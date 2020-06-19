Carrot Cake with Pineapple Cream Cheese Frosting

33 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This rich, moist cake has all the flavor, without all the fat and calories. Because it is so full of carrots, pineapple, and nuts it is similar to a fruit bread. For the best flavor, bake the cake one day ahead.

By Meghan Miller

Gallery

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
10 hrs 5 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a bowl. Lightly beat eggs in a bowl; add white sugar, buttermilk, applesauce, oil, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract and mix well. Stir buttermilk mixture, carrots, pecans, and drained pineapple into flour mixture just until mixed; pour into prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool cake in baking dish on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Cover dish tightly with plastic wrap; refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • Beat Neufchatel cheese and 1 tablespoon reserved pineapple juice together in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth; add confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 pinch salt and beat until frosting is smooth. Spread frosting on cake.

Cook's Note:

Substitute 1/4 cup silken tofu for eggs if desired.

Two 8- or 9-inch baking pans can be used instead of 9x13-inch if desired. The next day, gently remove cakes from the pans and prepare to frost them.

Walnuts can be used in place of pecans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 329.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022