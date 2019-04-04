Marshmallow Dip for Strawberries

Makes lots, but you can alter the quantities to suit how many you are cooking for.

Recipe by GEMGEM11

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine marshmallows and water in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until marshmallows are melted and smooth, about 2 minutes.

  • Beat cream cheese in a bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Stir about 3 tablespoons marshmallow mixture, adding more as needed, into whipped cream cheese until desired sweetness is reached.

Cook's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marshmallows. The actual amount of the marshmallows consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 90.9mg. Full Nutrition
