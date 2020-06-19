Hawaiian Marinated Ham Steak

Ham steak marinated in a Hawaiian sweet-flavored marinade.

Recipe by Passion to cook

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, pineapple juice, soy sauce, onion, honey, mango juice, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, ginger, sugar, bay leaf, seasoned salt, and basil in a large pot; add ham steak. Cover pot and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Remove steak from marinade.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until warmed, 5 to 10 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 61.2mg; sodium 2837.1mg. Full Nutrition
