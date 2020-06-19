Carrot Cake with Pineapple Cream Cheese Frosting

This rich, moist cake has all the flavor, without all the fat and calories. Because it is so full of carrots, pineapple, and nuts it is similar to a fruit bread. For the best flavor, bake the cake one day ahead.
Delicious! Made this in 2-9" round pans (cooled completely before removing from pans). I also made extra frosting, so I could use it to pipe borders (I did omit the salt from the frosting). Everyone raved over dessert tonight...this cake is a definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
First I was not please with the cake flavor. It was quite bland. Second was operator error. I bought the tiny carrot sticks from the store so I didn't have to grate them. They don't cook in the time allotted for the cake. Due to the error, this cake was gross and it hit the woods for the critters for enjoy. Back to being afraid of carrot cake.
This cake gets a definite 5. There was absolutely nothing wrong with it! The applesauce took away any need for more oil, the pineapple is always a hit. I added dried cranberries and golden raisins this time in place of nuts; it was indeed a lot like a fruitcake but much better! The frosting was a perfect complement. Don't be put off with how wet the batter is, I followed the cooling directions which yielded an amazing cake. Kudos to its creator!
My only caveat when making this is to watch the baking time. I used a 9 x 13 inch pan and my cake was done in 40 minutes. Other than skipping the salt in the frosting as Christina recommended, I followed all other directions to the letter. If you happen to forget to add that tablespoon of reserved pineapple juice to the frosting, don't stress. I really didn't find the flavor much different than a standard cream cheese frosting. This is a dense, moist carrot cake that's absolutely full of flavor.
Made this for Easter dinner 2022 and everyone loved it! I made the cake part exactly as the recipe said, but baked it in two 9” cake pans for a layer cake. Baking time was about 40 minutes. I did adjust the frosting recipe slightly as I wanted to be sure I had enough to frost the two layer cake. I added a stick of butter and additional powdered sugar until it got to the consistency I was looking for. It turned out great! I’d make this again the exact same way! Delicious!
I made it in 2 9 inch pans and only baked it for 35 minutes. The only change I made was I had an apple in drawer with carrots so I processed it with carrots and I added a dash of nutmeg. It was moist and delicious .
This was absolutely AWESOME!! I made it with 20 Oz can of pineapple and 2 cups of pecans (only because I love a lot of them in recipes). Adding more pineapple didn't make the cake soupy (in case you're wondering and same baking time). This is a great recipe for people (like my cousin) who's highly allergic to walnuts. I've made this so many times I lost count. Also in making this for my boyfriend whose Indian and lives in New Zealand. He's never had it before and I'm sure he'll love it as much as I do.
