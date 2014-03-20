Easy Shrimp and Veggie Pasta Fresca

1 of 9

Rating: 3 stars You can not saute the shrimp until done and then cook the vegetables! This leaves the shrimp way over-cooked. Remove the shrimp or better still does the aromatics and vegetables first, deglaze with some white wine, shrimp stock, chicken stock and then add the shrimp to cook for a couple of minutes. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I have made this recipe several times with the following changes. I omit carrot and edamame (too much like peas and carrot - ugh). I follow steps 1-3 except I use only about 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. I then remove the shrimp. In the same pan, I sauté the bell peppers (generally red and green) and 1/2 cup of sliced green onions, adding the halved cherry tomatoes for the last minute or so. To this mixture I add the shrimp, pasta, salt, pepper , parsley, lemon zest, and maybe another tablespoon of lemon juice. Cook until thoroughly heated and serve. Sprinkle with the shredded Parmesan cheese. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! Recipe revisions: Removed the shrimp after cooking and set it aside. Added it back in with the pasta. Used peas instead of edamame and added mushrooms. Also added a 1/4 cup of white wine w vegetables. Used angel hair pasta instead of bow tie. Very flavorful!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars We enjoyed this dish very much. I plan to make this dish once a week as the family is trying to eat healthier this year. This meal will help and was very tasty.