Brownie Mix-Black Bean Brownies

You won't believe how chocolate-y and moist these brownies are. I like to make them in mini muffin cups with mini foil cupcake liners. Dust them with powdered sugar and you have a decadent treat with the benefit of more protein, more fiber, and fewer fat calories.

Recipe by Mary B Smith

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Blend black beans and water together in a blender until smooth; pour into a bowl. Stir brownie mix into black bean mixture until batter is smooth; fold in 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup chocolate chips over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted 2 inches from the side of the pan comes out clean, 25 to 27 minutes. Cool brownies completely on a wire rack before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 5.6g; sodium 138.9mg. Full Nutrition
