Grandma Rita's Soft Butter Rolls

4.8
139 Ratings
  • 5 127
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Want a roll that stays soft for days? Try these fluffy, soft rolls made with butter and love. This is my Grandma's recipe. The rolls are quick to rise due to the two packages of yeast. A special thanks to Baking Nana for writing the directions that are clear and easy to follow.

Recipe by Lela

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 large rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour milk into a glass 2-cup measuring cup and heat in the microwave until it starts to boil and climb the sides, about 1 minute. Add butter, 1/4 cup sugar, and salt to the scalded milk; set aside to cool until it gets below 110 degrees F (45 degrees C).

  • Dissolve yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar in warm water in a large bowl. Let stand until the yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour milk mixture into the yeast mixture; add 2 cups bread flour and egg. Stir the mixture with a wooden spoon until smooth. Add remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition, until the dough is smooth and a little tacky.

  • Turn dough out onto a sheet of flour-dusted waxed paper and lightly knead to pull dough together; shape into a ball. Place dough in a large, lightly-oiled bowl, and turn to coat. Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place for about 30 minutes.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Divide dough into thirds. Break each third into six evenly sized balls and arrange onto prepared baking sheet. Cover balls with a towel to rise further for another 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 156.1mg. Full Nutrition
