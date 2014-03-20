Easy Shrimp and Veggie Pasta Fresca

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh veggies, shrimp and pasta make this one-dish meal a busy cook's dream! Neutral soybean oil lets the fresh flavors take center stage. Serve and enjoy, hot or cold!

By United Soybean Board

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat soybean oil in large skillet over medium high heat.

  • Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Add shrimp, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until shrimp is pink and cooked through.

  • Add carrots, edamame, bell peppers and tomatoes. Cook, stirring frequently, until the carrots are tender.

  • Add pasta, salt, pepper, cheese, parsley and lemon zest. Cook, tossing gently, until thoroughly heated.

  • Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 116.2mg; sodium 248.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Nicole Stanley
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2015
Loved it! Recipe revisions: Removed the shrimp after cooking and set it aside. Added it back in with the pasta. Used peas instead of edamame and added mushrooms. Also added a 1/4 cup of white wine w vegetables. Used angel hair pasta instead of bow tie. Very flavorful!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Karen Rocheford
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2017
We enjoyed this dish very much. I plan to make this dish once a week as the family is trying to eat healthier this year. This meal will help and was very tasty. Read More
Tracey Gray
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2019
This last minute dish came out perfect!!! I used olive oil and 2 tbsp of butter. Let it melt minced 3 fresh garlic cloves then added raw shrimp lemon juice and red pepper. Once the shrimp were done I added red and green pepper and onion let it simmer on low. Then added the noodles snap peas and broccoli. It s DELICIOUS Read More
