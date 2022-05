Herbed Chicken Shepherd's Pie

A very good way to use left over mashed potatoes and other vegetables! I put a bay leaf in with the chicken breasts while I boiled them for some additional flavor I also used twice the recommended cloves of garlic. Since the potatoes were cold in the refrigerator, I heated the potatoes up with a little milk to ensure that they would be hot throughout instead of burnt on the outside and cold inside. I left out the beans, and put in some left over corn. I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13 baking pan for about 30 minutes. Will probably use this recipe in the fall with left over turkey as well.