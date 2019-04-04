Marshmallow Dip for Strawberries

4.18.18 I had just finished melting the marshmallows, phone rang, I took the call, and when I returned a couple minutes later to the stove, the marshmallow mixture was no longer smooth, just stringy. I pitched it and started over. Would recommend that you beat your cream cheese mixture first, so you’re prepared to stir in the marshmallows as soon they’re melted. This just didn’t have enough marshmallow flavor for me, the cream cheese dominated. Made this for breakfast this morning, it was OK, but doubtful I’ll make again.
I like the simple recipe and that marshmallow creme/fluff was not needed. But I found the ratio in the recipe is not sweet at all. Had to keep adding marshmallows and it still was not getting sweet, so I caved and added a tablespoon of powdered sugar and a splash of vanilla. Final result was basically cream cheese frosting. Now I know why most recipes call for fluff, bc it is much sweeter than marshmallows alone.
