Almost Fat-Free Green Onion Potato Salad

Rating: 4.08 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Potato salad is the first food I can remember eating. Since it was my first culinary memory I am very particular about how I like my potato salad made. Basically, there's my mom's recipe, which is perfect, and every other version. So while I usually don't stray from what I consider 'real' potato salad, once in a while I will mix it up and try something new.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until cool enough to handle. Peel potatoes and cut into 1/2-inch cubes.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir white and light green onion pieces until soft and slightly golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, stir, and remove skillet from heat.

  • Stir potatoes, green onion-garlic mixture, dark green onion pieces, yogurt, yellow mustard, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until evenly combined.

180 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 46.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Karen Gaudette Brewer
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2014
Enjoyed this recipe but very important to avoid overcooking the potatoes. Also would be nice to add some crumbled bacon or hard-boiled eggs. A good base recipe for a summertime staple. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2014
I followed this recipe exactly. Unfortunately I ended up with more like sour cream and onion mashed potatoes then potato salad when I stirred it. There really isn't much to it other than potatoes and dressing. I really wanted to try a healthy version of potato salad so I decided to make this. I mixed the dressing up while the potatoes boiled and it tasted just like sour cream and onion or a French onion type dip from the store personally to me in taste for some reason. I have never boiled potatoes rinsed in cold water until cool enough to handle and then peeled. I have always refrigerated them first. This method did not work for me at all. The potatoes were cool enough to handle but were way too soft to cut up being slightly warm to room temperature for potato salad. It was also time consuming peeling and chopping 3 lbs of small potatoes. In the end I have an onion and sour cream like flavored mashed potato. The dressing does not coat like a typical potato salad. It kind of just melts into the potato. Just going to heat it up for dinner. The taste is not bad so I am sure it will work fine with a main dish. Read More
Sandy
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2015
I loved it and will definitely be making this again! I did use Dijon Mustard rather than regular mustard and I added roasted jalapeño to my serving for a little kick. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sam
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2014
I absolutely love this. Thanks again Chef John Read More
Helpful
(3)
Joan
Rating: 2 stars
07/16/2018
I like the fact that it was healthy and low fat but it just didn't compare to traditional potato salad. Read More
sheri kay
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2021
I like this as recipe is, but didn’t think it get by picky hubby, so added about 3 tbs Mayo. Couldn’t tell the difference after that. Plus, he likes celery, so added that too. He loves red pepper flakes! That was an awesome kick I never knew I was missing in potato salad! Thanks for another great recipe Chef John! Read More
WriterInFact
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2020
That was delightful! I can't quite believe I passed up my homemade mayonnaise for store-bought yogurt, but, well, it happened. I did skip the cayenne pepper, but then I always do; I did my usual sprinkle of paprika over the top for serving. Oh, my; I'm going to wind up making this again. Thanks for another keeper, Chef John! Read More
Grandma Wendy
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2018
I added bell peppers cucumber and 1 cup of mayo. Read More
