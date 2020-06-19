Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.
LOVE these rolls...I don't change a thing...but I do put them in my bread maker on dough setting. So easy! Thanks, Lela! I have made these 5 times already and I am "yeast impaired"...they always come out PERFECT!
Lela - these rolls are FANTASTIC! One of my biggest thrills from being on AR is What's for dinner, mom?('s) assistance in helping me overcome my fear of using yeast. With her guidance, I've made many yeast recipes, including your recipe. The first time I made them, I forgot the salt. Not one person noticed and every roll was gobbled up, but I knew something was a tad off. The second time I remembered it and I noticed instantly the difference in taste. This is a very simple recipe to follow and super easy to make with my KA mixer. They make wonderful hamburger buns and next time I'm going to try hot dog/brat buns. Thank you for taking the time to share your grandmother's recipe. It is a keeper!
Oh ... these are quite good! They are a breeze to make, making them a go to recipe when you want dinner rolls. Followed directions to the "T", and very happy with the flavor and texture. I will be making these again, and quite often as they will also make a good roll for making sandwiches. I would also use this recipe as a good hamburger bun. Thank you Lela for sharing this great recipe. I'm giving them 10 stars. Perfect!
I made these hen it was a personal recipe. I have made them several times since that first review. They are wonderful rolls! So glad it was published. My Review: These were wonderful, Lela! I made everything in my KA mixer. I only needed about 3 cups of flour - perhaps a little less than that. The rolls were flaky, rose well and browned nicely. Thanks for sharing your recipe! The rolls were a treat slathered in homemade butter and dipped in gravy.
These are so good. I don't always do very well with yeast and these turned out pretty good even though I over baked them a bit. Thanks Lela! UPDATE 2014, even better this year, I'm getting used to yeast:)
This is a great recipe. Very easy to do. I have not done bread by hand since I got the bread machine and was very pleased with how easy to pull together and how great they tasted. Thank you Lela for this wonderful recipe will be making again.
I give this 10 stars! Lela - your Grandma made awesome rolls! These were easy to make and baked up so nice and brown, yet are so soft. I pulled them out of the oven and couldn't even wait until dinner to try one. I believe I will use this recipe to make hamburger and hot dog buns, as well. Thank you!
I believe I was the first to make and review these when first posted as a personal recipe and here is my review: These are really good. I did everything in my stand mixer. I had to use quite a bit more flour, but I am at sea level and it is very, very humid here today. They still turned out so light and fluffy. I made 4 large hamburger buns, 6 medium hamburger buns and 6 dinner rolls. I put the 4 burger buns back in the oven to crisp them up a bit because I will be serving them with a rather wet sauce. The others I kept soft. I do believe this recipe will be my go to for hamburger buns from now on. Thank you, Lela, for sharing your grandmother's excellent recipe. 3/24/2014 I have made these rolls many times since Lela shared the recipe and they come out perfect each time.
This is a great recipe! I made these on a whim one day during the week. They were super easy to make and I already had all of the ingredients on hand. As soon as they came out of the oven my husband and I each ate one while it was still warm. He commented that they taste a lot like the rolls you get from Texas Roadhouse restaurant. We made it with the Honey Cinnamon Butter recipe also from this site. I can't wait to make them again and try them with burgers or pulled pork sandwiches as others have suggested.
I have tried these twice because Step 4 using the wax paper was a disaster. It stuck to the dough and was a mess. I did use flour but I was left peeling the wax paper out of the dough. If I wasn't needing these that day, I would have just thrown out the home mess. The 2nd time I used my pampered chef silicone mat and it came out great. These are now my go to rolls.
This were easy to make - I thought they tasted too floury when they first came out of the oven, but my husband said they were better after the next day. Everyone seemed to enjoy them at the Thanksgiving table so maybe my initial reaction was off-base
Yummy!! Highly recommend especially for novice bread bakers. The rolls came out fluffy, soft, and delicious! I followed the exact recipe but did add honey butter on top after baking. I used 1/4 c butter with 1/4 c honey and brushed generously on top. This recipe is excellent and I may try garlic butter next time!
Omg! I tried so many online recipes and the bread will become stiff after a few minutes. This recipe is amazing! I enjoy the rolls even more a day after baking. This is now my go to recipe and my family love it. I would give you a big hug if I could. Thank you for sharing.
I make a lot of bread.. I'm a High School Foods teacher, I bake as a hobby and honestly, these are the best rolls I've ever made. I love my no knead bread recipes for everyday bread... but these rolls were super easy, super fast and super delicious. They're light and fluffy, golden and buttery. The only change I'd make is to add a bit more salt, but my foods kids actually made the dough, so I can't be 100% positive they used the correct amount of salt. :) Delicious, amazing.. I will be using this recipe instead of store bought dinner rolls and burger buns. wow.
I took the advise of reviewer JAZMIC and used pineapple juice in place of water to get a version of Sweet Hawaiian rolls. We prefer ours a little sweeter, so I used 3tsp of sugar to my second batch and they turned out just the way we like. I didn't have any bread flour and couldn't get any (Covid 19 crisis) so used AP flour. Looking forward to trying this out with bread flour as soon as I can get my hands on some! Thank you, Lela for the great recipe!
This is an outstanding recipe which always seems to deliver. Rolls are also good made the day before an event. I am sure to allow yeast to proof for a long time which makes the rolls fluffy. I add two tsp of salt as opposed to one. These rolls are outstanding. I wish I knew Grandma Rita. I always think of her when I am making these beautiful rolls.
My family LOVES these rolls!! I have made them 5 times and they have always turned out great!!! I have also made them into cinnamon rolls that turned out very tasty as well. This time, I doubled the batch and will be making cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls, and freezing them for later after the first rise. I will then use the other half for the same now. My plan is to take them out when needed and use them like premade Rhodes rolls meaning, to let them thaw, rise and cook.
The finish product was just perfect & the rolls stayed soft for more days until it’s gone quickly. It was my first time to make this & will make more & share it to my friends & other relatives. Thanks a lot for this easy to understand recipe.
They turned out a little dense. I’m not very experienced with yeast, so I’m guessing I either proofed them too long the second time or I, my 7 year old daughter, kneaded them too long. I couldn’t tell her to stop. She was having too much fun!
These butter rolls are super easy and very satisfying! I have a couple of go to recipes that I use for yeast rolls, but this one is by far mine and my family's all time favorite. Thank you for sharing.
Delicious and sooo easy to make!
Just wondering if I can make without bread flour. I don’t have bread improver either. Thank you. I’ve made these rolls before but can’t remember if I used bread flour.
Haven't yet made these because I have been trying to find out what kind of milk would produce the softest roll. I cannot seem to find out if whole milk, lowfat, or nonfat milk would be the best choice. Hoping to try the today, so I hope someone can suggest something to a first time roll maker.
These rolls are SO AMAZING! I call them fluffy cloud rolls. That's what they're like, fluffy little clouds. The first time I made them I had something else that needed to bake at 375 and I didn't have time to wait, so I put the rolls in at the same time and they actually turned out really well. The second time I made them I baked at 350 like the recipe says, and they came out just slightly underdone, and so the next time I did them at 375 again. That's how I will do it every time. They're perfect that way. (I did not shorten the bake time, just increased temp.)
This is the last new recipe for rolls I will ever try; they're that good. I don't use white sugar at all, so I substituted an equal amount of brown sugar and was concerned that it would have a negative effect. No need for worry. They turned out perfectly. My husband declared that he could make a meal out of just the rolls. As for me, I'm not a fan of bread products but I loved them too. Can't wait for the kids to get home from school to try them. I imagine I'll need to make another batch of them in short order. Good thing they're quick to pull together! Would give them more stars if I could!
These rolls are exceptionally good! I've made them often; they're always very soft, light and delicious. I've just made a double batch for Thanksgiving and felt I needed to take a minute to say thank you for this recipe.
Love this recipe! I make it exactly as written except I use the KitchenAid mixer and I put them in a 13 x 9“ pan to bake. They come out perfect every time. I’ve made them numerous times for various functions and I haven’t had one complaint. And they really are just as good the next day, soft and delicious.
I make these rolls frequently, and although I mix my ingredients slightly differently than in the steps here, they are basically the same soft, buttery rolls. I bake in enameled cast iron pans and typically make 15 rolls at about 65 grams each from this recipe. Delicious rolls!
These are amazing! It’s true that they are buttery and stay soft for days - at least a couple days because they really don’t last long, everyone gobbles them up. Followed the recipe exactly except that I used all purpose flour, still with great results.
Definitely a winning recipe. Light and flavorful. I always use an instant read thermometer and add the yeast when the liquid is around 110 degrees. This minimizes possible rising issues. I mix it in my kitchenaid and add flour until the hook starts to pull the dough from the sides of the bowl - but it is still tacky and not dry! I put it next to the oven where I’m cooking and it usually rises faster than the 30/30 rising times. I just watch to see until i
This recipe was amazing.i wanted to make hot cross buns, so I added the spices from my original hot cross bun recipe along with raisins. They were so soft , and tasted amazing. Will be making more tomorrow, and will also be making the original recipe for rolls. I also doubled the recipe and it turned out perfect.
This one's a keeper! Mixed the dough in my Kitchen Aid with the dough hook and it worked great. I made these into smaller rolls and served them with Awesome Pulled Pork BBQ. Everyone loved them! Thanks Lela, for sharing your Grandma's recipe!
I made these for Thanksgiving today. When I covered the dough for the initial rise it dawned on me that I forgot to add the egg. I normally don't rate recipes if I change anything but they turned out great and I know from some experience that the egg would have only improved the taste and texture.
Followed the recipe as written. These rolls are simple to make and absolutely delicious. Let them rise to close to the size of rolls that you want before baking. I rubbed butter on top of the rolls when they came out of the oven. Will be making these again, thank you!
I did not make any changes because it was 1st shot making this recipe....did not want to mess it up :) It is WONDERFUL bread I have to say! So soft and light when you take it out of the pan! It will be a staple in my recipe box as I make my own bread a few times a week. Thank you for sharing this great bread!
Followed recipe to a "T!" Came out perfect and my 3 kiddos and husband enjoyed them very much!
Tried several bread recipes from this site and this one, by far, was among the easiest to make and definitely the best tasting. Mine ended up tasting like yeast rolls, but that is probably just me. Family loved them.
I do believe these are the best rolls I've ever made. Thank you for this great recipe. I didn't change anything. I did make them a little larger than I should have and cooked them a little longer to make sure they baked all the way through.
These rolls easily replaced my regular roll recipe. Not only are they easy to make, but they are delicious. I substituted AP flour because that is all I had. It worked perfectly. The rolls were light, airy, and fluffy. They were the hit of our Easter dinner.
