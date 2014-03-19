Coconut Cream Pie with Truvia® Baking Blend

This smooth and creamy custard pie is a decadent delight! Made with Truvia® Baking Blend, it contains 50% less sugar than the full-sugar version.

By Truvia(R)

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Prepare single baked pie shell according to package instructions.

  • Combine milk, 1/4 cup coconut milk, 1/4 cup Truvia® Baking Blend, and salt in heavy bottom saucepan and bring slowly to a boil.

  • Pour remaining 3/4 cup coconut milk into a separate bowl and stir in cake flour, corn starch, whole egg, and egg yolk. Beat until smooth.

  • Pour about 1/4 cup of the boiling mixture into the egg yolks to temper them. Then gradually pour the egg yolks back into the boiling mixture while whisking. Stir until the mixture thickens.

  • Remove the mixture from heat and stir in the butter and vanilla.

  • Gradually add remaining Truvia® Baking Blend to egg whites while beating until soft peaks form. Gently fold beaten egg whites into the hot mixture and mix until just combined.

  • Pour filling into a baked pie shell and sprinkle evenly with grated coconut.

  • Cool pie completely on wire rack and store refrigerated for 4 hours.

  • Beat whipping cream in a small bowl until glossy and stiff peaks form. Fold in Truvia® Baking Blend and vanilla extract.

  • Spread whipped topping over the cooled pie before serving.

Tips

Variation: Sprinkle toasted coconut on top of whipped cream to garnish, if desired. To toast coconut, place 1/4 cup of unsweetened coconut flakes on baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees F for 7-10 minutes until light golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 224mg. Full Nutrition
