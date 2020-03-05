Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Feta Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 296.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.1g 12 %
carbohydrates: 22.3g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.3g 9 %
sugars: 18.7g
fat: 21.5g 33 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 32 %
cholesterol: 25.3mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 3493.2IU 70 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 43.5mg 72 %
folate: 94.6mcg 24 %
calcium: 235.2mg 24 %
iron: 2.1mg 11 %
magnesium: 53.6mg 19 %
potassium: 346.5mg 10 %
sodium: 351.8mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 193.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.