Spicy Doritos® Chicken

A nice little twist on breaded chicken!

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place an oven-proof rack on top of a baking sheet.

  • Beat egg, water, and cayenne pepper together in a shallow bowl. Mix nacho cheese-flavored chips, bread crumbs, and black pepper together in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken into egg mixture until coated; transfer to chip mixture and press to fully cover on both sides. Place coated chicken on the wire rack.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 160.1mg; sodium 311.8mg. Full Nutrition
