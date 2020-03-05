Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Feta Cheese

Besides the variations on the dressing, I added feta cheese to the salad. It was scrumptious! Even spinach haters ate it up! I made this for a party and there were a lot more servings as a buffet item than 8.

By Leslie

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 side salads
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Salad:
Dressing:

Directions

  • Toss strawberries, spinach, and feta cheese together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk olive oil, brown sugar, white balsamic vinegar, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and paprika together in a bowl; drizzle over salad and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 351.8mg. Full Nutrition
