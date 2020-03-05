Sweet and Sour Tamarind Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my version of a popular sauce that can be tweaked in a lot of ways to suit one's taste, either more to the sweet side or sour side. It's great with small fried items, like fried tofu, egg rolls, or samosas.

By lana

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat water in a saucepan over low heat. Dissolve sugar and tamarind powder in warm water; add soy sauce, peanuts, and red onions. Increase heat to medium-high and cook until onions become slightly translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir cilantro into the sauce; continue cooking until thickened to your liking, 5 to 7 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 1g; sodium 501.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

