Herbed Chicken Shepherd's Pie
Green beans, chicken, herbs, a creamy sauce, and mashed potatoes are the foundation of this variation of a classic comfort food. I have made this my wife and for her family and all have enjoyed it.
This was a unique recipe for sure! I loved the shredded chicken idea. The flavour was a little bland, so I tripled the garlic and added salt. It was quite yummy and everyone liked it. I would have given 3.5 stars if it let me. Oh, even though prep is said to 15 mins it was much longer than that when you consider boiling/mashing the potatoes and shredding the cooked chicken.
followed recipe It was sooo bland . I gave it three stars because my kids ate it, and their so picky
It can serve 8 people easily. I added a little extra chicken and everyone enjoyed this.
A very good way to use left over mashed potatoes and other vegetables! I put a bay leaf in with the chicken breasts while I boiled them for some additional flavor I also used twice the recommended cloves of garlic. Since the potatoes were cold in the refrigerator, I heated the potatoes up with a little milk to ensure that they would be hot throughout instead of burnt on the outside and cold inside. I left out the beans, and put in some left over corn. I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 baking pan for about 30 minutes. Will probably use this recipe in the fall with left over turkey as well.
It didn’t turn out well. The flavors didn’t seem go together, and it took more steps than it should have. I would have nixed the green chilies and mixed the chicken soup and milk but n the skillet with the rest of the ingredients at the end of cooking time. I rate it a 2 because the kids ate it.
I had a bunch of leftover shredded chicken, and I added a lot of seasonings to the chicken and the potatoes, but this was a great basic recipe that was easy to adapt to your own taste. I appreciate a recipe with all the food groups in one pan!
This recipe was warm and cozy. Def made it in November. :) I added corn with the green beans. I used all dry spices. When I picked up Parmesan cheese at the store I noticed a new salad blend that had Asiago. Spoiler alert!! That was excellent. Planning on using the leftovers for work this week.
Already made it twice family lived it
Wonderful and will feed more than six adults. I wouldn't change anything with this recipe, it's delicious and easy to prepare!
