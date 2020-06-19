Hawaiian Marinated Ham Steak

We both really enjoyed this, though I did cut the ginger in 1/2 to 1 TBSP (and feel the full amount may have been a but overpowering). My only real "issue" with the recipe is I feel like it's a bit too much marinade/waste of ingredients as written. My 1+ lb ham steak was positively swimming in the marinade and I didn't detect much/any flavor from the bells/onion. I didn't have mango juice and my pineapple juice can was 6 oz, so I used that full can. THANKS for the recipe!
Made some changes to this recipe, for one I used the veggies and included pineapple and mango to the mix and baked in the oven with the ham. After marinading the ham steak I took the used marinade and added corn starch, simmered to thicken and poured over the steak along with the veggies and fruit before baking.
We both really enjoyed this, though I did cut the ginger in 1/2 to 1 TBSP (and feel the full amount may have been a but overpowering). My only real "issue" with the recipe is I feel like it's a bit too much marinade/waste of ingredients as written. My 1+ lb ham steak was positively swimming in the marinade and I didn't detect much/any flavor from the bells/onion. I didn't have mango juice and my pineapple juice can was 6 oz, so I used that full can. THANKS for the recipe!
Made some changes to this recipe, for one I used the veggies and included pineapple and mango to the mix and baked in the oven with the ham. After marinading the ham steak I took the used marinade and added corn starch, simmered to thicken and poured over the steak along with the veggies and fruit before baking.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.