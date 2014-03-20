Fresh Fruit and Berry Crumble
Mix fresh fruit with kitchen pantry staples for a delicious dessert. Check the pantry for soybean oil--it's labeled vegetable oil.
Mix fresh fruit with kitchen pantry staples for a delicious dessert. Check the pantry for soybean oil--it's labeled vegetable oil.
It was great no easy to make but would like to see what oven temp to use. I went with 350 which seemed to work well.Read More
It was great no easy to make but would like to see what oven temp to use. I went with 350 which seemed to work well.
Life saver! Had a large bag of thawed frozen berries and didn't know what to do with them . I found this recipe and it was just what the doctor ordered. Drained most of the liquid off the berries, put them in a greased 9X10 pan; sprinkled maple sugar on them; then put the topping on. (I used coconut oil instead of safflower oil and added a little cinnamon.) Also made it GF friendly with Bob's Red Mill All purpose Baking Flour. It was a hit at coffee hour. Served it with Vanilla Yogurt.
Delish!! I used 2 cups blueberries and 2 cups raspberries. Baked it in an 8”x8” glass baking dish for 25 mins at 350*. I used regular flour and vegetable oil. We ate it warm w whipped cream. Definitely will be making again!!
Easy recipe with some blueberries and plumbs from the backyard. Cooked @350. Used honey instead of brown sugar. Making again with blackberries and peaches.
Quick and easy. I substituted Splenda and Agave for sugar. Lower in calories and was delicious!
Great recipe. Easy to triple for a crowd and quick to put together. I added a spoon of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg to the fruit. Baked at 350 (recipe doesn't say). Served with speculoos cookie butter ice cream! Loads of compliments.
I replaced the sugar with maple syrup,. Loved it!
Very easy to make. I did substitute coconut oil for the vegetable oil. I thought about adding cinnamon, but didn't. The flavor was delicious...it didn't need it. I might add more topping next time...maybe. Great with ice cream!