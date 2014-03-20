Fresh Fruit and Berry Crumble

9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mix fresh fruit with kitchen pantry staples for a delicious dessert. Check the pantry for soybean oil--it's labeled vegetable oil.

By United Soybean Board

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Berry Mixture: Place berries in baking dish, sprinkle with sugar.

  • Flour Mixture: Combine flour, oats, brown sugar and soybean oil in small bowl. Mix with fork or finger tips until crumbly.

  • Sprinkle the flour mixture over the berry mixture.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until topping is light golden brown and fruit mixture is bubbly around the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 7.5g; sodium 4.7mg. Full Nutrition
