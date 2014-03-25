Almost Fat-Free Green Onion Potato Salad

I followed this recipe exactly. Unfortunately I ended up with more like sour cream and onion mashed potatoes then potato salad when I stirred it. There really isn't much to it other than potatoes and dressing. I really wanted to try a healthy version of potato salad so I decided to make this. I mixed the dressing up while the potatoes boiled and it tasted just like sour cream and onion or a French onion type dip from the store personally to me in taste for some reason. I have never boiled potatoes rinsed in cold water until cool enough to handle and then peeled. I have always refrigerated them first. This method did not work for me at all. The potatoes were cool enough to handle but were way too soft to cut up being slightly warm to room temperature for potato salad. It was also time consuming peeling and chopping 3 lbs of small potatoes. In the end I have an onion and sour cream like flavored mashed potato. The dressing does not coat like a typical potato salad. It kind of just melts into the potato. Just going to heat it up for dinner. The taste is not bad so I am sure it will work fine with a main dish.
Enjoyed this recipe but very important to avoid overcooking the potatoes. Also would be nice to add some crumbled bacon or hard-boiled eggs. A good base recipe for a summertime staple.
I loved it and will definitely be making this again! I did use Dijon Mustard rather than regular mustard and I added roasted jalapeño to my serving for a little kick.
I absolutely love this. Thanks again Chef John
I like the fact that it was healthy and low fat but it just didn't compare to traditional potato salad.
I like this as recipe is, but didn’t think it get by picky hubby, so added about 3 tbs Mayo. Couldn’t tell the difference after that. Plus, he likes celery, so added that too. He loves red pepper flakes! That was an awesome kick I never knew I was missing in potato salad! Thanks for another great recipe Chef John!
That was delightful! I can't quite believe I passed up my homemade mayonnaise for store-bought yogurt, but, well, it happened. I did skip the cayenne pepper, but then I always do; I did my usual sprinkle of paprika over the top for serving. Oh, my; I'm going to wind up making this again. Thanks for another keeper, Chef John!
I added bell peppers cucumber and 1 cup of mayo.