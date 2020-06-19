Indian Samosa Pie

If you've ever had a samosa you'll love this samosa pie! It's very easy to make, even for a beginner! Experiment with your spice level; this is a more mild version. These also freezes well to be baked later.
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Cooking-from-frozen instructions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place casserole on baking sheet and cook until filling bubbles and crust is golden, bake 75 to 90 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 176.4mg. Full Nutrition
I've been making this recipe for a few years and it is always a hit. The changes I've made is that I substitute half of a can of chick peas in place of one of the potatoes. I mash them leaving enough larger chunks for taste and texture. I reduce the broth amount to keep the mixture from being too wet. I also substitute Garam Masala for the ground cumin. Tasty fresh or from frozen.
Made as per recipe but tasted filling and it was really bland. Added more spice, sometimes quadrupling the amount. It was really just okay and sadly had to throw out leftovers as no one would eat it. Crust wasn't enough to make two crusts as the recipe indicated (would have been REALLY thin pastry) so I doubled it.
We doubled the spices in this recipe and it was perfect, just like our favorite Indian place. I didn't peel the potatoes, next time I will. I also won't use the crust provided in the recipe, a plain old flakey pie crust would be fine. I'll make this again for sure.
I think with a few tweaks this would be very good. We used a pre-made pie crust and mixed veg instead of just peas. I think the filling needs to be chunkier, and fresh ginger is a must rather than ground. Next time we'll double the spices. Overall, tho, it was good---just needs a few little changes. Thanks!
I doubled the spices after reading some reviews and it was great!!
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2021
It was delicious! I also added 1/8 tsp of asafetida powder to the spice blend. Couldn't find whole wheat pastry flour so used 1/4 cup of all purpose whole wheat flour and another 1/4 cup of all purpose white flour. Didn't bother to peel the potatoes. Next time I think I'll add some mashed chickpeas to up the protein.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.