping 3 lbs of small potatoes. In the end I have an onion and sour cream like flavored mashed potato. The dressing does not coat like a typical potato salad. It kind of just melts into the potato. Just going to heat it up for dinner. The taste is not bad so I am sure it will work fine with a main dish.