Brownie Mix-Black Bean Brownies

You won't believe how chocolate-y and moist these brownies are. I like to make them in mini muffin cups with mini foil cupcake liners. Dust them with powdered sugar and you have a decadent treat with the benefit of more protein, more fiber, and fewer fat calories.
They are a little too dense for me, so I think I'll add at least one egg per the box directions next time. I also recommend using the full cup of chocolate chips. I only used 1/2 a cup and they weren't as sweet as normal - I think the chocolate helps add back some of the sweetness that the beans take away. Definitely good enough to try again with a couple of modifications.
Ironically, I tried this recipe on April Fool's Day! I coach a youth running program and I thought how funny to make brownies that were actually somewhat healthy for them. Most of the kids would be mortified to think they ate and liked black beans. Tried it out this am and it is AMAZING! Decadent tasting and chock full of fiber-filled, healthy beans! The kids will never know but I think I'll make the parents' April Fools Day by letting them in on my little culinary secret. These will become my go to brownie! Thank you! (make sure you mix the beans and water very thoroughly before adding the brownie mix - I used a blender for this then transferred into a mixer). What a great, secret recipe!
Yum! Served this at a 4th of July picnic and everyone loved them. No one could believe that there was a can of black beans in the mix. Fast & easy to make, too! Used low sodium black beans and blended in the Nutribullet. Worked great! Will make again and again.
I searched for a recipe like this because my 11yo said, "I'm glad you're not one of those moms who tries to sneak healthy stuff into my junk food." Challenge accepted. (1) Neither child had any clue there were beans. (2) They have both declared this "better than the old version". Note, they didn't say the "usual version". The consistency really is more like fudge--there's nothing cake-like about the texture--but that was no problem whatsoever in this household. That 13x9 pan will likely be gone in under 24 hours.
So easy! I used 1 tablespoon of espresso powder dissolved into 1/3 cup water plus a teaspoon of vanilla extract instead of 1 cup plain water. I baked the batter in an eight inch square pan. My very picky family enjoyed the fudgy chocolatey brownie that resulted. I find that coffee enhances the chocolate flavor very nicely.
They are a little too dense for me, so I think I'll add at least one egg per the box directions next time. I also recommend using the full cup of chocolate chips. I only used 1/2 a cup and they weren't as sweet as normal - I think the chocolate helps add back some of the sweetness that the beans take away. Definitely good enough to try again with a couple of modifications.
I was skeptical at first, but these turned out much better than expected. I used Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate mix in an 8x8 pan and skipped the additional chocolate chips, since the mix already included chocolate chips. The brownies had a fudgey, very slight springy texture, and no trace of black bean flavor or texture. A delicious and healthier brownie!
Fudgey, dense texture, good way to add fibre to a dessert and it's fun to tell people there were beans in their brownies. I substituted cold coffee for the water. I used an organic brownie mix (no trans fat, less sugar, no nasty additives) which made these a less-junky treat.
These are great! I too was skeptical but try this recipe! I blended the beans for about 4 minutes to make sure they were fully liquified- added the choco chips- No idea why they taste so good- TRY THESE! Update- added chopped walnuts- much better! I can't stop eating these...
Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that making a brownie with black beans would taste so freakin GOOD!! I thought for sure that it would end up lacking flavor or taste horrible. But no way, these are rich, fudgey, moist and unbelievably yummy! I wanted to find a healthier way to make brownies without losing any of the flavor well I found it and then some. Every time I wanted to make a brownie, I find my "go to" brownie and make that one ALL THE TIME. Not anymore. This one, will be my "go to" brownie from now on. It really is that good!
I used 60% cocoa bittersweet chocolate chips, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 cup water, 1 can of black beans, and 1/2 scoop EAS soy protein and my boys cannot get enough of them. We eat before sports and workouts, but best recipe I have found.
Husband could tell something was off. The texture was not like an ideal brownie. I told my husband to think of them as little chocolate bars instead. Mine ended up a little more cake like. I estimated the water the first time and thought I might have put too much in, so I made them again to give them another chance, but it was still more cake-breadish than brownie. If you eat them right out of the pan then it's a lot harder to tell the difference.
I have made it a few times with chocolate chips, but I recommend making this recipe with peanut butter chips. Gamechanger! I also used dried black beans (soaked, cooked, and drained) to make this recipe. 3/4 cup dried beans = 1 can cooked beans.
Pretty tasty. I blended my black beans really well and really couldn’t taste them in the brownies. Brownies were not rich and chewy like usual but they satisfied my taste for chocolate and I only needed to eat one.
I made this exactly as described, with the addition of sprinkles. They were delicious and extremely moist! With normal brownies I’d worry they were undercooked, but without any egg, it was not a concern. My family prefers brownies moist so these were an instant win. Both of my sons were begging for more!
I made these for my kid, but she won't eat them because they are not "crispy on top". These brownies turned out very soft and moist, which I am fine with! But anybody that likes a chewy brownie might want to skip, or maybe see if leaving them in the oven a bit longer will help.
I know this recipe has great reviews but my family thought they were awful! Did not tell them about the black beans, just served them for dessert. They were really dense and had a weird texture, kids wanted to know why they were so "floppy". The pan of leftovers sat on the kitchen counter for a few days then got moldy (never had that happen with regular brownies) before I threw them out. For much better low fat brownies use half applesauce and half oil for the amount of oil called for.
I saw this recipe and was very excited to try BUT after reading reviews I made the following adjustments: Line an 8x8 pan with foil and spray with non-stick spray. Dissolve 2 tsp instant espresso in 1/3 c water and add 1 tsp vanilla extract. Drain and rinse one can black beans. Combine the beans and liquid in a food processor/blender/nutri-billet. Use a spoon to combine one box Betty Crocker Dark Chocolate brownie mix and black bean mixture It will be thick like muffin batter. Pour into prepared pan. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes. They are sooo rich and gooey and delicious! The entire family loved them!
This is my favorite recipe for brownies! I added peanut butter swirls which was amazing!! After I had THIS RECIPE mix in my baking dish. I mixed a cup of peanut butter (melt in microwave 30 seconds on medium power) and whisked in 1/4 cup of powdered sugar. Drop a teaspoon of peanut butter mix all throughout the batter and used a knife to pull PB spread mixture throughout entire brownie mixture. Bake 30minutes—healthy decadence!
It turned out great. I had a mountain of black beans because I was over zealous when I cooked them, so was trying to get creative. I will definitely make them again. If I had more brownie mix, I would have made a batch to freeze.
Get right outta town! Who'd have thought these would be a hit? When kids act like it's their job to hate beans, it's nice to lovingly watch them guzzle some beans down in some brownies. I even made some 'adult' brownies with a spicy cinnamon brownie mix. I also love that these can be as vegan friendly as you'd like them to be.
These turned out very moist and delicious. My kid who will not eat beans or any veggies ate these and asked for more. The brownies were not as flaky as they would be if it was just the mix they were way more moist. These are definitely not bad for sneaking in over a can of beans. (I used dried beans that were cooked and I'm sure I had more than 15 ounces). If you are someone who likes chewy edge pieces I don't think you are going to get that with this recipe without a modification. I will definitely make again.
Fudgiest brownies I’ve ever had! It’s fun to make a game out of having your family guess what the secret ingredient is. Super easy and quick to make, and everyone enjoyed them - definitely a win. I love that the beans increase the fiber and protein content and make them more filling, yet you can still enjoy the brownie experience.
Added espresso powder and one egg. I used the Ghirardeli triple chocolate brownie mix which I have made many times per the original recipe. This one, substituting black beans for the oil, is OK but does not have the flavor or the texture of the original. I would rather just not eat brownies than use this recipe.
I've heard people rave about this style of black-bean-brownie recipe, so I gave it a try. I'm not sure what the point is. I used Betty Crocker™ Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix and low-sodium black beans. The brownies turned out super dense, moist and gummy. Not sure these are any better than if I made the recipe from the side of the box. I probably won't make these again.
These tasted great! Sadly, my husband could tell the difference before I confessed. They’re a little less rich than when made with oil and eggs. Personally, I like it that they’re less rich but still very moist. I used Ghirardelli Turtle brownie mix and added 3/4 cup chocolate chips. I put pecan pieces on top before baking. Next time I will try some adjustments made by other reviewers and use coffee instead of water or add instant coffee.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.