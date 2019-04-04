Spicy Doritos® Chicken

Baked this early this morning and then put one humongous chicken breast in the fridge to chill for a luncheon salad. Not only was this tasty, its EASY, and 'll be using this often for summer evening main course salads this year. I didn’t have any whole wheat bread crumbs, so I sub’d panko which worked well and cooked the chicken to 165, so it was perfectly cooked, tender, and moist.
I added some spicy flour to the Doritos and crumb mix. I read that some people said their was a bit dry, so I took it out of the oven after 10 minutes and wrapped in foil and then continued cooking. It was nice and tender. Will make again.
It came out nice and crispy, just like fried chicken. It also had a cheesy undertone. I used regular doritos because I didn't have spicy. I seasoned the chicken with light black pepper and seasoned salt before i dipped it in the eggs.
I cooked it with a convection oven, at 30minutes edges of breast were a bit dry. Breasts were avg size not too thick not too thin. ALSO I USED CHILI POWDER BECAUSE I didn't have cayenne. I will make it again but will add more spice as it wasn't spicy enough.
