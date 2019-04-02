Herbed Chicken Shepherd's Pie

12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Green beans, chicken, herbs, a creamy sauce, and mashed potatoes are the foundation of this variation of a classic comfort food. I have made this my wife and for her family and all have enjoyed it.

By Catman-do

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion and garlic in hot oil until onion is soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir chicken, chiles, rosemary, and thyme into onion mixture. Cook and stir until chicken is heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir cream of chicken soup and evaporated milk together in a saucepan over medium-high heat until mixture is warm, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Spread green beans into the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish and pour chicken mixture over the beans. Top chicken layer with cream of chicken soup mixture and spoon mashed potatoes over the top. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and basil over the mashed potatoes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are lightly golden and casserole is heated through, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 1342.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/19/2022