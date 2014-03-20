Kale and Cucumber Salad with Lemon Tahini Dressing
Make this crunchy nutrition-packed salad in a flash. Whip up a second batch of dressing and keep in the fridge to satisfy the next kale craving.
Make this crunchy nutrition-packed salad in a flash. Whip up a second batch of dressing and keep in the fridge to satisfy the next kale craving.
Really nice salad, although I didn't have cucumbers so I used carrots, broccoli, and avocado instead. I also used dried cranberries instead of the raisins, and threw in some collards that I needed to use up. I loved the dressing, and it's always nice to have a new way to use tahini. I left the sugar out of the dressing and used olive oil. Yummy!Read More
This is a yummy recipe if you use olive oil. The soy oil was insipid. It does not need that much sugar. In fact, I added a heaping teaspoon of honey. Great recipe!Read More
Really nice salad, although I didn't have cucumbers so I used carrots, broccoli, and avocado instead. I also used dried cranberries instead of the raisins, and threw in some collards that I needed to use up. I loved the dressing, and it's always nice to have a new way to use tahini. I left the sugar out of the dressing and used olive oil. Yummy!
This is a yummy recipe if you use olive oil. The soy oil was insipid. It does not need that much sugar. In fact, I added a heaping teaspoon of honey. Great recipe!
I am not a fan of kale and I keep wanting more! The dressing is similar to what you get in a Japanese steak house. I think I will try it on a spinach and mushroom salad too! I used olive oil instead of the soybean and omitted the sugar, almonds, and raisins. Will do again!
This was interesting (at best), and probably very healthy - but that's about the only reason I can think of for making it again. Honestly, I think my horse might like it more than I did - and I'm a kale fan! Some of the ingredients (e.g. tahini, golden raisins, smoked slivered almonds) are not cheap & are not things that I have frequent use for - so they will probably sit in the cupboard forever. I did end up adding dried cranberries towards the end of the meal, and that was an improvement. I would suggest substituting dried cranberries instead of the golden raisins. I just found it too 'kale heavy' and would be tempted to cut the kale in half & use bok choy or napa cabbage for the balance.
This could be a five-star recipe I think with these changes: sauté garlic in oil until lightly brown, then add rest of dressing ingredients and heat to boil point, pour hot dressing over prepared kale and toss. Last add sliced cucumbers, nuts and raisins and toss again. The raw garlic was overpowering to me. The hot dressing will wilt the kale also giving it a softer flavor. I'll try it this way next time and give an update.
Love it! This is my first time eating kale salad so I was a little nervous about the taste but I followed the recipe as is and it tasted great. I could taste all the ingredients and it was very refreshing.
This recipe is delicious. I did change it a bit by braising the kale and using regular raisins and pine nuts. I paired the kale with lentils and fresh tomato. Absolutely delectable. Also, I omitted the cucumber and used olive oil.
Delish!
I've made this recipe many times, substituting honey for the sugar, and using just about half the amount. I prefer to use olive oil over soybean. I make a triple batch and keep it in the fridge for kale salad cravings. I sometimes substitute toasted sesame seeds or pecans for the almonds. The dressing is addictive!
Easy to prepares however it was bland tasting at best. While easy to make I think there are simply too many ingredients competing here. I may try again, adding some parmesan cheese and leaving out the garlic and soy sauce.
This recipe is the closest I could find to a kale salad with lemon tahini dressing that I had in a restaurant. To replicate that dish, I added clover sprouts, red quinoa, edamame hummus and sliced watermelon radishes to the top of the dressed salad. It's great with grilled chicken on top. Those additions make this a dinner salad.
I crave this recipe and it uses up all the kale in my garden. I don't see any reason to add the oil - the tahini serves that purpose. Garden zucchini can be substituted when the cucumber runs out. Better on hte first night.
This salad is tasty. My family enjoys Mediterranean flavors and have made other kale salads with tahini, garlic and lemon. I followed others' suggestions and used olive oil instead of soybean oil. I used only 1 t. of agave (instead of sugar) and 1 t. minced garlic (instead of 1 T.). I didn't have smoked almonds - so used unsalted, roasted almonds. We liked the textures of the chewy raisins and crunchy nuts. Will definitely make again.
Olive oil, Craisins, toasted unsalted sliver almonds & Agave sweetener.....Fabulous!
Yummy! Massage the kale! I've also made with almond butter and it turned out great :)
Love some kale!
Read this, and then later, made it from memory -- forgot the soy sauce, water and garlic and it still came out really good. Used crasins instead of golden raisins which I never ever have laying around since I don't like them. Probably didn't miss the garlic since I put thin strips of red onion in it too (I thought I saw that...) All said, a definite keeper and like the idea of adding avocado so will try next. Update -- after making this a few times, it really is an awesome recipe and is obviously, very versatile.
I think this is a healthy food and not so hard to cook.
Loved this salad, great flavor combinations!
I gravitated to this one because my mom makes a variation and I couldn't remember exactly what was in it. Turns out she does a similar recipe but without any oil. Was good!
awsome
I used sesame oil instead of tahini (didn't have it), olive oil instead of soybean oil and replaced smoked almonds with regular almonds (didn't have). Added in broccoli, cherry tomatoes and snap peas from the garden. Sauted garlic before I added it to the rest of the marinade. Everyone loved it to my surprise, as even I wasn't a fan of Kale. Will make it again.
No changes. Very good and heartier than you would expect. Don't skip the nuts and raisins.
I loved it. I added a pinch of onions and some cubed tomatoes.